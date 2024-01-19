Female Veteran retreat

Register To view reservation invitation, please click the link. Select RSVP to fill in contact information.

If you are unable to click on the link, please copy and paste the address into your web browser.

Join us for a rejuvenating retreat exclusively for female Veterans!

The Women Veterans Retreat will be held in person, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Hosted by:

Milwaukee VA Chaplain Services

in collaboration with

Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Milwaukee VA Whole Health

Milwaukee VA Women's Health and

The Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force

This Women Veterans Retreat will facilitate connection to physical, emotional, mental and spiritual resilience.

Activities will include a meditation walk, breakout groups, resource information and more!

Space is limited, register today!

For questions on this event contact Milwaukee VA Chaplain Services at 414-384-2000, ext. 42160.

Veteran ID required