Lovell FHCC to hold Saturday flu shot clinics in October for Veterans, military retirees and military family members

PRESS RELEASE

October 10, 2023

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is offering free flu vaccinations Saturdays in October at the North Chicago, Ill. campus and Lovell FHCC’s three Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

The North Chicago campus walk-in flu shot clinic is available to active duty military families, military retirees and Veterans who are enrolled for care with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Community Based Outpatient Clinic clinics are open to Veterans.

Veterans enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC or at another VA medical center qualify for free flu shots. Veterans not already enrolled may enroll on-site and then be vaccinated at the Oct. 14 Flu Shot Clinic in North Chicago.

For other dates and locations, Veterans not already enrolled are encouraged to register for care at Lovell FHCC prior to the flu shot clinics. To enroll, go to our website: https://www.va.gov/lovell-federal-health-care-va/register-for-care/ and fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits, which can be submitted electronically, mailed or brought to the FHCC in person. For questions, contact the Eligibility Office, 224-610-3747.

All patients also may get their flu shots during their regular primary care and specialty appointments at Lovell FHCC facilities.

For more information about flu shots at Lovell FHCC, go to: https://www.va.gov/lovell-federal-health-care-va/stories/saturday-flu-s…

Veterans may choose to get their flu shots at local pharmacies (in the VA network), and then have the immunization information transferred directly to Lovell FHCC. Please go to https://www.va.gov/find-locations/?facilityType=health to find a VA location or in-network community care provider.

Department of Defense beneficiaries, too, may get their flu shots in the community at participating pharmacies. To search online by zip code, go to https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

WHAT: Walk-in flu shot clinics in North Chicago

WHEN: 8 a.m.–noon, Oct. 14, 21 & 28.

WHERE: Building 133EF, Ambulatory Care Clinic, Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL. Parking is available in the parking garage. Enter at the valet parking entrance to the Ambulatory Care Center (Bldg. 133EF); then follow signs.

WHO: Active duty military families, military retirees, and eligible Veterans. Weekday appointments can be made by calling 224-610-3899. (Active duty personnel are encouraged to get their vaccinations with their commands for proper tracking and command compliance.)

WHAT: Flu shot clinic in Kenosha, by appointment

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Oct. 14

WHERE: Kenosha Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 8207 22nd Avenue

WHO: Eligible Veterans. Call 262-653-9286 to schedule. (Flu shot appointments also are available 8-11:45 a.m., Fridays.)

WHAT: Flu shot clinic in McHenry, by appointment

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 21

WHERE: McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 3715 Municipal Drive

WHO: Eligible Veterans. Call 815-759-2306 to schedule. (Flu shot appointments also are available 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.)

WHAT: Flu shot clinic in Evanston, walk-ins accepted, appointments encouraged

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Oct. 21

WHERE: Evanston Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1942 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL

WHO: Eligible Veterans. Call 847-869-6315 to schedule. (Flu shot appointments also are available 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays; 8-11 a.m. & 1-2:20 p.m. Thursdays.)