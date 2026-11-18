Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Milwaukee VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more. Use the hyperlink for community based outpatient clinic contact numbers.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Milwaukee health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Milwaukee health care.
Mailing address
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000
Main phone numbers
Local: 414-384-2000
Toll free: 888-469-6614
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
Floor numbers
2AN:
2C South Intensive Care Unit:
3C North Inpatient Mental Health:
3C South Inpatient Mental Health:
4C:
5C North:
6C North:
6C South:
7C South:
8A North:
9A North (CLC Valor Point):
9C North (CLC Hero's Corner):
9C South (CLC Independence Hall):
A – F
Access Transfer Coordinator - Bed Control (External Transfers 6 a.m.-6 p.m.):
Access Transfer Coordinator - Bed Control (External Transfers Off Tours):
Acute Cardiac/Telemetry Inpatient Care:
Acute Medical /Surgical Inpatient Care:
Advice Nurse:
Administrator on Duty:
Admissions:
Agent Cashier:
Allergy Clinic RN Voicemail:
Allergy Clinic (scheduling):
Ambulatory Infusion Center:
Ambulatory Surgery:
American Legion (Veterans Service Officer):
Anesthesia:
Anticoagulation Coumadin Warfarin INR:
Appleton Community Based Outpatient Clinic:
- Appleton (Primary Care):
ext. 44255
- Appleton (Specialty):
ext. 47801
- Appleton (Mental Health):
ext. 47500
Audiology:
Automated System:
Beneficiary Travel Office:
Billing (from Community Care): 1-
Billing (from VA): 1-
Bio Feedback:
Biomed Healthcare Technology Management:
Blind Rehabilitation:
Blood Bank:
Blood Drawing/EKG:
Blue Clinic:
Building 144 (Spinal Cord Injury):
Building 146:
Building 147:
Building 148:
Burial Detail Clerk:
Cancer Registry:
Canteen Patriot Cafe Food Court:
Canteen Retail Store:
Canteen Starbucks Coffee Shop:
Cardiac Device Clinic:
Cardiology Angio (Cath Lab):
Cardiology Clinic Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Cardiology Clinic RN Voicemail (Cards):
Cardiology Clinic Scheduling (Cards):
Cardiology Physical Therapy:
Cardiology Stress Lab:
CAT Scan:
Caregiver Support:
Caregiver Support (National): 1-
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Services):
Chaplain Services/Pastoral Care:
CLC Hero's Corner (Hospice):
CLC Independence Hall:
CLC Valor Point:
Cleveland Community Based Outpatient Clinic:
- Cleveland (Primary Care):
5
- Cleveland (Specialty):
ext. 46604
- Cleveland (Mental Health):
ext. 47500
Community Based Services:
Community Care:
Community Care (72-Hour Notification): 1-
Community Homes 146 Long-Term Care:
Community Homes 147 Long-Term Care:
Community Homes 148 Long-Term Care:
Comp and Pension (C&P):
Compensated Work Therapy/Vocational Rehab Services:
CPAP at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
CT Surgery:
DAV Travel:
DAV Veteran Service Officer:
Dental Clinic:
Denver Logistics Center (Hearing Aid Batteries): 1-
Dermatology Clinic (RN Voicemail):
Dermatology Clinic (scheduling):
Diabetes Clinic (scheduling):
Dialysis:
Domiciliary (Building 123):
Ear-Nose-Throat Clinic:
Electroencephalogram (EEG):
Electrophysiology (EP) Lab:
Eligibility (Enrollment):
Emergency Department (ED):
Electromyography (EMG):
Employee Education:
Employee Occupational Health:
Endocrine Diabetic Clinic RN Voicemail:
Endocrine Clinic (scheduling):
Environmental Management Services (Housekeeping):
Environmental Medicine:
Equal Employment Opportunity Program:
Eye Clinic:
Facility Management (work orders):
Family Assistant Decedent Affairs Details Clerk:
Fiduciary: 1-
Fisher House, Milwaukee VA:
G – M
Gastroenterology Clinic, GI at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Gastro Clinic RN Voicemail (GI):
Geriatric Clinic (Geri):
Gold Team Clinic:
Green Bay Community Based Outpatient Clinic:
