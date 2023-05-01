Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Veterans may use the mail-out program for convenient home delivery. This option should be discussed with the provider during a visit.

Refills should be requested at least three to four weeks prior to running out of medication.

If there are no active (unexpired) Lovell FHCC prescription refills remaining, patients must contact their provider to request a new prescription. To request a new prescription, patients may also call the Telephone Advice Clinic at 224-610-2920.