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Yellow Ribbon Program

The Yellow Ribbon Program can help you pay for tuition and fees that the Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover. Keep reading to find out if you’re eligible and if your school takes part in this program.

Am I eligible for the Yellow Ribbon Program?

You may be eligible for this program if you and your school meet these requirements.

You must qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill at the 100% benefit level

And at least 1 of these must be true:

  • You served at least 36 months on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service) and were honorably discharged, or
  • You received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged after any amount of service, or
  • You served at least 30 continuous days (all at once, without a break) on or after September 11, 2001, and were discharged or released from active duty for a service-connected disability, or
  • You’re an active-duty service member who has served at least 36 months on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service), or
  • You’re a spouse using the transferred benefits of an active-duty service member who has served at least 36 months on active duty, or
  • You’re a dependent child using benefits transferred by a Veteran, or
  • You’re a Fry Scholar

Learn about the Fry Scholarship

Learn about transferring Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Your school must meet certain requirements

All of these must be true:

  • Your school is an institution of higher learning, and
  • Your school offers the Yellow Ribbon Program, and
  • Your school hasn’t offered the Yellow Ribbon benefit to more than the maximum number of students in their agreement with us, and
  • Your school has certified your enrollment with us and provided Yellow Ribbon Program information

Find schools that offer the Yellow Ribbon Program this year

What benefits can I get through this program?

You can get money to help pay for tuition and fees at any of these types of schools:

  • A private school or a foreign school that may have tuition and fees that are higher than the annual cap, or
  • A public school if you want to attend as a nonresident student

If you qualify, your school will contribute a certain amount toward your extra tuition and fees. We’ll match the contribution.

How do I know which schools participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program?

To find schools that participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, you can use our tool to find a Yellow Ribbon school.

Search for participating schools

You can also use the GI Bill Comparison Tool to find out if your school participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program.

Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool

More information

  • Get answers to questions you may have about the Yellow Ribbon Program.

  • Find out how to apply for the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

  • If you need help paying for school or covering expenses while you’re training for a job and you’ve served on active duty after September 10, 2001, find out if you can get education benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

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