Green Bay VA Primary Care:
Green Bay VA Specialty Care:
Green Bay VA Mental Health:
Green Bay Outpatient Pharmacy (also serves Cleveland VA):
Green Bay Vet Center (Information):
Hematology/Oncology Clinic:
Hematology/Oncology Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Hepatology Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
High Reliability Organization:
Homeless Community Resource Center (CRRC):
Homeless HUD/VASH:
Hoptel:
ID Badges Employee (PIV / Fingerprinting):
Immediate Mental Health Access Clinic (IMHAC):
Infection Control and Prevention (ICP):
Infectious Disease Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Intensive Care unit (ICU):
Intimate Partner Violence:
Laboratory (Lab):
Library:
LIPID at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Lost and Found:
Low Vision Clinic:
Means Testing (Enroll in VA system):
Medical Subspecialties Clinic:
Mental Health Clinic:
Mental Health Outpatient Care:
Medical Procedures Unit (MPU):
Military Sexual Trauma MST National Help Line (MST): 1-
Million Veteran program (MVP):
Milwaukee Outpatient Pharmacy (Serves Oconomowoc CBOC):
Milwaukee Vet Center:
Minority Veterans Program (MVPC):
MRI:
Music Therapy (Rehab):
My HealtheVet Coordinator:
N – Z
Nephrology Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Neurology Clinic:
Neurosurgery Clinic:
Nurse Advice Line:
Occupational Therapy (OT):
Orthopedic Surgery Clinic:
Operating Room Waiting Area:
Ostomy Clinic:
Oxygen Tank Refill:
PACT Act: 1-
Pain Clinic:
Palliative Care Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Patient Advocate:
Patient Billing:
Patient Education Classrooms:
Patient Effects:
PET/CTI:
Pharmacy Services:
Physical Medicine/Rehab/Polytrauma Unit:
Physical Therapy (PT):
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Plastic Surgery Clinic:
Podiatry:
Primary Care:
Privacy Office:
Progressive Care Unit (PCU):
Prosthetics:
Public Affairs:
Pulmonary Function Lab:
Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Pulmonary Clinic, Lung Cancer Screening at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Quit Vet (Free Tobacco Counseling): 1-855-QUIT-VET
Radiology Scheduling:
Radiation Therapy Clinic:
Radiology/Oncology Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Radiology/X-Ray:
Red Team Clinic:
Release of Information (ROI):
Respiratory Therapy:
Rheumatology Clinic at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Sleep Clinic, Sleep Study at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Social Work:
Speech Pathology:
Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center (SCI/D):
Surgery Clinics (General/Cardiac/Thoracic):
Telehealth:
Telehealth Clinical Triage Line (24/7 urgent care phone support):
Telehealth (non-urgent questions for telehealth nurse/provider):
Thoracic Surgery Clinic:
Transition & Care Management (Post 9/11):
Travel:
Thyroid Biopsy at Milwaukee VAMC (scheduling):
Ultrasound:
Union Grove Community Based Outpatient Clinic:
Urology (GU) Clinic:
Vascular Surgery Clinic/Lab:
Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Milwaukee Regional Office: 1-
Vocational Rehabilitation Services:
(Voluntary Services) Center for Development and Civic Engagement :
Whole Health:
Women's Health Clinic (Red Team Clinic):
Women's Resource Center (WRC):
Wound Clinic:
Yellow Team Clinic:
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Milwaukee Healthcare System.
Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 45363
Email: vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting other records maintained by VA Milwaukee Healthcare System (for medical records or billing records, see above):
Email: milwaukeefoia@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
Attn: FOIA Office
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295
For questions about your request to VA Milwaukee Healthcare System:
Phone: 414-384-2000
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181