The main missions of the Veterans Health Administration are patient-centered and evidence-based health care; collaborative, continuous education in an integrated environment; and prevention and population health through research.

Internships and fellowships

Minneapolis VA Health Care System has one of the largest education and training programs in the VA with more than 1,500 trainees rotating through annually. It has active affiliations with over 80 college, university and vocational school programs in allied health and graduate and undergraduate medical professions.

We have a particularly strong partnerships with the University of Minnesota in providing clinical services, training and research across a variety of disciplines.

Learn more about our education programs: