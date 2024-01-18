Coming in March 2024: New patient portal as part of the Federal Electronic Health Record

This new FEHR will simplify the patient experience for beneficiaries and staff and enhance the ability of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DOD) to meaningfully share data with each other and the rest of the U.S. health care system.

An EHR is a system that's used to securely document, store, retrieve, share and analyze information about a patient’s health care—it’s a digital version of a health record.

A federal EHR will provide a continuous and complete medical record for all beneficiaries from the time they join the military, through their transition to Veteran status and beyond. The federal EHR puts patients at the center because it:

Reduces time spent repeating health histories, undergoing duplicative tests and managing printed health records.

Supports beneficiaries with securely communicating with their care teams.

Tracks medications, vaccines, allergies and lab results in a single health care record.

Increases access to health care professionals through modern telehealth patient portals.

Provides easier access to military treatment information to support service-connected disability claims when transitioning from active-duty to Veteran status.

Accessing the new patient portals

Once Lovell FHCC goes live with the FEHR system in March 2024:

VA Beneficiaries with a My Health e Vet account will move to a new patient portal, called My VA Health, to manage their VA health care online. For additional information, visit https://www.va.gov/lovell-federal-health-care-va/programs/electronic-health-record-modernization-ehrm/.

For DOD Beneficiaries, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal will replace TRICARE Online at Lovell FHCC. For additional information, visit https://www.va.gov/lovell-federal-health-care-tricare/programs/electronic-health-record-modernization-ehrm/.

Keep checking these websites for more information and events focused on Lovell FHCC’s launch of the FEHR. These sites include an overview of the new portals, a checklist to prepare for the change and answers to frequently asked questions.

Joining a federal partnership to transform care

Lovell FHCC is the latest facility to join the federal EHR, which is already in use at 98 percent of DOD parent military treatment facilities around the world, five VA medical centers, 109 Department of Homeland Security U.S. Coast Guard sites and seven Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sites. There are 9.5 million unique patients currently in the federal EHR.