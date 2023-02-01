Multiple Sclerosis Regional Program
Minneapolis VA is a Multiple Sclerosis Regional Program partner in the VA Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence Program.
The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence Program (MSCoE) was established to better understand multiple sclerosis, its impact on Veterans and effective treatments to help manage the disease and its symptoms.
Multiple sclerosis health care
Our goal is to maximize quality of life for Veterans with multiple sclerosis and to minimize impairment. We provide care for acute (sudden, short-term) and chronic (long-term) conditions.
Outpatient health care services
Ongoing, outpatient care with your neurology provider is typically the main treatment for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).
Physical medicine and rehabilitation providers help manage rehabilitative services and day-to-day symptoms in care.
Rehabilitation care services
Veterans with MS in the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center may receive care which includes outpatient specialty care, primary care and inpatient care. These services are provided by physical medicine and rehabilitation.
Your multiple sclerosis care team
- Neurologist: Physician who specializes in diagnosis, treatment and management of the disease process of multiple sclerosis.
- Physiatrist (rehabilitation physician): Physician who specializes in maintaining functional ability, quality of life and managing symptoms of multiple sclerosis.
- Advanced practice providers: Trained to aid in management of symptoms from multiple sclerosis.
- Primary care provider: Focuses on disease prevention and management of other comorbidities.
- Physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech language pathologist: Therapist that work closely with the rehabilitation physician to help maintain function and lessen disability.
Other team members might include:
- Mental health provider to address comorbid mental health diagnoses.
- Social worker to help support patient and their caregivers.
- Dietician to promote optimal nutritional status.
Education: multiple sclerosis
What is MS?
"Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the brain and spinal cord. The brain is the body’s control center. Each part of the brain controls specific functions. These include movement, balance, sensation, and reasoning. The brain controls these functions by sending and receiving messages through nerves. Nerves have a protective covering (myelin). With MS, the myelin on nerves in the brain and spinal cord is damaged. The loss of this covering causes messages traveling along affected nerves to slow or stop. This results in MS symptoms." From Veterans Health Library - Understanding Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
What are the different types of MS?
There are two types of multiple sclerosis – relapsing-remitting and progressive – which a patient could have when the disease begins. Additionally, a patient with relapsing-remitting MS may develop progressive MS.
- Relapsing-remitting: This type of MS is characterized by clearly defined attacks of new or increasing neurologic symptoms. They are called attacks because the symptoms occur during a defined time period followed by a period of remission. During remission, symptoms may disappear completely. However for some patients, symptoms that are experienced during an attack may remain, even during periods of remission. In relapsing-remitting MS, there is no progression of disease (the disease doesn't get worse) during remission.
- Progressive: This type of MS is characterized by a slow decline or worsening neurologic function (accumulation of disability) from the start of their symptoms. A patient may start with relapsing and remitting MS which then becomes progressive. This is known as secondary progressive. In other cases, a patient may never have relapsing or remitting periods. This is called primary progressive.
Risk factors for MS
- Living in areas far from the equator
- Low levels of vitamin D and low levels of sunlight
- Smoking
- Obesity