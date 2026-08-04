Health services
VA Maine Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 10 locations serving Maine. Facilities include our Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, our seven community-based outpatient clinics in Bangor, Calais, Lewiston, Lincoln, Portland, Presque Isle, and Rumford and our two Access Clinics in Fort Kent and Houlton. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Women Veterans care
VA Maine health care provides comprehensive health care to women Veterans of all ages.
Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Maine health care provides compassionate care for Veterans
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Maine health care patient
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Care we provide at Togus VA Emergency Department:
During a medical or mental health emergency if you believe your life or health is in danger call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away!
A medical or mental health emergency is an injury, illness, or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would reasonably be expected to be hazardous to life or health. VA Maine HCS has an emergency department open 24/7, 365 days per year on the Togus campus, at 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME.
We also offer care for injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn't wait for an appointment.
For more information on selecting the right type of care, visit Choosing Between Urgent And Emergency Care | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our age-friendly support services include:
- Geriatric Services
- Home and Community-based Care
- Nursing Homes
- Residential Settings
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our gynecologist evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of conditions including pelvic pain, heavy periods, growths on your uterus or ovaries, abnormal pap smear, infertility, urinary incontinence, and more.
We provide you with advanced medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect the uterus, ovaries, cervix, vagina, or bladder.
Appointments:
To obtain specialty gynecology services contact your primary care provider. They refer you to us. Once referred, our scheduler will contact you to schedule an appointment.
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
At Community Based Outpatient Clinics there is no prescription pick up.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
VA Maine Healthcare System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. Our local facility offers a variety of services, including:
- Women’s gender-specific health-screening and disease prevention at all sites of care.
- All Breast Health Care Services (Screening, Diagnostic and Treatments) is done locally, closer to the Veteran, through Community Care with authorization and coordination with their Primary Care Pact Team.
- Routine Gynecological Care may be done on site or may be done through Community Care with authorization and coordination with the Veterans Primary Care Pact Team.
- Reproductive Health Services may be done on site or through Community Care with authorization and coordination with the Veterans Primary Care Pact Team.
- Pregnancy, Delivery services, Newborn Care is all done locally, through Community Care with authorization and coordination with their Primary Care Pact Team.
- Genetic Counseling concerning inheritance of genetically determined diseases (through e-consult, video consults).
- Mental Health Service/Therapy- for Gender Sensitive Conditions/Issues.
- Prosthetic Packages designed for our Women Veterans-Lactation Package, and Breast Cancer Prosthetic Supplies.
- Whole Health Education Programs .
Contact VA Maine’s Women Veterans Program Manager at
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We provide the full spectrum of substance use disorder treatment, from acute withdrawal management, to longitudinal outpatient treatment.
Our Medical Center and clinics provide a comprehensive array of treatment options for Substance Use Disorders, including inpatient withdrawal management, intensive outpatient programming, individual and group therapy and medication management. Residential treatment is available through referral to nearby VA Medical Centers.
Available in person at Togus, or system-wide through virtual formats.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We provide care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. MST-related care also includes treatment for physical conditions that resulted from the MST experience. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Compensated work therapy
- Homeless services
- Psychological testing
- Psychiatric care
- Medical evaluation and treatment for MST-related conditions
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Addictive behaviors
- Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
- Emotional problems, such as managing anger, and relationship problems
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Substance use disorders
- Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
- Behavioral problems, including anger management, and relationship difficulties
- Confused thinking, attention and memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our medical center and clinics provide patient-centered and recovery-oriented treatment for PTSD and co-occurring conditions including individual, group, and couples therapy and medication management. We offer assessment and treatment for survivors of all forms of trauma including complex childhood abuse/neglect, military trauma, MST, and civilian trauma. Treatment options consistent with first-line (i.e., “strongly recommended”) recommendations in the VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines are available at all VHA points of service (Togus and CBOCs). Outpatient and specialty outpatient PTSD services are provided in person and virtually. Residential treatment is available through referral to nearby VA Medical Centers.
Available in-person at Togus, or system-wide through virtual formats.
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Anesthesia
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Anesthesiology is a recognized medical specialty in which physician Anesthesiologists work as perioperative physicians responsible for the medical evaluation and optimization of patients before surgery (preoperative), consulting with the surgical team, provision of pain control and support of life functions during surgery (intraoperative), and supervision of care after surgery (postoperative) through discharge from the post-anesthesia care unit. In the VA, anesthesia services are provided by Anesthesia Care Teams comprised of physician anesthesiologists as well as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs.)
Other standard functions within the practice of anesthesiology include management of patients with acute and chronic pain, assisting in the management of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and advanced cardiac life support, and the management of critically ill patients in intensive care units. Anesthesiologists also provide onsite, immediately available medical direction of non-physician providers such as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) in the delivery of anesthesia care to patients. The scope of the practice of anesthesiology also includes overseeing the preoperative evaluation clinic and daily management of the operating room schedule.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Cancer care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
The Cancer Program at VA Maine is an American College of surgeons/Commission on Cancer (ACOS/COC) approved program under the category of Community Hospital Cancer Program (CHCP). This category requires an approved cancer program to have a full range of services for diagnosis and treatment of cancer available. The Cancer Program provides a Tumor Board Conference at least twice monthly. Patients may need referral for a portion of their treatment. For benefit of Maine Veterans, the Cancer Program at Togus mostly refers radiation oncology services to community hospitals in Maine and less frequently to other VA facilities elsewhere in New England. ENT surgical cases are referred to the Boston VA Health Care System as are some surgical treatment for brain and spinal cord malignancies. A specialized diagnostic service at VAMC Providence, RI provides consultation for dermatological malignancies. The Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) also provides more definitive consultations at the discretion of pathologists at Togus VAMC. Enrolled Veterans may be referred to a subspecialty or service from any of the Primary Care providers including the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defect though ultrasound or echo
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure by an echo or stress test (only done at Togus campus at present )
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holter monitors, or ultrasound (ultrasounds available only at Togus)
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants (available only at Togus)
- Perform routine pacemaker or defibrillator check-ups (available at Togus and Lewiston campuses)
Appointments: Contact us to schedule, reschedule or cancel your appointment. If you have never been seen by VA Maine cardiology or it has been more than two years since your last visit a referral from your doctor is needed
Hours of availability vary by location.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Watch this video to learn who is eligible to receive Dental care from the VA and what options are there if you are not eligible: VA Maine Today Dental Services.
Oral surgery procedures are not conducted at Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our dermatologist staff evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of conditions relating to the skin. We do biopsies on sight, both at Togus and the Bangor CBOC. Excisions are done by general surgery at Togus and the dermatologist at the Bangor CBOC.
To obtain specialty dermatology services contact your primary care provider, who may order images for the dermatology department to read. If it is determined you need to be seen in-person, they refer you to us. Once referred, our scheduler will contact you to schedule an appointment.
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We treat a broad range of health concerns, including conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas and gallbladder.
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
*At Togus, walk-ins are accepted for all services excluding Therapeutic Phlebotomy
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
MOVE! is a weight management program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. MOVE!’s core components — the combination of behavioral strategies, nutrition changes, and increased physical activity to promote even small weight losses—are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science. MOVE! includes the most up-to-date approaches for weight management.
The MOVE! Program offers comprehensive support, including:
- Weight management group classes
- Individual appointments with registered dietitian
- TeleMOVE (home telehealth program)
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Management/evaluation of hypertension and resistant hypertension management
- Management/evaluation of CKD 2-5
- Kidney stone management/evaluation
- Evaluation/management of electrolyte disturbances
- Kidney transplant evaluation, and kidney disease education
To obtain specialty nephrology services contact your primary care provider. They refer you to us. Once referred, our scheduler will contact you to schedule an appointment.
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our ophthalmologists evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, corneal conditions, macular degeneration and more.
We provide you with advanced medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect the eyes and eyelids.
Appointments:
To obtain specialty ophthalmology services contact your primary care provider or your VA optometrist. They refer you to us. Once referred, our scheduler will contact you to schedule an appointment.
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Screening eye exams for diabetic patients
All VA Maine Clinic locations have an optical shop where you can pick out frames and lenses and get repairs and adjustments for VA issued eyewear.
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Provides consultation and evaluations; surgical procedures include total joint replacements, arthroscopy, arthroplasty, and hand surgery. We also do operative and non-operative fracture care of upper and lower extremities.
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Provides care and consultations for ENT patients, Procedures include laryngoscopies, biopsies of head and neck lesions, and nasal septum repair.
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you and other providers to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Specialized classes taught by team psychology, social worker and physical therapy to help you live more fully with your pain
- Refer you to treatment that can help you with your pain
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
The Sensory and Physical Rehabilitation (SPR) Service Line is an innovative re-organization that combines seemingly disparate therapeutic and rehabilitative disciplines that are tied together by the ideal of improving the veteran's quality of life beyond purely medical or surgical outcomes. It is the philosophy of rehabilitation that weaves the service line together. Each discipline independently has very different referral procedures, evaluation systems, and outcome measurement tools, but the process of focusing on the patient at an individual level of need and assuring individual progress and improvement is the key to the success within SPR.
The SPR disciplines include:
- Adapted Sports
- Amputee Clinic
- Audiology and Speech Pathology
- Blind Rehabilitation Services & Blind Rehabilitation Website
- Cardiac Rehabilitation
- Compensated Work Therapy
- Dirigo Recreation Center
- Fitness Clinic
- Kinesiotherapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Orthotic Lab., Accredited
- Physical Therapy
- Prosthetic Services
- Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy
- Speech therapy
- Therapeutic Swimming Pool
- Therapeutic Exercise Program
- Wheelchair Clinic
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
At Community Based Outpatient Clinics only Physical Therapy is offered.
WANT MORE INFORMATION? HAVE QUESTIONS? READY TO GET STARTED?
If you want any of the above services REQUEST A Physical OR Occupational THERAPY CONSULT from YOUR VA PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our podiatry services include:
- Trauma of foot and ankle
- Acute diabetic foot issues (infections, wounds, etc.)
- Infections, wounds/ulcerations foot and ankle
- Foot deformities and pain (Plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammertoes, etc.)
- High risk foot care
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) provides comprehensive support to optimize health and independence of the Veteran. This includes a full range of equipment and services that range from items worn by the Veteran, such as an artificial limb or hearing aid; those that improve accessibility, such as ramps and vehicle modifications; to devices surgically placed in the Veteran, such as hips and pacemakers.
- Amputation Care, Orthotic & Prosthetic Clinic: Custom-fabricated & fitted devices (e.g., diabetic shoes, shoe inserts, bracing, compression stockings, artificial limbs, etc.)
- Durable Medical Equipment [e.g., hospital beds, patient lifts, stair glides, modular ramps, BP monitors, TENS units, ADLs, bathroom safety equipment, mobility aids (e.g., walkers, canes, crutches, etc.)]
- Wheelchairs & Special Mobility Devices (e.g., power wheelchairs, scooters etc.), Wheelchair Lifts & Vehicle Modifications (passenger equipment only)
- Communication & Assistive Devices, Telehealth Equipment, Aids for Blindness & Visual Impairment, Sensory Aids (e.g., hearing aids & eyeglasses, etc.)
- Home Respiratory Care Equipment (e.g., oxygen, CPAP & ventilators, etc.), Surgical Implants
- Prosthetic Benefit Programs: Clothing Allowance, Home Improvement & Structural Alterations, Automobile Adaptive Equipment
To schedule an appointment, please contact
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer consultation, testing, education, and treatments to include:
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Diagnostic pulmonary procedures
- Pulmonary disease monitoring and management
- Consultative hospital and critical care services
- Oxygen services
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound (available at Togus, Bangor and Lewiston)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Nuclear Medicine
- Interventional Radiology (IR)
At Community Based Outpatient Clinics only x-ray and ultrasound are offered.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
- Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Lupus, gout, and scleroderma
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling available in group or one-on one using Quitline.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Since World War II, lifelong care for Veterans with Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders (SCI/D) has been recognized as a foundational service in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) not available elsewhere in the United States. The mission of VHA Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders System of Care is to support, promote, and maintain the health, independence, quality of life, and productivity of Veterans throughout their lives.
Coordinated and integrated primary and specialty services are delivered through a hub and spokes system of care and are built upon interdisciplinary, comprehensive services provided at Spinal Cord Injury Centers and Spoke Clinics. VA Maine Health Care System is a Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders Spoke clinic with VA Boston as its hub SCI Center. SCI Centers may provide acute/sustaining and/or inpatient long term or rehabilitative care.
VA Maine SCI Clinic in Augusta, Maine is situated geographically closer to Veterans to also provide integrated Primary Care and Specialty Care services and outpatient rehabilitation, which aims to enhance and restore functional abilities, lessen disability, prevent secondary complications, and maximize quality of life to Veterans with Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders. That means our advance practice provider can provide your primary care services while you also receive your specialty care needs met in one clinic.
Our Clinic also includes care for Veterans with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, brainstem, and motor cortex resulting in weakness, atrophy, and corticospinal tract damage in varying combination that typically results in death from respiratory failure within three to five years from onset of symptoms.
MS is an inflammatory, degenerative disease of the central nervous system and the most common progressive neurological disorder of young adults. MS may involve the spinal cord and result in spinal cord dysfunction.
VA Maine has developed a comprehensive interdisciplinary team to provide your care. The members of the team have specialized knowledge of your injury or disease. Our goal is to provide excellent clinical care and help our Veterans achieve the best possible level of functioning, health, and quality of life. Our team will attempt to minimize the number of visits while maximizing quality of care by providing access to several providers in one place - at one time.
The interdisciplinary team is comprised of SCI/D professionals from various disciplines that work together to provide the support and resources necessary for Veterans with SCI/D to initially obtain and then maintain independence and good health as your partner throughout your journey. This team carefully evaluates each Veteran to develop an individually tailored comprehensive treatment plan.
Services offered at our SCI/D clinic include all primary health and specialty care services, plus:
- Comprehensive medical and physical examination, including a thorough neurological exam
- Health maintenance and disease prevention. This might include vaccinations, blood pressure monitoring, blood glucose monitoring, lipid monitoring, and lab and diagnostic tests
- An assessment for functional changes and equipment replacement needs
- An assessment of any psychological, social, or vocational needs
- Assistive technology and referrals to wheel chair clinic
- Care coordination and homecare
- Occupational therapy
-
Speech Language Pathology
Your team consists of Physiatrist, Advanced Practice SCI Primary Care Provider (NP/PA), Nurse Care Manager, Clinical Social Worker, Registered Dietician, Psychologist, Occupational Therapist, Speech Therapist, and a Certified Nursing Assistant.
We work collaboratively with other Veterans Health and Benefits departments here at VA Maine HCS to make sure all your needs are met.
If you have questions about your eligibility for SCI/D care, you can contact your Primary Care Provider to request a referral or call your VA Maine Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Program Coordinator at
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Services include:
Dermatology, Ears-Nose-Throat, General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology/Optometry (Eye), Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, Podiatry/Wound Care, Urology, Vascular, Operating Room/Same Day Surgery
*Not all services are offered at all VA Maine facilities. Please talk to your provider for more information.
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
TOXIC EXPOSURES
While toxic exposure is defined by law, generally there are several types of possible exposures or hazards Veterans may have experienced during their military service. Some common examples appear below.
» Open Burn Pits/Airborne Hazards: Contaminants or substances in the air including smoke and fumes from open burn pits and fine particulate matter.
» Gulf War related exposures: Veterans may have been exposed to a variety of environmental hazards including pesticides and oil well fires.
» Agent Orange: An herbicide used to thin-out thick foliage commonly found in jungles and fields.
» Radiation: Exposure from sources such as nuclear weapons.
» Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure: Between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, Veterans and their families may have been exposed to contaminated drinking water.
» Other exposures: There are other potential toxic exposures that may occur during military service.
