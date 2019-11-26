You may qualify for this program if you and your school meet the requirements listed below.

You must qualify for the maximum benefit rate under the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

To qualify, at least one of these must be true. You:

Served at least 36 months on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service), or

Received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged after any amount of service, or

Received a Fry Scholarship on or after August 1, 2018, or

Served for at least 30 continuous days (all at once, without a break) on or after September 11, 2001, and were discharged after 60 days with a service-connected disability, or

Are a dependent child using benefits transferred by a Veteran or a service member who has served for at least 36 months on active duty and qualifies at the 100% level, or

Find out about transferring Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Learn more about the Fry Scholarship

Note: At this time, you’re not eligible for the maximum benefit rate under the Post-9/11 GI Bill if you’re an active-duty service member or the spouse of an active-duty service member. But, as of August 1, 2022, you may become eligible if you’re an active-duty service member who qualifies at the 100% level, or the spouse using the transferred benefits of an active-duty service member who qualifies at the 100% level.

And your school must meet certain requirements.

All of these must be true. Your school:

Offers the Yellow Ribbon Program, and

Hasn’t offered the Yellow Ribbon benefit to more than the maximum number of students in their agreement with us, and

Has certified your enrollment with us and provided Yellow Ribbon Program information

See the schools that offer the Yellow Ribbon Program this year