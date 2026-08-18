"The Milwaukee VA EMPA Postgraduate Residency is a well-designed, meticulously thought-out, and intellectually challenging program that offers an exceptional experience to prepare PAs for clinical practice in the emergency department. Over the course of the year, I was able to rotate through both VA and community emergency rooms, complete off-service rotations in trauma surgery, cardiology, critical care, dentistry, and PM&R, and work with regional and national leaders in emergency medicine, toxicology, trauma resuscitation, airway management, and ultrasonography. Beyond this, during my training, I had opportunities to assist in research, increase my medical and procedural competency during protected didactics each week, and participate in simulation labs regularly. After graduating, I started working in a busy community emergency department. I can, without reservation, say that this program not only gave me a solid foundation of knowledge in emergency medicine, but also allowed me a greater scope of practice, increased my confidence as a medical provider, and — most importantly — reinforced and grew my clinical competencies to better serve my community." — Joshua Capra MHS, PA-C Class of 2024

“The program does a great job providing opportunities to practice skills and procedures as well as prepare you for a career in EM by teaching you how to approach assessing, diagnosing and treating a patient in the emergency setting. Additionally, the program provides a unique opportunity to rotate at a Level 1 trauma center which I found to be an invaluable experience.” — Alex Boland-Goldberg, PA-C Class of 2022

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“The MKE VA PA Residency equipped me with the necessary tools and experiences to operate as the confident and knowledgeable PA I knew I could become. Completing this residency was the best investment I could’ve made as a new PA, and I am forever grateful.” — Ivanna Hancovsky, PA-C Class of 2022

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“The Milwaukee VA EM Post Graduate Residency program helped shape who I am as an EM provider. The program pushed me out of my comfort zone in a safe environment to learn and serve my patients through clinical experiences at the Milwaukee VA and Froedtert Hospital, in addition to monthly sim lab cases. Working closely with the Veteran population has helped me to learn common ER complaints, but also expanded my knowledge in mental health and addiction care, specifically. It was truly an honor to serve the men and women of the Veteran community through the VA. I was humbled by how much they taught me.

I was able to work alongside physician residents and learn not only from the PA resident staff, but the MCW emergency medicine resident staff as well by working with them clinically and sitting in on grand rounds every week. We worked closely with the trauma team at Froedtert to understand the specifics of evaluating and managing trauma patients. We were also trained extensively on point of care ultrasound which has expanded my role as an EM PA after graduation. I will be forever grateful for my time spent at the Milwaukee VA and the hands-on education they provided. It was one of the best choices for my education and allowed me to start my career in emergency medicine as a skilled and confident provider at a Level 2 trauma center”. — Anna, PA-C CAQ-EM Class of 2021

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“Completing the VA residency boosted my confidence in clinical decision-making and procedures prior to my first job. I have continued in emergency medicine/urgent care as a provider where I thrive because of the excellent foundation that the residency helped me build. Working one-on-one with toxicologists, fellowship-trained physicians in ultrasound and sports medicine really increased my competence in those areas. The residency also provided unique rotations, such as dental, mental health and PM&R. I use the skills from this education daily in my practice. I am grateful for the opportunity I had with the VA residency program and wish the best of luck to new providers who hope to continue in emergency medicine.” — Nora, PA-C Class of 2020