MANAGE YOUR HEALTH
Proactively developing a long-term health care plan with your care team can help detect conditions early and treat or lessen the effect of complications resulting from exposure(s).
TALK WITH A VA PROVIDER:
» Call 1-800-MyVA411 then press 8, or a local VA clinical care team
» Send a secure message to your clinical care team through your patient portal:
My HealtheVet at: www.myhealth.va.gov or My VA Health at: patientportal.myhealth.va.gov
» Discuss exposure concerns at your next VA appointment
ENROLL IN VA CARE:
» Online www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction
» Call 877-222-VETS (8387)
» Visit your nearest VA medical center and enroll in person: www.va.gov/find-locations
REGISTRY HEALTH EXAMS
Registry health exams are no-cost voluntary environmental exposure medical exams. VA has several health registries– these include: Agent Orange, Airborne Hazard and Open Burn Pit, Gulf War (includes Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn), Ionizing Radiation, Depleted Uranium Follow-Up Program, Embedded Fragment Surveillance Center.
» You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries. Note: The registry evaluation is not a compensation exam or required for other VA benefits.
» Registries can alert you to possible health problems related to your military service and help VA better understand and respond to these health problems more effectively.
SCHEDULE A REGISTRY EXAM WITH YOUR LOCAL ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH COORDINATOR
» Online www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/coordinators.asp
» Call 1-800-MyVA411, then press 8
» Visit your local VA Medical Center
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
» Visit www.va.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MyVA411, then press 8
» Information on military environmental exposures: www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/index.asp
» Exposure benefits information: www.va.gov/disability/eligibility
» Download the free VA Exposure Ed mobile app: mobile.va.gov/app/exposure-ed
VA PRESUMPTIVE CONDITIONS
Veterans may be eligible for disability benefits and/or compensation if they have a health condition that results in disability and was connected to their military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. For some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.” We consider a condition presumptive when it’s established by law or regulation. If you have a presumptive condition, you do not need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
BENEFITS
» Veterans with presumptive diseases may be eligible for benefits such as disability compensation
» Surviving spouses, dependent children and/or parents of deceased Veterans may be eligible for benefits such as dependency and indemnity compensation and accrued benefits
» Veterans who had claims that were previously denied can file supplemental claims
» To File a Claim for Benefits
• Submit online: www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim
• Access VA benefits: www.ebenefits.va.gov
• Call VA Benefits hotline:
• Locate a local Veteran Service Officer www.va.gov/ogc/apps/accreditation/index.asp
How can Veterans apply for service compensation?
• Call the VA benefits assistance center schedule an appointment to meet with a benefits counselor:
1-
• Call the Togus Regional Benefits Office
1-
o Appointments can be made at the Togus Regional office located at 1 VA Center, Augusta
ME 04330
• Applications can be done online or via paper
o To apply directly online using a MHV or ID.me account visit:
https://www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim/
o Or VA Form 21-526EZ can be printed and mailed to:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 5354
Tips:
• Speak with someone at the VBA first before submitting your application, as the form can be
confusing and wording you use is important
• Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) can also help with submitting claims and assisting with self[1]advocacy, see contact information below
- Veterans Benefits Administration Togus Regional Office Building 248 Office Phone:
- Bureau of Maine Veterans' Services Building 248 Room 110 Veteran Service Officer Phone:
- Disabled American Veterans Building 248, Room 114 Veteran Services Officer Phone:
- Paralyzed Veterans of America Building 248, Room 112 Veterans Service Officer Phone:
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Building 248, Rm 117 Veterans Service Officer Phone:
- American Legion Building 205 Room 318 Veteran Services Officer Office Phone:
More information on the PACT Act can be found here: VA Maine PACT Act Resources
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Provides care and consultation including a full range of operative procedures; cystoscopies, prostate biopsies, urodynamic testing, diagnostic ultrasound, nephrectomies, and TURPs.
All procedures may not provided at Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Provides consultation surgical care for patients with Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease, Aneurysm Disease, Reno Vascular Disease, and Visceral Artery Disease. A Vascular Lab is also available for studies in the care of such disease.
