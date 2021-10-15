Returning service member care

Care we provide at Miami VA Healthcare System

The Miami VA Healthcare System started receiving Veterans of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom for medical care in July 2003. We continue to educate the community through the media and community organizations about the five-year priority health care for returning Soldiers.

The Miami VA Healthcare System has a Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Team formerly known as Transition Care Management Program (TCM) that works with Servicemembers and Veterans separating from active duty. Our team includes a program manager, social work case managers and a transitional patient advocate. Our role is to assist Servicemembers and Veterans in their transition from military and post deployment to civilian life.