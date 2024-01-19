Female Veteran retreat
It's time to relax, connect and find support among fellow women who have served our country.
When:
Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
Milwaukee County War Memorial Center
750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
To view reservation invitation, please click the link. Select RSVP to fill in contact information.
If you are unable to click on the link, please copy and paste the address into your web browser.
Join us for a rejuvenating retreat exclusively for female Veterans!
The Women Veterans Retreat will be held in person, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.
Hosted by:
Milwaukee VA Chaplain Services
in collaboration with
Milwaukee County War Memorial Center
Milwaukee VA Whole Health
Milwaukee VA Women's Health and
The Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force
This Women Veterans Retreat will facilitate connection to physical, emotional, mental and spiritual resilience.
Activities will include a meditation walk, breakout groups, resource information and more!
Space is limited, register today!
For questions on this event contact Milwaukee VA Chaplain Services at 414-384-2000, ext. 42160.
Veteran ID required
