Health services
Madison VA Hospital and Clinics offer a wide range of health, support and facility services for Veterans at eight locations in Wisconsin & Illinois. Our health care teams are guided by the needs of our Veterans, their families, and caregivers. We are committed to providing all eligible Veterans with exceptional health care services.
In the spotlight
The PACT Act
Find out about expanded VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances
Mental health at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Choose VA
Explore the services and benefits that help Veterans thrive
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our Nurse Advice Line provides free, confidential answers to many of your and your family's health care questions.
Call:
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Mental health evaluations
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Geriatrics and Senior care focus on helping older adults (typically > 65 years) to stay healthy, maintain day-to-day functioning and live as well as possible with common age-related conditions. Our program respects patient preferences, promotes autonomy and supports Veterans, family members and caregivers as we coordinate care within and outside of the VA system.
We work together with you to create customized care plans that focus on what matters most to our Veterans and addresses common conditions that can occur with age. Our team of specialists include physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, nurses, psychologists, pharmacists, and speech language pathologists who all specialize in aging. We provide geriatric services including:
- Primary care and geriatric consultation
- Psychology, psychiatry and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Speech language pathology
- Medication management and pharmacy
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Prescriptions may be refilled locally by phone or online.
An automated refill line is available for all patients of Madison VA Hospital. Please call one of the following numbers:
If you are using this automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least 10 (ten) days prior to when the refill is due to ensure there is enough time for the prescription to be mailed to you.
Prescriptions may also be filled online using VA's My HealtheVet program. You will need a user id and password to log in. If you do not have one, you can easily get one by creating your personal profile.
All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or online. Because of our patient workload, prescriptions cannot be refilled in person at our outpatient pharmacies.
Learn more about Pharmacy
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Primary care gives eligible men and women Veterans easy access to health care professionals familiar with their needs. We provide long-term patient-provider relationships, coordinate care across a spectrum of health services, and offer education on disease prevention programs.
Primary care is your first point of contact for Veterans enrolled in VHA health care. Contact your primary care physician if you need any of these or other services:
- Colon, breast, cervical, prostate and other cancer screening
- High blood pressure and cholesterol screening and treatment
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment
- Diabetes prevention and treatment
- Flu vaccine and other recommended vaccines
- Screening for mental health, drug and alcohol concerns
- Labs and blood work
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Women Veteran services provided at all clinics:
- Cervical cancer screening (Pap & HPV testing)
Learn about additional women Veteran care provided at the Madison VA and connect with the women Veteran program manager.
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We support Veterans in their recovery journey through inpatient and outpatient services, as well as educational programs. Our Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP) offers a comprehensive, evidence-based recovery program for veterans with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders in various therapy settings.
Learn more about our Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP)
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
The mental health service at the Madison VA Hospital & Clinics provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact emotional well-being.
We conduct research and training to ensure state-of-the-art treatment. Services are available at all locations by video.
Services Offered
Our mental health services include treatments for:
- depression, sadness, grief
- anxiety, worry, nervousness
- addictive behaviors
- relationship problems
- stress from medical problems and/or pain
- post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- emotional problems, such as managing anger
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Confidentiality
Our mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. If you have questions, please ask your mental health consultant.
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
All Veterans seen at the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics are asked about experiences of sexual trauma because we know that any type of trauma can affect a person's physical and mental health, even many years later.
Both women and men can experience military sexual trauma during their service and treatment is tailored to individual needs and preferences.
Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our team understands the special issues of Veterans who are dealing with the effects of trauma. The PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) was created to help you feel more in control and increase satisfaction with your life by working with you to effectively address these issues.
Specific treatment recommendations are tailored to the needs of individual Veterans. Treatment may consist of a mix of educational group meetings, therapy groups, and individual therapy for handling the symptoms of stress disorders such as PTSD. Utilization of local resources (e.g., Vet Centers, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, or private psychotherapists) is a vital element in serving the Veterans in areas geographically distant from VA Medical Centers. Therapy is also available by telehealth (video to your home device or to one of our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics).
Learn more about treatments, resources, and research available on PTSD.
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators at all Madison VA Hospital and Clinic locations via telephone and/or video connect.
- Education and training on Veteran suicide prevention for the community
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Amputation care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our specialists can create a personalized health care plan to support independent living after limb loss. Our services include:
- Therapy, counseling and prosthetic support
- Education and training for daily living and mobility skills
- Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our clinic provides Veterans diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Implantation, evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
While we only offer in-person services at the Madison VA Hospital and East Clinic, many of our services are offered through telehealth at our clinic locations in Rockford, Janesville, Freeport, Baraboo, & Beaver Dam. Please contact the location of your choice for more details and to schedule a telehealth appointment with our audiology clinic.
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
COVID-19 vaccines
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
The Madison VA Hospital and Clinics currently offers the Moderna Bivalent vaccine. Veterans can call the Vaccine Scheduling Line at 608-280-2160 to make an appointment right away. We have appointments available at our main hospital and all of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Learn more about the VA Madison healthcare system COVID-19 vaccines.
Cancer care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with our services:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Diagnosis and treat heart related conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, arrhythmias and value problems through a combination of physical exams and specialized tests
- Monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
Services as specific locations include:
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of dental services:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Screening for colon cancer using different tests like stool-based test (FIT) or colonoscopy
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), which uses an endoscope to look at your esophagus and colonoscopy for many different GI problems
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
By participating in our MOVE! Weight Management Program, you can adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health and give you more energy. MOVE! is about more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve a healthy lifestyle. We work with you to make practical changes for lasting results.
Learn more about our MOVE! Program.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We offer inpatient and outpatient consults for neurological disorders including:
- Stroke
- Headache
- Dementia
- Parkinson's Disease/Other movement disorder
- Epilepsy/Seizure
- Cranial Nerve Abnormalities
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Peripheral Neuropathy
- Carpal Tunnel or Ulnar Neuropathy
- Myopathy
- Movement Disorder
Learn more about epilepsy at the VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Outpatient Nutrition Services
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management (MOVE! Program)
Learn more about our Outpatient Nutrition Services.
Inpatient Nutrition Services
Healthy and nourishing food is important in recovery. Hospital patients may include a dietitian visiting to discuss food and nutrition, such as:
- Lack of appetite
- Nutrition related disease like diabetes and/or hypertension
- Weight loss/weight gain
Learn more about our Inpatient Nutrition Services.
Optometry
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services like:
- Comprehensive ocular health and vision exams
- Teleretinal screening
- Low vision services
- Contact lens evaluations, if eligible
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
If you have experienced loss of range of motion, painful movement, or decreased ability to perform daily tasks, you may need an Orthopedic consult. We diagnosis and treat many disorders including but is not limited to:
- Tendonitis
- Bursitis
- Arthritis
- Sprains, strains, and tears
We offer our Veterans education and care in outpatient Orthopedics including:
- Education in joint protection
- Education in home exercise program for strength and range of motion
- Manual therapies
- Use of modalities (heat, ice, ultrasound, etc) in clinic and education for home use
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Head and neck cancer
- Voice and swallowing disorders
- Facial nerve disorders and facial trauma
- Airway laryngology inpatient and clinic-based procedures
- Ear disorders including hearing disorders
- Sinus disorders and sinonasal neoplasms
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
PT/OT MISSION STATEMENT: We are leaders in rehabilitation services for ALL Veterans and service members using evidence-based approaches to optimize functional health and well-being to enhance the quality of life of those we serve.
We care for Veterans of all ages and abilities, in a variety of settings. Based on the Veteran’s diagnosis, prognosis, and goals, therapists design and implement a customized and integrated plan of care in collaboration with the patient to achieve the individual’s goal-directed outcomes.
