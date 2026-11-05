Yellow Ribbon Program
The Yellow Ribbon Program can help you pay for tuition and fees that the Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover. Keep reading to find out if you’re eligible and if your school takes part in this program.
Am I eligible for the Yellow Ribbon Program?
You may be eligible for this program if you and your school meet these requirements.
You must qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill at the 100% benefit level
And at least 1 of these must be true:
- You served at least 36 months on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service) and were honorably discharged, or
- You received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged after any amount of service, or
- You served at least 30 continuous days (all at once, without a break) on or after September 11, 2001, and were discharged or released from active duty for a service-connected disability, or
- You’re an active-duty service member who has served at least 36 months on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service), or
- You’re a spouse using the transferred benefits of an active-duty service member who has served at least 36 months on active duty, or
- You’re a dependent child using benefits transferred by a Veteran, or
- You’re a Fry Scholar
Learn about the Fry Scholarship
Learn about transferring Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Your school must meet certain requirements
All of these must be true:
- Your school is an institution of higher learning, and
- Your school offers the Yellow Ribbon Program, and
- Your school hasn’t offered the Yellow Ribbon benefit to more than the maximum number of students in their agreement with us, and
- Your school has certified your enrollment with us and provided Yellow Ribbon Program information
What benefits can I get through this program?
You can get money to help pay for tuition and fees at any of these types of schools:
- A private school or a foreign school that may have tuition and fees that are higher than the annual cap, or
- A public school if you want to attend as a nonresident student
If you qualify, your school will contribute a certain amount toward your extra tuition and fees. We’ll match the contribution.
How do I know which schools participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program?
To find schools that participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, you can use our tool to find a Yellow Ribbon school.
Search for participating schools
You can also use the GI Bill Comparison Tool to find out if your school participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program.