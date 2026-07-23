Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33)

You may be eligible for education benefits if you meet at least 1 of these requirements.

At least 1 of these must be true:

You served at least 90 days on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service) on or after September 11, 2001, or

You received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged after any amount of service, or

You served for at least 30 continuous days (all at once, without a break in service) on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged with a service-connected disability, or

You’re a dependent child using benefits transferred by a qualifying Veteran or service member

Note: If you’re a member of the Reserves who lost education benefits when the Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP) ended in November 2015, you may qualify to receive restored benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill.