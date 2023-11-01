Health services

Our Registered Dietitians can assess your nutrition status and work with you and the rest of your health care team to identify and implement evidence-based approaches and nutrition-related interventions for your health care concerns. Registered Dietitians can meet with you face to face or through telehealth technology and are specially trained to provide services in the treatment or support of:

Cardiovascular and heart health

Kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes and Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support)

Cancer

Disordered Eating

Digestive Health

Inflammatory Conditions

Malnutrition and Unintentional Weight Loss

Weight Management

Food Insecurity (Inability to Obtain/Prepare Food)

Food Allergies/Sensitivities

Pregnancy

Dysphagia

No referral is needed. For an Outpatient Nutrition or Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Appointment Call: . For a MOVE! Weight Management Program Appointment Call: .