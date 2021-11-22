Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant (EMPA) Post-Graduate Residency Program
The Zablocki VA Medical Center offers a 12-month-long clinical and didactic PA Post-Graduate Residency program focusing on adult emergency medicine designed to produce highly competent emergency medicine physician assistants.
It offers advanced training and experience in both high acuity and low acuity patient settings. The experience and skills gained through this program will enhance confidence in clinical practice and marketability for future career opportunities.
Upon completion of this program, PA Residents should have confidence in initial management of critically ill patients, urgent care patient management and advanced procedural skills. It will also prepare a PA for the NCCPA CAQ emergency medicine exam in the future.
This program offers a competitive stipend for one year of training, two weeks paid vacation, sick leave, and options for health, dental and life insurance. Two (2) residents will be accepted for this program annually.
Application deadline: Feb. 1.
To train highly qualified graduate physician assistants (PAs) to provide coordinated, high-quality, efficient care to patients receiving emergency medical care within the Veterans Affairs facilities.
- One-year commitment: Start date in August of each year. (Exact start date is based on graduation dates of accepted PA Residents)
- Education integrated with well-established Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Emergency Medicine Physician Residency curriculum
- Dedicated simulation, procedure and point of care ultrasound training (every Thursday)
- One year subscription to Hippo EM with over 100 hours of Emergency Medicine Category I CME
- Diverse faculty from multiple hospitals within the area with interests including sports medicine, ultrasound, toxicology, quality and more
- Scrubs and white coats provided
- Federal employee status
- Hiring preference within the VA system upon completion of residency
- Two residents selected per year
Post Graduate Residency Program Rotations
- Adult Emergency Medicine
- ICU/Critical Care
- Trauma Surgery
- Community Emergency Medicine
- Cardiology
- Dental
- Mental Health
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Dermatology
**Rotations subject to unexpected changes**
- Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center: 196-acute care bed 1A facility servicing 64,000 patients with over 818,000 outpatient visits in FY 17
- Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Regional Health Network www.froedtert.com/about.
**Off-site training sites subject to change**
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of an ARC-PA accredited program
- Current BLS and ACLS certification (Both must be current at the start of residency)
- Completed application form including resume/curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendations: Emailed or mailed directly to Program Director Carolyn Krech PA-C at carolyn.krech@va.gov and Medical Director Dr. Matthew Laudon at matthew.laudon@va.gov
- Personal Essay about why you are pursuing this residency program
- Official Physician Assistant School Transcripts sent to:
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
Emergency Department
Attn: Carolyn Krech PA-C
Office 1172
5000 W. National Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53295
or:
Official transcripts can be emailed through school to carolyn.krech@va.gov
- Start Date for Submission of Applications: Nov. 1
- Application Deadline: Feb. 1
- Contingent offers for residency will be extended no later than March 25
- Residency Start Date: Approx. Early August
- Residency End Date: Approx. Late July
NOTE: Start and End dates contingent on when incoming PA Residents graduate from PA School.
- Click on the link below and electronically fill out the application
- Print and sign the application and email a PDF of the completed application, along with other application materials (CV, personal essay, ACLS/BLS certification documentation), to carolyn.krech@va.gov and Medical Director Dr. Matthew Laudon at matthew.laudon@va.gov .
- Application: www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf.
- Veterans Affairs Physician Assistant Association (VAPAA) www.vapaa.org/
- American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) www.aapa.org/
- Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants (SEMPA) www.sempa.org/
- Physician Assistant VA information: vaww.patientcare.va.gov/Physician_Assistant/Physician_Assistant.asp
- Milwaukee VA Primary Care PA Residency https://www.milwaukee.va.gov/edu/Residencies/Physician_Assistant/Post-Graduate_Primary_Care_Physician_Assistant_Residency_Program.asp
- Office Of Academic Affiliations Associated Health Education Program: Associated Health Education Program - Office of Academic Affiliations (va.gov)
Carolyn Krech M.M.S, M.H.A., PA-C
Emergency Medicine PA Post-Grad Residency Director
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
Carolyn.Krech@va.gov