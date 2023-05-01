Pharmacy
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy. The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs. Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.
The Main Pharmacy at Lovell FHCC will be undergoing construction starting Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Pharmacy services will be available without interruption, however, during this time, we expect some construction noise and the potential for wait times to increase. We hope to have the part of the project that will impact our Pharmacy operations completed by mid-October.
Patients are encouraged to consider requesting local mail for immediate medication needs, this can be requested by your provider through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy. Or, Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) for non-urgent medication needs.
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
West Campus Pharmacy
Building 133 EF
Ambulatory Care Center
First floor
Map of Lovell Federal health care campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Veterans may use the mail-out program for convenient home delivery. This option should be discussed with the provider during a visit.
Refills should be requested at least three to four weeks prior to running out of medication.
If there are no active (unexpired) Lovell FHCC prescription refills remaining, patients must contact their provider to request a new prescription. To request a new prescription, patients may also call the Telephone Advice Clinic at 224-610-2920.
Phone refills
To refill by phone, please call 800-393-0865 (toll free from outside the Lovell Federal health care area). Refills and renewals of your prescriptions will be mailed to your home.
Refills should be requested at least three to four weeks prior to running out of medication.
If there are no active (unexpired) Lovell FHCC prescription refills remaining, patients must contact their provider to request a new prescription. To request a new prescription, patients may also call the Telephone Advice Clinic at 224-610-2920.
Online refills
MyHealtheVet allows enrolled Veterans the ability to quickly refill existing prescriptions online for home delivery. Please visit MyHealtheVet for more information.
Refills should be requested at least three to four weeks prior to running out of medication.
If there are no active (unexpired) Lovell FHCC prescription refills remaining, patients must contact their provider to request a new prescription. To request a new prescription, patients may also call the Telephone Advice Clinic at 224-610-2920.
In-person pick-up
You can pick up new prescription orders at our Lovell Federal health care pharmacy.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions.
Outpatient prescriptions and refills will be processed the next regular business day by FHCC Outpatient pharmacy. During closed periods, emergency room discharge prescriptions can be filled at the Lovell FHCC inpatient pharmacy, Bldg. 133 Rm. 1A-136.
Co-pays
For Veterans with a service-connection of less than 50-percent, a co-payment for your prescriptions will be billed. This is based on income and current Department of Veterans Affairs regulations. For more information about medication co-payments, please see the Department of Veterans Affairs’ FAQ on the topic or visit the VA Health Care Overview Web site.
Co-Payments:
$0 for<50% service-connected; service-connected medication; financially-exemption patients*
$5 for Tier 1 (preferred generics)
$8 for Tier 2 (non-preferred generics and some OTCs)
$11 for Tier 3 (brand name) of non service connected medications*
*Based on current VA eligibility guidelines
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
Lovell Federal Health Care Center, West Campus Pharmacy, Building 133 EF, Ambulatory Care Center, 1st floor