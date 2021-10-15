 Skip to Content
Returning service member care

The Miami VA Healthcare System provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Elizabeth Ruiz

Military 2 VA Program Manager

VA Miami health care

Phone: 305-575-7000 Ext. 13913

Email: Elizabeth.Ruiz@va.gov

Care we provide at Miami VA Healthcare System

The Miami VA Healthcare System started receiving Veterans of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom for medical care in July 2003. We continue to educate the community through the media and community organizations about the five-year priority health care for returning Soldiers.

The Miami VA Healthcare System has a Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Team formerly known as Transition Care Management Program (TCM)  that works with Servicemembers and Veterans separating from active duty. Our team includes a program manager, social work case managers and a transitional patient advocate. Our role is to assist Servicemembers and Veterans in their transition from military and post deployment to civilian life. 

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Miami  provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA Miami and how they can help.

  • VA Transition and Care Management Program

    Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

  • VA benefits for active service members

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