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact VA Homeless Hotline at 1-
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual, including threats specific to gender and sexuality identity dynamics for LGBTQ+ populations. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship or is experiencing relationship health and safety concerns, we can help. We offer:
- Intimate partner violence care coordination
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
- Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Interventions for Veterans, their partners, and VA employees who both use and experience violence in their intimate relationships
Learn more about intimate partner violence: Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) - VHA Social Work
Additional Resources and 24/7 care available below:
- National DV Crisis Line: 800.799.SAFE (7233)
- https://www.thehotline.org/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=domestic_violence
- The Maine Coalition to End DV: https://www.mcedv.org/ 866.834.HELP
- Local Community DV Resource Centers: https://www.mcedv.org/get-help/
- Emergency Medical Care (Veteran’s local ER or Togus VA Medical Center
1 VA Center Augusta, ME, 04330)
- Maine Coalition Against Sexual assault Home (mecasa.org)
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Women, African American, Asian American, Pacific Islanders, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
“Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” -Thomas Merton.
INSPIRE. CREATE. ELEVATE. CONNECT. EMPOWER. GROW. EXPRESS. DESIGN. IMAGINE. DISCOVER.
Available with Recreation Therapy:
*Creative Writing
*Expressive Arts
*Photography
*Materials
*National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
*Goal Development
Why should you consider getting involved?
Recreation Therapy is a Clinical Service offered with the purpose to improve an individual’s functioning. Recreation therapists help Veterans develop physical, social, cognitive, leisure, mental health, and community goals.
These tools and methods can impact and boost your lifestyle, promoting a sense of value, purpose and meaning.
*WANT MORE INFORMATION? *HAVE QUESTIONS? *READY TO GET STARTED?
REQUEST A RECREATION THERAPY CONSULT BE PLACED BY YOUR VA PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER
Danielle M. Marchand, CTRS
Recreation Therapist
1 VA Ctr
Augusta ME 04330
Work Cell:
danielle.marchand@va.gov
Elizabeth Marrone, CTRS
Recreation Therapist
1 VA Ctr
Augusta ME 04330
elizabeth.marrone@va.gov
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
The mission of VA Social Workers is to assist Veterans, their families and caregivers in resolving Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) challenges to health and well-being. Social Work is woven into the fabric of VA health care, providing clinical interventions and services across the VA continuum of care.
Please contact your primary care provider or primary care RN to request a referral to a primary care social worker.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
My HealtheVet is the VA’s patient portal for 24/7 access to online medical records and services.
From the convenience of any computer on the internet, Veterans can
- Securely message healthcare teams.
- Refill prescriptions with the click of a key, track Rx shipping.
- Check appointments and receive email appointment reminders.
- Schedule and request appointments for primary care or mental health.
- Review lab results, radiology, and other tests.
- Download healthcare records and review provider notes.
- Download medical images like X-rays, mammograms, CTs, and MRIs.
- Use our trusted and extensive Veterans Health Library.
REGISTER or Sign In at: My HealtheVet
Premium Upgrade / Authentication to use all features can be done at any VA Maine primary care office, the Togus Release of Information desk, and with most front desks of outpatient services. You can also call our coordination to do this by video connections with our coordinator.
Mike L’Abbe
My HealtheVet Coordinator
Phone:
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Tele-Eye imaging
- Nutrition services
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Pharmacy specialists
- Geriatric services
- Neurology
- Nephrology
- Palliative care
- Caregiver support
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Beneficiary Travel (BT) provides access to care through travel reimbursement to eligible Veterans and payment for some transportation services on behalf of certain eligible Veterans.
Travel reimbursement staff are located at Togus, but Veterans can submit their paper claim at Togus or the CBOCs.
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Maine health care
Whole Health is VA's approach to patient-centered, proactive, whole-person care. It combines conventional clinical care with complementary and integrative approaches, community support, and skill building for self-care to help people take charge of their health and live life to the fullest. Evidence shows that Whole Health improves health outcomes and clinician satisfaction.
Whole Health At VA Maine | VA Maine Health Care | Veterans Affairs