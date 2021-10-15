Returning service member care
The Miami VA Healthcare System provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Elizabeth Ruiz
Military 2 VA Program Manager
VA Miami health care
Phone: 305-575-7000 Ext. 13913
Email: Elizabeth.Ruiz@va.gov
Care we provide at Miami VA Healthcare System
The Miami VA Healthcare System started receiving Veterans of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom for medical care in July 2003. We continue to educate the community through the media and community organizations about the five-year priority health care for returning Soldiers.
The Miami VA Healthcare System has a Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Team formerly known as Transition Care Management Program (TCM) that works with Servicemembers and Veterans separating from active duty. Our team includes a program manager, social work case managers and a transitional patient advocate. Our role is to assist Servicemembers and Veterans in their transition from military and post deployment to civilian life.
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Miami provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.