Help protect yourself and others: Get the shot

COVID-19 cases are surging. Hospitals are full. What can you do to stay safe and healthy? Get the shot.

That’s the advice VA medical experts have for Veterans. If you haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine, get that. If you are vaccinated but it’s been at least six months since you completed the series (two months if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), get the booster.

“The current COVID vaccines clearly are safe and extremely effective in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID infection,” said Dr. Michael Erdmann, chief of staff for the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Statistics from across the country continue to show that the majority of people hospitalized for COVID are unvaccinated. While fully vaccinated people can still get COVID, they are much likely to get severely ill and require hospitalization.

“If you are unvaccinated, you are 11 times more likely to need hospitalization from a COVID infection,” Erdmann said.

Everyone age 5 and older can get the vaccine, and ages 18 and older can get the booster. All Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and family members, are eligible to receive the vaccine and the booster from a VA facility. There is no charge.

At the Milwaukee VA, 5000 W. National Ave., shots are given in the ZIHP/Quick Shot clinic. which is located in Building 70 just west of the hospital. (This building has a circle drive with dedicated parking; it’s better to park there than in visitor parking at the hospital.) Shots are also available at VA health care centers in Green Bay, Appleton, Cleveland and Union Grove.

Nearly all current cases of COVID are linked to the delta variant, which spreads more easily that previous strains. Meanwhile, a new strain, omicron, has been detected.

“Early information suggests that COVID boosters significantly improve your protection against all variants of the COVID virus, including the new one, omicron,” Erdmann said.

With the holidays upon us and hospitals at critical mass, now is the time to get the shot.

“We stand ready to give you a COVID vaccine at all our locations,” Erdmann said. “Do this to protect yourself and your family, so you can have a safe holiday season and help us all to get past the COVID pandemic and back to a more normal life.”

Here’s what you need to know about getting a shot:

Will VA contact me about receiving a shot?

You don’t have to wait to be contacted to schedule your vaccine or booster shot. You can contact any of our VA sites to get scheduled for your shot:

Milwaukee: 414-384-2000, ext. 49069

Green Bay: 920-431-2500

Cleveland: 920-693-5600

Appleton: 920-831-0070

Union Grove: 262-878-7001

How soon can I get my booster?

If you received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you must wait at least six months after your second shot to get the booster. If you received J&J, you must wait two months.

Do I have to get the same brand for the booster as I did for the initial vaccine?

No. All brands are authorized by the CDC to be used as boosters; you can mix and match.

Does it matter where I get my shot?

No. We at the Milwaukee VA are happy to serve you, but you can get your shot at a local pharmacy or other health care provider. if you choose to get the shot in the community, please let your health care team here at VA know so our records are up to date.

Can I get the COVID vaccine/booster shot and the flu vaccine in the same visit?

Yes. Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone and can be given on the same visit with COVID-19 vaccines.