Miami Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
8280 Northwest 27th Street
Suite 511
Miami, FL 33122-1902
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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First-time visitor? Give us a call to discuss any questions, concerns or needs you may have. Call 305-718-3712 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. If you need to reach us outside of regularly scheduled hours, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Making an appointment
After you contact us, our staff will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We generally schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
Once you reach our location we're easily identifiable by markings of Vet Center on the green awnings of the building.
Parking
Parking is free and available outside our office. There are accessible parking spaces with ADA compliant ramps for easy access. The Vet Center has designated parking spots 511 and 512. Please feel free to park there or in any unmarked space. If you are unable to locate parking, please call our staff for assistance.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
2026 Annual Job Fair for Veterans
Join us for the Miami Vet Center's annual job fair exclusively for Veterans and Service Members on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 from 9AM to 2PM. Located at Elks Lodge, 10301 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173. Call the Vet Center for details.
Guitar 4 Vets every Thursday from 5:30pm - 7:00pm. Join Us!!
Thursday from 5:30 PM to 7 PM at the Miami Vet Center for guitar lessons and jamming sessions hosted by Guitar for Vets. All skill levels are welcome! For more info, contact Israel Montanez at
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The following are relevant partners and resources you may find helpful:
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Bereavement counseling (also sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. During this difficult and unprecedented time, our counselors can provide the support and referral service to aid in the response to loss. Bereavement services are also available in Spanish.
- Florida National Cemetery provides a detailed directory of cemetery services, grave locator, etc.
- Eligibility For Burial In A VA National Cemetery provides a detailed guide of the process of having a loved one buried in a National Cemetery
- NCA Resources Guide provides burial and memorial benefits for Veterans and their eligible family members
- Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. - Home provides assistance and friendship to those who have lost their spouse to a military-related cause of death
- VA Benefits for Spouses, Survivors, And Dependents provides information on VA benefits for spouses, survivors, and dependents
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We provide supportive counseling services to address concerns related to:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Anger management difficulties
- Other psychological and emotional responses to military related traumatic events or transition
You may find some of the following resources helpful:
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Military sexual trauma counseling not only focuses on the individual but on other systems impacted by trauma. We provide individual, group, marital, and family counseling to address the impacts of MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, not feeling motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We'll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage. We provide the one-on-one, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. Some of the many topics we can provide education and connection for:
- Returning Service Member Care Miami VA
- Enroll for VA Health Benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
- Starting your Veteran owned small business
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Vietnam and Vietnam era veterans’ Whole Health Based Groups.
The group focuses on self-care, skill building and support. These services are not diagnosis or disease based but support the personal health plan of each Veteran.
Start date Nov 1/2023-Dec 20/2023 Wednesdays evenings 6:30-8:00pm
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
You are not alone. Connect with Care Now. Our top clinical priority is preventing suicide among all Veterans and service members—including those who do not and may never seek care within the VA health care system.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We actively participate and organize community events and celebrations. Speak to the Veterans Outreach Specialist to learn more about our outreach, recreation, and community opportunities in Miami-Dade and Monroe County.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We are committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans and community partners can connect and engage. Some of the community resources we actively partner with are:
- VA Miami Health Care
- MISSION UNITED - United Way Miami
- Wounded Warrior Program
- Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs
- CareerSource Florida
- Veterans Upward Bound
- Legal Services of Greater Miami
- DAV: Disabled American Veterans
- Veterans Business Outreach Center
- DoD Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program – Official Site
- Miami Military Museum and Memorial
Call 305-718-3712 if you or your organization is interested learning more about ways to partner with us.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.