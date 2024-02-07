Lovell FHCC housed more than 88 homeless Veterans in 2023

PRESS RELEASE

February 7, 2024

North Chicago , IL — As part of VA’s nationwide homelessness goals for 2023, the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center has permanently housed 88 homeless Veterans.

These placements, along with placements provided by other VA health care systems across America, led to VA housing 46,552 Veterans nationwide, meeting and exceeding its national goal by more than 22.5 percent.

Lovell FHCC exceeded its 2023 goal for permanent placements by 157 percent. Working closely with community partners, Lovell FHCC Homeless Veterans Program social workers ensured 98 percent of the Veterans who were housed have remained in housing. Additionally, 100 percent of the Veterans who returned to homelessness were rehoused or placed on a pathway to rehousing.

“This goal was achieved through the hard work and dedication of our Lovell FHCC homeless programs staff, our grantees and contractors and our valued community partners,” said Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley. “The progress we’re seeing with Veteran homelessness in Northeast Illinois shows we have the right solutions to end homelessness for all Veterans we care for.”

A key component of Lovell FHCC’s outreach to homeless Veterans and Veterans at risk of becoming homeless is the facility’s Walk-in Center for Homeless Veterans, staffed by dedicated social workers trained to quickly help Veterans in need. The Walk-in Center for Homeless Veterans can be reached by calling 224-610-1148. It is located in Room 170, in Bldg. 131 on Lovell FHCC’s main hospital campus in North Chicago and is open weekdays.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.