Services provided at all locations include:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Pain management
- Rehabilitation from injury: exercise progression, activity modification
- Improvement in functional mobility: gait training, adaptive equipment and durable medical equipment training, balance training, strengthening, prosthetics/orthotics, environmental modifications.
- Treatment may include manual therapy, modalities, therapeutic exercise, dry needling, taping, prosthetics/orthotics.
- Management of age-related issues: balance training, falls assessment, vestibular testing/treatment, medication management, activities of daily living.
Specialty services provided at specific locations include:
- Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Diabetic Foot Care and Management
- Pelvic Health
- Long Haul COVID rehabilitation
- Lymphedema
- LSVT for Parkinson’s Disease
- Gerofit
- Amputee Clinic
- Transplant Clinic
- Hand rehabilitation
- Power mobility and wheelchair assessment
- Cognitive drivers evaluations (no road testing/training)
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
All exams MUST be scheduled, and not all services are available at all locations. Our services include:
- Fluoroscopy Exams
- Ultrasound (US)
- Bone Density (DEXA)
- Computer Tomography (CT)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Interventional Radiology (IR)
- General X-ray
If you have any questions about your exams or availability, please call us and we will be happy to assist you.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We deliver a wide variety of clinical services including specialized rehabilitation services for survivors of brain injury, stroke, and amputation. The Extended Care and Rehabilitation Program at Madison VA Hospital is composed of three areas:
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Home and Community Care
- Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
Home and Community Care (HCC) consists of programs that manage care in a Veteran’s home and community settings including:
- home-based primary care
- home telehealth care
- adult day health care
- community nursing home care
- skilled and unskilled home care
- home hospice care
- home IV therapy
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
You can quit or reduce your tobacco use. We provide services to support you including:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to use tobacco
- Counseling by phone, video, or secure messaging to help brainstorm strategies to break the habit of tobacco use
- Weekly support group sessions in person or over video
- Tobacco Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
- Referrals to additional support services like Whole Health and Outpatient Nutrition Services
Call
Speech pathology
Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Speech-language pathologists are involved in the screening, evaluation, and treatment of a broad range of communication and swallowing disorders, including:
- Speech Disorders - Difficulty producing speech sounds precisely; accent modification.
- Language Disorders - Difficulty understanding spoken language and/or verbal expression.
- Cognitive Disorders - Difficulty with attention, memory, orientation, organization and problem-solving
- Voice Disorders/Voice Restoration - Disorders of pitch, loudness, nasal resonance
- Swallowing Difficulty - Difficulty eating and/or drinking
- Assistive Technology - Alternative communication devices such as text to speech devices or picture boards
Additionally, speech pathologists provide evaluation and treatment of the following:
- Chronic cough
- Supra-gastric Belching
- Paradoxical Vocal Fold Movement
- Gender Affirming Speech Services
Services are provided during hospitalizations, at outpatient clinics, and via telehealth (to your home or community clinic).
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our Surgical Service delivers quality care to our Veteran patients, including
- Adult Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Cardiac Surgery (heart)
- Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Esophageal and Gastric Surgery (throat and stomach)
- Hepato-Biliary (liver, gall bladder, pancreas)
- Neurosurgery (brain)
- Ophthalmology (eyes)
- Orthopedics (bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and nerves)
- Otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat)
- Podiatry (feet)
- Thoracic Surgery (lung)
- Transplant Surgery (heart, lung, liver)
- Urology (prostate, bladder, kidneys, male reproductive systems)
Preoperative services (pre-surgery, during and post-surgery) are co-located, enhancing the continuity of care.
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years from their primary care team. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
During the screening, your health care provider will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:
- Agent orange
- Airborne hazards and open burn pits
- Gulf War exposures
- Ionizing radiation
- Depleted uranium
- Toxic embedded fragments
Ask about getting a screening at your next VA health care appointment and learn more about VA Health Registries.
Transplant surgery
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Organ transplant offers new hope for a full and healthy life for people with end-stage organ failure. Our expert VA team partners with some of the world’s most respected transplant professionals at the UW Health Transplant Center.
