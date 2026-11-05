Am I eligible for the Yellow Ribbon Program?

You may be eligible for this program if you and your school meet these requirements.

You must qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill at the 100% benefit level

And at least 1 of these must be true:

You served at least 36 months on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service) and were honorably discharged, or

You received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged after any amount of service, or

You served at least 30 continuous days (all at once, without a break) on or after September 11, 2001, and were discharged or released from active duty for a service-connected disability, or

You’re an active-duty service member who has served at least 36 months on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service), or

You’re a spouse using the transferred benefits of an active-duty service member who has served at least 36 months on active duty, or

You’re a dependent child using benefits transferred by a Veteran, or

You’re a Fry Scholar

Learn about the Fry Scholarship

Learn about transferring Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Your school must meet certain requirements

All of these must be true:

Your school is an institution of higher learning, and

Your school offers the Yellow Ribbon Program, and

Your school hasn’t offered the Yellow Ribbon benefit to more than the maximum number of students in their agreement with us, and

Your school has certified your enrollment with us and provided Yellow Ribbon Program information

Find schools that offer the Yellow Ribbon Program this year