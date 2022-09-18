Miami Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call to discuss any questions, concerns or needs you may have. Call 305-718-3712 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. If you need to reach us outside of regularly scheduled hours, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Making an appointment

After you contact us, our staff will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We generally schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.