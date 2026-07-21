Military sexual trauma care
Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during a period of military service. Veterans of all genders and backgrounds have experienced MST. VA is here to help. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with the impacts of MST or treatment that involves discussing your experiences in depth. All VA providers receive training that is responsive to the needs of Veterans who have a history of MST.
How do I get help for a Veteran who’s in crisis?
If you’re concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988
- Text 838255
- Start a confidential chat
- For TTY, call 711 then 988
If you’re concerned about a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
Connect with our MST coordinator
Alexa Saunders, Psy.D.
PTSD Clinic Psychologist
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator
4101 Woolworth Ave. Omaha, NE 68105| office: 402-995-3490
Send a secure message to: NWI-Omaha Military Sexual Trauma_ Admin
What is military sexual trauma (MST)?
Military sexual trauma, or MST, is the term used by VA to refer to experiences of sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service.
More concretely, MST includes any sexual activity that you are involved with against your will. Examples include:
- Being pressured into sexual activities (such as with threats of negative treatment if you refuse to cooperate or promises of better treatment in exchange for sex)
- Sexual contact or activities without your consent, including when you were asleep or intoxicated
- Being overpowered or physically forces to have sex
- Being touched or grabbed in a sexual way that made you uncomfortable, including during hazing experiences
- Comments about your body or sexual activities that you found threatening
- Unwanted sexual advances that you found threatening
The identity or characteristics of the perpetrator, whether you were on or off duty at the time, and whether you were on or off base at the time do not matter.
Coping Resources and Supports for MST Survivors
Coping During Especially Difficult Times
The experience of MST may continue to impact some individuals in significant ways, even many years later. Survivors of trauma may experience particularly distressing emotions at certain times or because of current events. For example, public discussion and media coverage related to sexual assault, harassment, physical violence and other issues may bring up painful memories and feelings for MST survivors. Harassment and discrimination related to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender can further impact experiences of and recovery from MST. Increasingly, many Veterans and Servicemembers have been speaking out about their experiences. Discussion and sharing about the reality of these experiences is important; and, it is often still emotionally painful to hear.
During stressful times, you may notice more sudden, strong emotions; unwanted thoughts or images of experiences of MST; trouble concentrating; poor sleep or nightmares; feeling helpless, anxious, or depressed; or other changes. These are normal reactions, and it does not mean there is something wrong with you or you’ve had a setback in your recovery. If you are experiencing increased distress, please take your reactions seriously. The coping ideas on this page may help. There are additional coping and support resources available in the Beyond MST mobile app. Please know it is possible to heal and is never too late to seek help.
Here are some coping strategies that may help:
- Remind yourself it is okay to feel upset. It is important to spend more time doing things that help you support and care for yourself right now. Try to eat healthy, leave enough time to sleep, and do relaxing or fun activities. You might consider downloading a smartphone app that teaches coping strategies. See examples at the VA App Store App Store | VA Mobile
- Inspire yourself. You may want to find an inspiring quote or write a letter to yourself that reminds you of the great challenges you have already overcome. It may also help to view inspiring quotes or stories about others who have experienced similar difficulties, like those available on the VA websites Make the Connection and AboutFace.
- Do what works for you. Try things that have helped you cope during difficulty times in the past. As long as you stay safe, whatever works is okay. Know that you may need to try more than one thing, and it may take more energy or effort than usual.
- Limit exposure to media. Notice how social media or new stories affect you, limit time spent on them if needed. It’s okay to balance being informed and speaking out with caring for your own emotional needs. You can also focus more on reading stories that give you hope or help you feel seen and supported.
- Get Support. Spend time with supportive people by phone, text, email, or in person. Even if you do not tell others about your own experience of MST, it can still help to connect with others. You can say, “I’m having a rough time right now,” without sharing details if that feels right to you. Or, you can spend some time with someone without telling them you are struggling.
- Remind yourself recovery is a journey. You will have ups and downs, and there will be some times that are harder than others. It may help to recognize the positive steps you’ve taken so far, and remember that over time, you can continue to move forward and feel better.
