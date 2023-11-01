Health services

Prescriptions may be refilled locally by phone or online.

An automated refill line is available for all patients of Madison VA Hospital. Please call one of the following numbers:

608-280-7134

or

888-856-9039

If you are using this automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least 10 (ten) days prior to when the refill is due to ensure there is enough time for the prescription to be mailed to you.

Prescriptions may also be filled online using VA's My HealtheVet program. You will need a user id and password to log in. If you do not have one, you can easily get one by creating your personal profile.

All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or online. Because of our patient workload, prescriptions cannot be refilled in person at our outpatient pharmacies.

