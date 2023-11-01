Skip to Content

Health services

Madison VA Hospital and Clinics offer a wide range of health, support and facility services for Veterans at eight locations in Wisconsin & Illinois. Our health care teams are guided by the needs of our Veterans, their families, and caregivers. We are committed to providing all eligible Veterans with exceptional health care services.

Primary care

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Our Nurse Advice Line provides free, confidential answers to many of your and your family's health care questions.

Call:  We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

  • Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
  • Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
  • Mental health evaluations

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Geriatrics and Senior care focus on helping older adults (typically > 65 years) to stay healthy, maintain day-to-day functioning and live as well as possible with common age-related conditions. Our program respects patient preferences, promotes autonomy and supports Veterans, family members and caregivers as we coordinate care within and outside of the VA system.

We work together with you to create customized care plans that focus on what matters most to our Veterans and addresses common conditions that can occur with age. Our team of specialists include physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, nurses, psychologists, pharmacists, and speech language pathologists who all specialize in aging. We provide geriatric services including:

  • Primary care and geriatric consultation
  • Psychology, psychiatry and social work
  • Physical and occupational therapy
  • Speech language pathology
  • Medication management and pharmacy

Learn more about VA long-term care

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Prescriptions may be refilled locally by phone or online.

An automated refill line is available for all patients of Madison VA Hospital. Please call one of the following numbers: 

608-280-7134 
or 
888-856-9039

If you are using this automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least 10 (ten) days prior to when the refill is due to ensure there is enough time for the prescription to be mailed to you.

Prescriptions may also be filled online using VA's My HealtheVet program. You will need a user id and password to log in. If you do not have one, you can easily get one by creating your personal profile.

All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or online. Because of our patient workload, prescriptions cannot be refilled in person at our outpatient pharmacies.

Learn more about Pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Primary care gives eligible men and women Veterans easy access to health care professionals familiar with their needs. We provide long-term patient-provider relationships, coordinate care across a spectrum of health services, and offer education on disease prevention programs. 

Primary care is your first point of contact for Veterans enrolled in VHA health care. Contact your primary care physician if you need any of these or other services:

  • Colon, breast, cervical, prostate and other cancer screening
  • High blood pressure and cholesterol screening and treatment
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment
  • Diabetes prevention and treatment
  • Flu vaccine and other recommended vaccines
  • Screening for mental health, drug and alcohol concerns
  • Labs and blood work

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Women Veteran services provided at all clinics:  

  • Cervical cancer screening (Pap & HPV testing)

Learn about additional women Veteran care provided at the Madison VA and connect with the women Veteran program manager.  

Mental health care

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

We support Veterans in their recovery journey through inpatient and outpatient services, as well as educational programs. Our Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP) offers a comprehensive, evidence-based recovery program for veterans with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders in various therapy settings.

Learn more about our Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP)

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

The mental health service at the Madison VA Hospital & Clinics provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact emotional well-being.

We conduct research and training to ensure state-of-the-art treatment.  Services are available at all locations by video.

Services Offered

Our mental health services include treatments for:

  • depression, sadness, grief
  • anxiety, worry, nervousness
  • addictive behaviors
  • relationship problems
  • stress from medical problems and/or pain
  • post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • emotional problems, such as managing anger

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Confidentiality

Our mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. If you have questions, please ask your mental health consultant.

 

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

All Veterans seen at the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics are asked about experiences of sexual trauma because we know that any type of trauma can affect a person's physical and mental health, even many years later.

Both women and men can experience military sexual trauma during their service and treatment is tailored to individual needs and preferences.

Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Learn more about military sexual trauma

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Our team understands the special issues of Veterans who are dealing with the effects of trauma. The PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) was created to help you feel more in control and increase satisfaction with your life by working with you to effectively address these issues.

Specific treatment recommendations are tailored to the needs of individual Veterans. Treatment may consist of a mix of educational group meetings, therapy groups, and individual therapy for handling the symptoms of stress disorders such as PTSD. Utilization of local resources (e.g., Vet Centers, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, or private psychotherapists) is a vital element in serving the Veterans in areas geographically distant from VA Medical Centers. Therapy is also available by telehealth (video to your home device or to one of our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics).

Learn more about treatments, resources, and research available on PTSD.  

