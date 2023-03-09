Neuromuscular disorders

An NCS assesses nerve damage and dysfunction. An EMG tests the function and health of the muscles.

Preparing for your appointment

Get ready for your NCS or EMG

Your skin should be clean; please do not put any lotion on your skin after showering.

Wear loose fit clothing.

Wear undergarments.

Take all your regular medications.

You do not need to fast for the test.

Information you should tell your provider before an NCS or EMG

If you are taking blood thinners.

If you have a pacemaker.

If you have an internal defibrillator.

If you have a DBS or VNS implant.

How the test is performed

The test usually includes two parts:

Nerve conduction studies (NCS) and Electromyography (EMG)

Nerve conduction studies are done by placing sticker electrodes on the skin and applying electrical stimulation to the nerves. Measurements are made of how fast and how well a nerve carries a message.

The electromyography is done by placing a thin needle into the muscle. No electrical stimulation is applied during the muscle testing as the needle picks up the electrical activity normally present in the muscle. This electrical activity is shown on a screen and can be heard over a speaker.

EMG’s can be painful, but most people are able to tolerate it well. You can request that the physician stops the test at any time.

The physician will discuss the results with you before you leave. The results are then sent to the provider who ordered the test.

What to do after testing

You won’t need a driver for this test. You may return to your normal activities right away. You may feel some soreness where the needle was put in for a short time after the test. Using ice packs can help this.