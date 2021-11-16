Residents, Student Nurses, Medical Students and Fellows

As one of four statutory missions, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) conducts education and training programs for health professions trainees to enhance the quality of care provided for Veteran patients. To learn more about OAA, its mission, and our training programs, click here.

Before your VA rotation begins, you must complete required paperwork and Human Resources processing. To access current application forms and instructions for accessing and completing mandatory training, click here.

You may have already been in contact with your VA Preceptor or Program Coordinator. Your VA Preceptor or Coordinator will have information specific to your program and to scheduling your onboarding. Please contact them with any questions. You may also contact the Education Department at 608-280-1794.

Additional Information and Requirements for Student Nurses and Clinical Instructors

Student Nurses and Nursing Clinical Instructors are required to complete the following training in addition to the training mentioned above. Please click on the appropriate link below or scan the QR code below.

Nursing Student Orientation Clinical Instructor Orientation

Additional Information and Opportunities

Associated Health Education Programs

VA is a leader in the training of clinical associated health professionals. Associated Health Education (AHE) includes all health professions with the exception of Medicine, Dentistry, and Nursing. Through affiliation agreements with more than 1,800 individual health professions schools and colleges, clinical placements and fellowships are provided to health professions trainees (HPT) in more than 40 professions. Approximately 123,000 HPTs rotate through VA annually. For additional information regarding Associated Health Education Programs and to see a list of available programs, click here.

Medical and Dental Education Program

The VA's medical education program began in the post-war years of World War II. The authority for establishing VA's affiliations derives from Memorandum Number 2, a historic document that was signed January 30, 1946. By forming affiliations with medical schools and universities, VA has become the largest provider of healthcare training in the United States. For additional information regarding the Medical and Dental Education Program, click here.

Nursing Education Programs

In 2019, more than 25,000 nursing students completed all or part of their clinical training at VA facilities. Access to high quality, timely health care requires an adequate supply and presence of competent nursing workforce. In recent years, OAA has implemented multiple innovative nursing workforce training programs to enhance nursing education and practice by facilitating a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership between VA and Schools of Nursing (SON) across the nation For additional information regarding VA OAA Nursing Education Programs, click here.

Advanced Fellowships and Professional Development

The VA Advanced Fellowships Programs offer post-residency, post-doctoral, and post masters fellowships to physicians and dentists, and associated health professions - including but not limited to nurses, psychologists, social workers, and pharmacists. Although most Advanced Fellowship programs target clinical professions several programs offer training for non-clinical healthcare professions. For additional information regarding Advanced Fellowships and Professional Development, click here.

Trainee Satisfaction Survey (TSS)

The Trainee Satisfaction Survey (TSS) asks all of our clinical trainees to rate their VA training. As you come to the end of your training rotation at VA, your program coordinator will ask you to take this anonymous survey. Your feedback will help us identify areas of excellence and areas where we need to improve.