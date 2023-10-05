North Chicago walk-in flu shot clinics

flu, influenza, va, lovell, active-duty, tricare, veteran, immunization, 2023

The North Chicago campus walk-in flu shot clinic is available to active duty military families, military retirees and Veterans who are enrolled for care with VA.

Veterans enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC or at another VA medical center qualify for free flu shots. Veterans not already enrolled are encouraged to register for care at the FHCC prior to coming in for Saturday flu shot clinics. To enroll, go to our website and fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits, which can be submitted electronically, mailed or brought to the FHCC in person. For questions, contact the eligibility office at 224-610-3747.

Parking is available in the parking garage. Enter at the valet parking entrance to the Ambulatory Care Center (Bldg. 133EF).

Flu shots are for Active Duty military families, military retirees, and eligible Veterans.

Active duty personnel are encouraged to get their vaccinations with their commands for proper tracking and command compliance.