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators at all Madison VA Hospital and Clinic locations via telephone and/or video connect. 
  • Education and training on Veteran suicide prevention for the community
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

Amputation care

If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care.

Our specialists can create a personalized health care plan to support independent living after limb loss. Our services include: 

  • Therapy, counseling and prosthetic support
  • Education and training for daily living and mobility skills
  • Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties

Learn more about VA Amputation System of Care

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Our clinic provides Veterans diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Implantation, evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
     

While we only offer in-person services at the Madison VA Hospital and East Clinic, many of our services are offered through telehealth at our clinic locations in Rockford, Janesville, Freeport, Baraboo, & Beaver Dam.  Please contact the location of your choice for more details and to schedule a telehealth appointment with our audiology clinic.

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

COVID-19 vaccines

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19

We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program.

The Madison VA Hospital and Clinics currently offers the Moderna Bivalent vaccine.  Veterans can call the Vaccine Scheduling Line at 608-280-2160 to make an appointment right away.  We have appointments available at our main hospital and all of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics. 

Learn more about the VA Madison healthcare system COVID-19 vaccines.

Cancer care

VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.

If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with our services:

  • Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
  • Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
  • Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
  • Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:

  • Diagnosis and treat heart related conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, arrhythmias and value problems through a combination of physical exams and specialized tests
  • Monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Services as specific locations include:

  • Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels
  • Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of dental services:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Our gastroenterology department provides services like:

  • Screening for colon cancer using different tests like stool-based test (FIT) or colonoscopy
  • Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), which uses an endoscope to look at your esophagus and colonoscopy for many different GI problems
  • Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
  • 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

By participating in our MOVE! Weight Management Program, you can adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health and give you more energy. MOVE! is about more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve a healthy lifestyle.  We work with you to make practical changes for lasting results.

Learn more about our MOVE! Program.

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

We offer inpatient and outpatient consults for neurological disorders including:

  • Stroke
  • Headache
  • Dementia
  • Parkinson's Disease/Other movement disorder
  • Epilepsy/Seizure
  • Cranial Nerve Abnormalities
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Peripheral Neuropathy
  • Carpal Tunnel or Ulnar Neuropathy
  • Myopathy
  • Movement Disorder

Learn more about epilepsy at the VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence.

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Outpatient Nutrition Services

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management (MOVE! Program)

Learn more about our Outpatient Nutrition Services.

Inpatient Nutrition Services

Healthy and nourishing food is important in recovery. Hospital patients may include a dietitian visiting to discuss food and nutrition, such as:

  • Lack of appetite
  • Nutrition related disease like diabetes and/or hypertension
  • Weight loss/weight gain

Learn more about our Inpatient Nutrition Services.

Optometry

Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses

Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services like:

  • Comprehensive ocular health and vision exams
  • Teleretinal screening
  • Low vision services
  • Contact lens evaluations, if eligible

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

If you have experienced loss of range of motion, painful movement, or decreased ability to perform daily tasks, you may need an Orthopedic consult.  We diagnosis and treat many disorders including but is not limited to:

  • Tendonitis
  • Bursitis
  • Arthritis
  • Sprains, strains, and tears

We offer our Veterans education and care in outpatient Orthopedics including:

  • Education in joint protection
  • Education in home exercise program for strength and range of motion
  • Manual therapies
  • Use of modalities (heat, ice, ultrasound, etc) in clinic and education for home use

Otolaryngology

Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors

We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:

  • Nasal and sinus problems
  • Head and neck cancer
  • Voice and swallowing disorders
  • Facial nerve disorders and facial trauma
  • Airway laryngology inpatient and clinic-based procedures
  • Ear disorders including hearing disorders
  • Sinus disorders and sinonasal neoplasms

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

PT/OT MISSION STATEMENT: We are leaders in rehabilitation services for ALL Veterans and service members using evidence-based approaches to optimize functional health and well-being to enhance the quality of life of those we serve.

We care for Veterans of all ages and abilities, in a variety of settings. Based on the Veteran’s diagnosis, prognosis, and goals, therapists design and implement a customized and integrated plan of care in collaboration with the patient to achieve the individual’s goal-directed outcomes.

Services provided at all locations include:

  • Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
  • Pain management
  • Rehabilitation from injury: exercise progression, activity modification
  • Improvement in functional mobility: gait training, adaptive equipment and durable medical equipment training, balance training, strengthening, prosthetics/orthotics, environmental modifications.
  • Treatment may include manual therapy, modalities, therapeutic exercise, dry needling, taping, prosthetics/orthotics.
  • Management of age-related issues: balance training, falls assessment, vestibular testing/treatment, medication management, activities of daily living.

Specialty services provided at specific locations include:

  • Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation
  • Diabetic Foot Care and Management
  • Pelvic Health
  • Long Haul COVID rehabilitation
  • Lymphedema
  • LSVT for Parkinson’s Disease
  • Gerofit
  • Amputee Clinic
  • Transplant Clinic
  • Hand rehabilitation
  • Power mobility and wheelchair assessment
  • Cognitive drivers evaluations (no road testing/training)

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:

  • Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
  • Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
  • Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
  • Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
  • Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

All exams MUST be scheduled, and not all services are available at all locations. Our services include:

  • Fluoroscopy Exams 
  • Ultrasound (US) 
  • Bone Density (DEXA) 
  • Computer Tomography (CT) 
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) 
  • Interventional Radiology (IR) 
  • General X-ray 
     

If you have any questions about your exams or availability, please call us and we will be happy to assist you.

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

We deliver a wide variety of clinical services including specialized rehabilitation services for survivors of brain injury, stroke, and amputation. The Extended Care and Rehabilitation Program at Madison VA Hospital is composed of three areas:

Home and Community Care (HCC) consists of programs that manage care in a Veteran’s home and community settings including:

  • home-based primary care
  • home telehealth care
  • adult day health care
  • community nursing home care
  • skilled and unskilled home care
  • home hospice care
  • home IV therapy

Learn more about VA long-term care

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

You can quit or reduce your tobacco use. We provide services to support you including: 

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to use tobacco
  • Counseling by phone, video, or secure messaging to help brainstorm strategies to break the habit of tobacco use
  • Weekly support group sessions in person or over video
  • Tobacco Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
  • Referrals to additional support services like Whole Health and Outpatient Nutrition Services

Call or message "Tobacco Treatment" via My HealtheVet secure messaging to get started. Learn more about how to quit.

Speech pathology

Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)

If you have difficulty speaking or understanding what other people are saying, we diagnose and treat problems with fluency, voice, understanding, and other communication disorders. We also diagnose and treat problems that affect your ability to swallow.

Speech-language pathologists are involved in the screening, evaluation, and treatment of a broad range of communication and swallowing disorders, including:

  • Speech Disorders - Difficulty producing speech sounds precisely; accent modification.
  • Language Disorders - Difficulty understanding spoken language and/or verbal expression.
  • Cognitive Disorders - Difficulty with attention, memory, orientation, organization and problem-solving
  • Voice Disorders/Voice Restoration - Disorders of pitch, loudness, nasal resonance
  • Swallowing Difficulty - Difficulty eating and/or drinking
  • Assistive Technology - Alternative communication devices such as text to speech devices or picture boards
     

Additionally, speech pathologists provide evaluation and treatment of the following:

  • Chronic cough
  • Supra-gastric Belching
  • Paradoxical Vocal Fold Movement
  • Gender Affirming Speech Services

Services are provided during hospitalizations, at outpatient clinics, and via telehealth (to your home or community clinic). 

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Our Surgical Service delivers quality care to our Veteran patients, including 

  • Adult Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
  • Cardiac Surgery (heart)
  • Colon and Rectal Surgery
  • Esophageal and Gastric Surgery (throat and stomach)
  • Hepato-Biliary (liver, gall bladder, pancreas)
  • Neurosurgery (brain)
  • Ophthalmology (eyes)
  • Orthopedics (bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and nerves)
  • Otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat)
  • Podiatry (feet)
  • Thoracic Surgery (lung)
  • Transplant Surgery (heart, lung, liver)
  • Urology (prostate, bladder, kidneys, male reproductive systems)

Preoperative services (pre-surgery, during and post-surgery) are co-located, enhancing the continuity of care. 

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years from their primary care team. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.  

During the screening, your health care provider will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:

Ask about getting a screening at your next VA health care appointment and learn more about VA Health Registries.

Transplant surgery

We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.

Organ transplant offers new hope for a full and healthy life for people with end-stage organ failure. Our expert VA team partners with some of the world’s most respected transplant professionals at the UW Health Transplant Center.

