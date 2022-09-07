Madison VA Receives Highest National Award for Patient Experience

PRESS RELEASE

September 7, 2022

Madison , WI — The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) received the 2021 Veterans Health Administration Overall Best Experience Award today at the VA Customer Experience (CX) Symposium in Washington, D.C. The award is the highest such distinction for VA hospitals in the nation.

“Our staff have maintained a Veteran-centric focus during one of the most difficult times in our history,” said John Rohrer, Madison VA health care director. “No matter how challenging times became at home or at work, our team continued to ensure our Veterans received the quality care that they so rightly deserved.”

VA facilities were evaluated based on a comprehensive review of inpatient experience, employee experience, All Employee Survey results, and customer trust scores during fiscal year 2021. The award recognizes the breadth of customers’ perceptions of their care and evaluates Veteran care interactions across their entire VA journey.

This is the second honor received by the Madison VA Hospital this year that recognizes outstanding service to Veterans and their dependents. In February, the hospital received a 5-star rating for patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Eleven VA medical centers achieved a 5-star rating this year; the Madison VA received the highest summary ranking of all VA hospitals.

“Our staff, at every level of the organization, continue to provide a welcoming environment and a great patient experience for our Veterans,” Rohrer said. “I want to thank our employees and volunteers for their dedication knowing that, for them, the true reward comes from the outstanding care they provide for our Veterans.”

