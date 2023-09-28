Get your flu shot!
Drive-up and walk-in flu shot events at Minneapolis VA community clinics.
When:
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Located at our VA community clinics - https://www.va.gov/minneapolis-health-care/locations/
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Ways to get your flu shot: Flu Shots | VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Drive-up and walk-in events at Minneapolis VA community clinics
- Thursday, September 28, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Thursday, October 5, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Thursday, October 12, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Health clinic locations: Locations | VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar