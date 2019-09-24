Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33)

You can receive up to 36 months of benefits, including:

Tuition and fees. If you qualify for the maximum benefit, we’ll cover the full cost of public, in-state tuition and fees. We cap the rates for private and foreign schools, and update those rates each year.

View current rates

If you qualify for the maximum benefit, we’ll cover the full cost of public, in-state tuition and fees. We cap the rates for private and foreign schools, and update those rates each year. View current rates Money for housing (if you’re in school more than half time). We’ll base your monthly housing allowance on the cost of living where your school is located.

We’ll base your monthly housing allowance on the cost of living where your school is located. Money for books and supplies. You can receive up to $1,000 per school year.

You can receive up to $1,000 per school year. Money to help you move from a rural area to go to school. You may qualify for this one-time payment of $500 if you live in a county with 6 or fewer people per square mile and you’re either moving at least 500 miles to go to school or have no other option but to fly by plane to get to your school.

Here’s how we’ll determine how much of the benefit you’ll qualify for:

The specific amount you’ll receive will depend on how much active service you’ve had since September 10, 2001. We’ll calculate this amount based on a percentage of the maximum benefit.

For example: If you had 90 days of active service since September 10, 2001, you would qualify for 40% of the maximum amount. If you served for 3 years, you would qualify for 100% of the benefit. So if your school charges $22,000 for in-state tuition and fees, you would receive $8,800 if you had 90 days of active service and the full $22,000 if you had 3 years of active service.

Note that this will change August 1, 2020. In this example, 90 days of active service would qualify you for 50% of the maximum amount as of August 1, 2020.