We serve patients requiring a heart, liver, lung, combined organ transplant while honoring the gifts of life shared by organ donors. Our wait times are among the shortest in the nation and our outcomes are excellent.
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our caregiver support coordinators can:
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
Chaplain services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our chaplain service provides spiritual care through visitation and counseling as requested by patients. We enable our Veterans to freely exercise religious faith in a way that promotes healing and helps the Veteran face the crisis of hospitalization. Veterans may call chaplain service directly or request a Chaplain through their health care team.
Caring, competent and respectful spiritual care is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you wish to contact your personal religious leader, we are happy to help if needed. Our department is committed to a culture of caring and committed to helping patients utilize their spirituality as part of the healing process. We work with all people without regard to spiritual belief and/or religious tradition.
Learn more about our chaplain service.
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
VA’s specialized programs for homeless Veterans serve hundreds of local homeless and at-risk Veterans each year.
Independently and in collaboration with federal and community partners, Madison VA programs provide Veterans with housing solutions, employment opportunities, health care, justice- and reentry-related services and more.
Learn more about these programs at VA’s Programs for At-Risk Veterans and Their Families or connect with a local coordinator.
Intimate partner violence support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. To help build relationship health & safety our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) offers:
- Assessment & consultation with routine screening, safety planning and consultation for providers.
- Education of the risks and impact on physical and mental health, awareness and prevention resources.
- Intervention with case management, individual and group treatment, and/ or couples counseling.
- Care coordination through referrals for VA services and/ or community resources.
- Group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.
- Trauma informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.
Additional Resources
Our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) invites Veterans, caregivers, employees, and the community to learn about IPVAP and other VA programs that intersect with Intimate Partner Violence.
- VHA Social Work IPVAP
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233): Call for 24-hour confidential support, local referrals, safety planning, housing options, and legal resources.
LGBQ+ Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for surgeries and hormone therapy
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our patient advocates work to make sure you receive the best possible care. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans and Veterans with disabilities
- Assist former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from post 9/11 military duties
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Social Workers assist Veterans and their families with
- home health services
- legal services
- transportation
- community living
Social work offers counseling:
- to veterans with drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- to help veterans and their families understand and adjust to an illness or disability
- to veterans and family members who want to prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- to help veterans and their families cope with terminal illness
- to family members about legal issues such as commitment and guardianship
Counseling is conducted through:
- one-on-one discussions
- family conferences
- group classes
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Learn how to upgrade to a Premium My HealtheVet account online or in person with our My HealtheVet Coordinator at your next appointment.
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing and home telehealth services that lets you securely share your health information with experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Primary care
- Mental health
- Rehabilitation
- Outpatient Nutrition Services
- Audiology
- Geriatrics
- Dermatology
- Hematology
- Optometry
- Caregiver Support
- Spirometry
- Neurology
- Palliative Care
- Sleep Medicine
- Cardiology
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs through our partnerships with business, industry and government agencies. Services include:
- Matching Veteran’s skills with a job and providing supervision to help gain work experience.
- Helping Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities compete for jobs in their communities.
- Providing job search, placement and support to Veterans interested in competitive employment.
- Assisting Veterans with a focus based on transitioning to successful independent community living.
- Supporting Veterans entering or currently pursuing educational settings in order to choose, get and keep an education goal.
- Assistance with job search process and job search skills development.
Learn more about Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest.
Whole Health focuses on what matters most to each of us. It empowers people through mindful awareness and self-care, recognizing the fundamental importance of healthy nutrition, activity, sleep, relationships, surroundings, and the many other areas of our lives that contribute to our health and wholeness.
Whole Health supports person-centered, proactive, whole-person care. The Whole Health System includes conventional treatment, Complementary & Integrative Health approaches, and focuses on self-empowerment, self-healing, and self-care.
Learn more about Whole Health.