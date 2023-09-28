Skip to Content
Get your flu shot!

Drive-up and walk-in flu shot events at Minneapolis VA community clinics.

When:

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Located at our VA community clinics - https://www.va.gov/minneapolis-health-care/locations/

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Ways to get your flu shot: Flu Shots | VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Drive-up and walk-in events at Minneapolis VA community clinics

  • Thursday, September 28, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 5, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 12, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Health clinic locations: Locations | VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs

