Health services

If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.

Since World War II, lifelong care for Veterans with Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders (SCI/D) has been recognized as a foundational service in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) not available elsewhere in the United States. The mission of VHA Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders System of Care is to support, promote, and maintain the health, independence, quality of life, and productivity of Veterans throughout their lives.

Coordinated and integrated primary and specialty services are delivered through a hub and spokes system of care and are built upon interdisciplinary, comprehensive services provided at Spinal Cord Injury Centers and Spoke Clinics. VA Maine Health Care System is a Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders Spoke clinic with VA Boston as its hub SCI Center. SCI Centers may provide acute/sustaining and/or inpatient long term or rehabilitative care.

VA Maine SCI Clinic in Augusta, Maine is situated geographically closer to Veterans to also provide integrated Primary Care and Specialty Care services and outpatient rehabilitation, which aims to enhance and restore functional abilities, lessen disability, prevent secondary complications, and maximize quality of life to Veterans with Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders. That means our advance practice provider can provide your primary care services while you also receive your specialty care needs met in one clinic.

Our Clinic also includes care for Veterans with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, brainstem, and motor cortex resulting in weakness, atrophy, and corticospinal tract damage in varying combination that typically results in death from respiratory failure within three to five years from onset of symptoms.

MS is an inflammatory, degenerative disease of the central nervous system and the most common progressive neurological disorder of young adults. MS may involve the spinal cord and result in spinal cord dysfunction.

VA Maine has developed a comprehensive interdisciplinary team to provide your care. The members of the team have specialized knowledge of your injury or disease. Our goal is to provide excellent clinical care and help our Veterans achieve the best possible level of functioning, health, and quality of life. Our team will attempt to minimize the number of visits while maximizing quality of care by providing access to several providers in one place - at one time.

The interdisciplinary team is comprised of SCI/D professionals from various disciplines that work together to provide the support and resources necessary for Veterans with SCI/D to initially obtain and then maintain independence and good health as your partner throughout your journey. This team carefully evaluates each Veteran to develop an individually tailored comprehensive treatment plan.

Services offered at our SCI/D clinic include all primary health and specialty care services, plus:

Comprehensive medical and physical examination, including a thorough neurological exam

Health maintenance and disease prevention. This might include vaccinations, blood pressure monitoring, blood glucose monitoring, lipid monitoring, and lab and diagnostic tests

An assessment for functional changes and equipment replacement needs

An assessment of any psychological, social, or vocational needs

Assistive technology and referrals to wheel chair clinic

Care coordination and homecare

Occupational therapy

Speech Language Pathology

Your team consists of Physiatrist, Advanced Practice SCI Primary Care Provider (NP/PA), Nurse Care Manager, Clinical Social Worker, Registered Dietician, Psychologist, Occupational Therapist, Speech Therapist, and a Certified Nursing Assistant.

We work collaboratively with other Veterans Health and Benefits departments here at VA Maine HCS to make sure all your needs are met.

If you have questions about your eligibility for SCI/D care, you can contact your Primary Care Provider to request a referral or call your VA Maine Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Program Coordinator at .