Manhattan, KS Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. You can also call 785-350-4920 or 800-574-8783, ext. 54920 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Non-traditional hours are available. Please note that we require masks inside the building.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

Flint Hills Area Transportation serves our area. You can take the ATA Bus Manhattan/Ogden Fixed Routes. You’ll arrive via the Red Line 1 or Blue Line 5 with stops at College and Claflin, just by Dunne’s Pharmacy. After you travel past the flag pole in the parking lot, we’re located in Building C. Check ATA Bus scheduling, routes, and tips Download ATA Bus routes (PDF)