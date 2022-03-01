Macon Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 478-477-3813 to schedule an appointment. We should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Making an appointment:

You’ll be offered an appointment with the Vet Center director for an introduction to the Vet Center services.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

First-time visitor or walk-ins:

If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 478-477-3813 to discuss how we can help.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.