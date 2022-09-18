Miami Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Miami Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call to discuss any questions, concerns or needs you may have. Call 305-718-3712 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. If you need to reach us outside of regularly scheduled hours, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Making an appointment
After you contact us, our staff will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We generally schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
Once you reach our location we're easily identifiable by markings of Vet Center on the green awnings of the building.
Parking
Parking is free and available outside our office. There are accessible parking spaces with ADA compliant ramps for easy access. The Vet Center has designated parking spots 511 and 512. Please feel free to park there or in any unmarked space. If you are unable to locate parking, please call our staff for assistance.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Miami Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Out of the Darkness Walk
Date: September 18, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Address: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support for suicide prevention. Call us at 305-718-3712 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The following are relevant partners and resources you may find helpful:
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling (also sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. During this difficult and unprecedented time, our counselors can provide the support and referral service to aid in the response to loss. Bereavement services are also available in Spanish.
- Florida National Cemetery provides a detailed directory of cemetery services, grave locator, etc.
- Eligibility For Burial In A VA National Cemetery provides a detailed guide of the process of having a loved one buried in a National Cemetery
- NCA Resources Guide provides burial and memorial benefits for Veterans and their eligible family members
- Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. - Home provides assistance and friendship to those who have lost their spouse to a military-related cause of death
- VA Benefits for Spouses, Survivors, And Dependents provides information on VA benefits for spouses, survivors, and dependents
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We provide supportive counseling services to address concerns related to:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Anger management difficulties
- Other psychological and emotional responses to military related traumatic events or transition
You may find some of the following resources helpful:
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma counseling not only focuses on the individual but on other systems impacted by trauma. We provide individual, group, marital, and family counseling to address the impacts of MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, not feeling motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We'll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage. We provide the one-on-one, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. Some of the many topics we can provide education and connection for:
- Returning Service Member Care Miami VA
- Enroll for VA Health Benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
- Starting your Veteran owned small business
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
You are not alone. Connect with Care Now. Our top clinical priority is preventing suicide among all Veterans and service members—including those who do not and may never seek care within the VA health care system.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We actively participate and organize community events and celebrations. Speak to the Veterans Outreach Specialist to learn more about our outreach, recreation, and community opportunities in Miami-Dade and Monroe County.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We are committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans and community partners can connect and engage. Some of the community resources we actively partner with are:
- VA Miami Health Care
- MISSION UNITED - United Way Miami
- Wounded Warrior Program
- Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs
- CareerSource Florida
- Veterans Upward Bound
- Legal Services of Greater Miami
- DAV: Disabled American Veterans
- Veterans Business Outreach Center
- DoD Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program – Official Site
- Miami Military Museum and Memorial
Call 305-718-3712 if you or your organization is interested learning more about ways to partner with us.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.