We serve patients requiring a heart, liver, lung, combined organ transplant while honoring the gifts of life shared by organ donors. Our wait times are among the shortest in the nation and our outcomes are excellent.

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social programs and services

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Our caregiver support coordinators can:

  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs

Contact our caregiver support coordinators

Chaplain services

VA Chaplains address spiritual, emotional, moral, religious, and ethical concerns of VA patients. Their services are available to religious and non-religious inpatient and outpatient Veterans, their caregivers, and their families. They provide spiritual care and supportive services for survivors. Chaplains are available 24/7 upon request.

Our chaplain service provides spiritual care through visitation and counseling as requested by patients. We enable our Veterans to freely exercise religious faith in a way that promotes healing and helps the Veteran face the crisis of hospitalization. Veterans may call chaplain service directly or request a Chaplain through their health care team.

Caring, competent and respectful spiritual care is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you wish to contact your personal religious leader, we are happy to help if needed. Our department is committed to a culture of caring and committed to helping patients utilize their spirituality as part of the healing process. We work with all people without regard to spiritual belief and/or religious tradition.

Learn more about our chaplain service

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

VA’s specialized programs for homeless Veterans serve hundreds of local homeless and at-risk Veterans each year. 

Independently and in collaboration with federal and community partners, Madison VA programs provide Veterans with housing solutionsemployment opportunitieshealth carejustice- and reentry-related services and more

Learn more about these programs at VA’s Programs for At-Risk Veterans and Their Families or connect with a local coordinator.

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

 The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. To help build relationship health & safety our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) offers:

  • Assessment & consultation with routine screening, safety planning and consultation for providers. 
  • Education of the risks and impact on physical and mental health, awareness and prevention resources. 
  • Intervention with case management, individual and group treatment, and/ or couples counseling.
  • Care coordination through referrals for VA services and/ or community resources. 
  • Group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.
  • Trauma informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.
     

Additional Resources

Our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) invites Veterans, caregivers, employees, and the community to learn about IPVAP and other VA programs that intersect with Intimate Partner Violence. 

 

LGBQ+ Veteran care

VA serves all Veterans. The Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help connect you to services in a safe environment.

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • Mental health care
  • Psychosocial assessments for surgeries and hormone therapy

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Our patient advocates work to make sure you receive the best possible care. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans and Veterans with disabilities
  • Assist former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from post 9/11 military duties

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Social Workers assist Veterans and their families with

  • home health services
  • legal services
  • transportation
  • community living

Social work offers counseling:

  • to veterans with drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
  • to help veterans and their families understand and adjust to an illness or disability
  • to veterans and family members who want to prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
  • to help veterans and their families cope with terminal illness
  • to family members about legal issues such as commitment and guardianship

Counseling is conducted through:

  • one-on-one discussions
  • family conferences
  • group classes

Other services

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Learn how to upgrade to a Premium My HealtheVet account online or in person with our My HealtheVet Coordinator at your next appointment.

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing and home telehealth services that lets you securely share your health information with experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Primary care
  • Mental health
  • Rehabilitation
  • Outpatient Nutrition Services
  • Audiology
  • Geriatrics
  • Dermatology
  • Hematology
  • Optometry
  • Caregiver Support
  • Spirometry
  • Neurology
  • Palliative Care
  • Sleep Medicine
  • Cardiology

Learn more about telehealth

Veteran Readiness and Employment programs

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.

We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs through our partnerships with business, industry and government agencies. Services include: 

  • Matching Veteran’s skills with a job and providing supervision to help gain work experience.
  • Helping Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities compete for jobs in their communities.
  • Providing job search, placement and support to Veterans interested in competitive employment. 
  • Assisting Veterans with a focus based on transitioning to successful independent community living. 
  • Supporting Veterans entering or currently pursuing educational settings in order to choose, get and keep an education goal.
  • Assistance with job search process and job search skills development. 

Learn more about Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest.

Whole Health focuses on what matters most to each of us. It empowers people through mindful awareness and self-care, recognizing the fundamental importance of healthy nutrition, activity, sleep, relationships, surroundings, and the many other areas of our lives that contribute to our health and wholeness.

Whole Health supports person-centered, proactive, whole-person care. The Whole Health System includes conventional treatment, Complementary & Integrative Health approaches, and focuses on self-empowerment, self-healing, and self-care.

Learn more about Whole Health.