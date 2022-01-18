New Urgent Care Center Opens at Manchester VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

January 18, 2022

Manchester , NH — The Manchester VA Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening today of our Urgent Care Center. The new Urgent Care Center will provide Veterans with a state-of-the-art facility, offering increased safety and infection prevention capability.

The new $14.5 million facility is a two-story, 16,000 sq. foot addition designed by WBRC Architects and Engineers and constructed by Eckman Construction. As part of the Manchester VAMC master plan, the new facility relocates Urgent Care services to give Veterans direct access from the outside, including a patient drop off circle and a private ambulance entrance. It also offers negative pressure capable exam rooms for infection prevention, an exam room designed for women Veterans with an adjoining restroom, as well as a psychiatric holding room and restroom for increased safety.

“We are happy to welcome Veterans into our new Urgent Care Center, designed to be a safe and healing place for them to get the care they have earned and deserve,” said Kevin Forrest, director, Manchester VA Medical Center.

The upper floor of the new facility will also provide a more consolidated Mental Health service to Veterans, offering several group therapy rooms as well as private and semi-private consult rooms. The proximity of Mental Health to Urgent Care can also provide seamless assistance to a Veteran who may be in crisis.

Reminder: Emergency and urgent care are different types of care, not just different levels of the same care. For life-threatening injuries or symptoms, call 911 or go to the emergency room. Less than life-threatening injuries or symptoms can be treated at our Urgent Care Center or by in-network urgent care providers. For more information: Emergency Room, 911, Or Urgent Care? | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)