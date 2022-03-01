Macon Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Macon Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 478-477-3813 to schedule an appointment. We should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Making an appointment:
You’ll be offered an appointment with the Vet Center director for an introduction to the Vet Center services.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 478-477-3813 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
The Macon Vet Center is located in downtown Macon in the Plaza between New Street and First Street on Riverside Drive.
We have ample parking for all.
Accessible parking and ramps are available for those with mobility issues.
We are located on the local bus routes. Check the MTA bus routes
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, if possible, try to bring one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Picture identification
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have. If you’re calling in to us, we can request your information through the mail as well for your convenience.
In the spotlight at Macon Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Group therapy sessions
Macon Vet Center groups include:
- Anxiety and Depression group
- Combat PTSD group
- Readjustment group
- Vietnam Veterans group
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Macon Vet Center has counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling, which may include spouses, children, and significant others in support of your goals
- Couples (marriage and family therapy) counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement counseling and support to:
- The families of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death
- The families of service members who died while serving on active duty
- Community referrals for bereavement counseling
- We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) for assistance with burial and survivor services.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We work with VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) to help Veterans, service members, and their partners who are impacted by IPV. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV—help is available.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We also work closely with LGBTQIA+ service providers at VA and other community partners, and we can make direct referrals. Learn more through the VA Medical Center's LGBTQ+Veteran Care Coordinator and VHA's LGBTQ+ Health Program.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Macon Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Desert Shield/Desert Storm Veterans, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses/significant others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Meaning-centered Therapy (MT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have counselors who use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors. We can accommodate your preference of counselors’ gender. We can also facilitate enrollment and treatment in VA health care for any physical injuries related to your MST.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Macon Vet Center can facilitate services specific to your needs through the VA Medical Center’s Minority Veteran Program Coordinator and VA's Center for Minority Veterans (CMV).
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Macon Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Emotional regulation
Evidence-based therapies include:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Meaning-centered Therapy (MT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The transition from military service and/or deployment can present its own set of challenges—both for Veterans and service members and their families. The core mission of the Vet Center is to help with readjustment to civilian life. We can support you in a variety of ways, including:
- Counseling/mental health services
- Events that encourage camaraderie and socialization
- Referrals to help with accessing benefits, health care, and local career opportunities
Give us a call or come in today to get more information or begin receiving Vet Center services.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer both male and female counselors to support you in accomplishing your individual goals.
We can also facilitate services specific to your needs through the VA Medical Center's Women's Health Clinic.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can also refer Veterans and service members to our community partners like River Edge Behavioral Health and the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Macon Vet Center can facilitate housing and supportive services through the local VA medical center's program for Veterans who are homeless and VA's Supportive Services for Veteran Families.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also provides free and confidential text and chat features available 24/7.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Macon Vet Center can connect you to the appropriate resources to facilitate:
- Application for VA health care benefits
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- VA burial and survivor benefits
The Macon Vet Center can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Contact us if you or your organization would like to learn more about Vet Center services, the Veteran culture and how we can support our Veteran community together. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
Your organization doesn’t have to be Veteran-centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Macon Vet Center offers secure, virtual counseling and outreach through VA Video Connect and Cisco WebEx.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, services help with job training, employment accommodations, resume development, and job-seeking skills coaching.
A VR&E counselor occasionally comes to our Vet Center to meet with Veterans to get them connected to these services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.