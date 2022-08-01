Manhattan, KS Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Manhattan, KS Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
You can also call 785-350-4920 or 800-574-8783, ext. 54920 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Non-traditional hours are available.
Please note that we require masks inside the building.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Flint Hills Area Transportation serves our area. You can take the ATA Bus Manhattan/Ogden Fixed Routes. You’ll arrive via the Red Line 1 or Blue Line 5 with stops at College and Claflin, just by Dunne’s Pharmacy. After you travel past the flag pole in the parking lot, we’re located in Building C.
Check ATA Bus scheduling, routes, and tips
We’re located in Suite 200 in Building C, which is the office directly south of Dunne’s Pharmacy.
We’re easy to locate as we have the flag pole with the United States and POW flags flying.
We have a large well-lit parking area. You can park in any available space. Accessible parking is available.
In the spotlight at Manhattan, KS Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Art group
We have an art group available. You can participate in person or virtually. We provide the art materials to help you process your trauma in a creative way with support from your peers and our team.
HUD-VASH and vocational rehabilitation services
We have staff onsite from the local VA Medical Center to help with homelessness and vocational training opportunities. You can schedule appointments for these services by calling us or just walk in to our Vet Center.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors implement the following clinical therapeutic modalities:
- Family Systems
- Gottman Method
- Structural Family Therapy
- Strategic Family Therapy
- Parenting Education
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran's or service member's military-related concerns and/or post-military adjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
Read more about Gold Star families
We also offer counseling to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death. We can help connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Go to VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer unique individual and group therapies to support your needs.
We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Gottman Method
Our group therapies include topics such as these:
- Readjustment groups
- Military sexual trauma (MST) support group
- Art therapy group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
We have a group for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and to receive support from other MST survivors. Please call if you're interested in joining the MST group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
We can help with challenges such as these:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Gottman Method
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for tasks such as these:
- Enrolling in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connecting to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
- Connecting to VA vocational rehabilitation services
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work closely with and refer to VA and community providers, including these organizations:
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We partner with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care Service (VA EKHCS) and have HUD-VASH social workers working out of our center to serve those who need housing assistance. If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, please call our office to see if you qualify for housing assistance through VA or additional community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or just need to talk with someone, let a counselor know. You can work together to feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
If you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also contact them via confidential chat on their website or by texting 838255. Together we'll work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the vast variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits.
Here are some resources to help you learn more about VA benefits and local Veteran agencies:
- Access your VA medical benefits and enroll in VA health care
- Learn more about your VA benefits
- Learn more about your State Department of Veterans Affairs
- Learn more about educational opportunities
- Learn more about your Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Learn more about the VA Caregiver Support Program
- Learn more about the Women Veterans Call Center
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs.
We partner with organizations such as these:
-
- The Family Center
-
-
-
-
If you want to learn more about military culture, PTSD, military sexual trauma (MST), or Vet Center services, we can provide individual or group educational briefings.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Don't have time for a drive to Manhattan? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.