Other General Coping Strategies
- Be kind to yourself. Remind yourself that you are doing as much as you can. Ask yourself what gives you joy and meaning, and increase the amount of time you spend doing those activities. Practice being compassionate toward yourself, like how you might treat a friend or loved one.
- Maintain good health habits. As stress increases, your healthy habits often understandably take a hit. It may take more effort to eat healthy meals, avoid substance misuse, prioritize exercise, and get some sunlight each day, but these actions can be especially important during stressful times.
- Get rest. Strive for seven or more hours of sleep each night. Less sleep than that can make you tired and less able to manage stress.
- Increase mindful movement. Physical activity is vital for stress reduction. It doesn’t have to be extreme activity, either. Activities that help you mindfully reconnect to your body in a safe way may help you feel particularly strong and steady right now. Join VA Whole Health groups such as yoga or tai chi. You can find resources to use on your own here: Moving the Body - Whole Health (va.gov)
- Try breathing, relaxation and meditation activities. Mindful breathing, guided imagery and meditation can reduce stress, improve sleep, reduce pain, generate confidence and enhance focus. VA’s Whole Health Library offers many educational materials and relaxation exercises.
- Pace yourself. Monitor yourself for fatigue, irritability, poor focus, anxiety, or other signs you might be feeling stressed or overwhelmed. This can be a sign that you need to slow down, simplify, or take a break. If you run on empty, you can’t care for yourself, your loved ones, or your communities.
Focus on what you can control and try to let go of what you can’t. Focus on what you can do now, today.
How do I access VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care Systems' MST-related services?
The Veterans Health Administration has outpatient, inpatient, and residential services available to assist in recovery from MST. This includes care for both mental and physical health conditions.
To receive MST-related care, you don’t need to have reported the MST at the time or have other proof that the MST happened. Veterans don't need to have a service-connected disability rating, and you may be able to get MST-related care even if you aren’t eligible for other VA services.
Here’s how to access VA's MST-related services:
- If you have a VA health care provider, consider telling that person that you experienced MST. All VA primary care and mental health providers complete training on MST and the treatment needs of people who've experienced it. Your provider can offer treatment referrals and support as needed.
- Call the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa System MST coordinator. You can ask to speak with a provider of a specific gender if that would make you feel more comfortable.
Find a VA medical center near you
- Contact a Vet Center and ask to speak with someone about MST-related counseling.
Find a Vet Center near you
- If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless:
- Contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A trained VA counselor will offer information about VA homeless programs, health care, and other services in your area. The call is free and confidential.
- Visit our website to learn about VA programs for Veterans who are homeless.
Learn about our homelessness programs
- Call or visit your local VA Community Resource and Referral Center. Even if you don’t qualify for VA health care, our staff can help you find non-VA resources you may qualify for in your community.
Find your local Community Resource and Referral Center
- New to VA? Apply for health care benefits. Getting started is simple. Create a free account online to help ease your enrollment process. Start your application today
You can also call the VA general information hotline at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
Can I get disability compensation (monthly payments) or other benefits from VA?
Veterans can receive compensation for conditions that started or got worse in the line of duty. This includes injuries or disabilities related to MST. If you have questions, a Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) MST outreach coordinator at your nearest regional office can explain more.
Find your nearest regional office
Or get help applying for disability compensation by:
- Reading our fact sheet to learn about disability compensation for conditions related to MST.
Read the MST fact sheet (See below)
- Talking to an MST outreach coordinator at your nearest VA regional office. You can ask to talk to a female or male coordinator.
Find an MST outreach coordinator near you
- Learn more about the process of filing a disability claim related to MST including accepted evidence and support during the process.
Please note that applying for disability compensation is separate from eligibility for free MST-related healthcare services through VHA.
Where can I find more information and support?
Beyond MST Mobile App
Free, secure and private self-help mobile app created specifically to support the health and well-being of survivors of MST. The app has over 30 specialized tools and other features to help MST survivors cope with challenges, manage symptoms, improve their quality of life and find hope. Users do not need to create an account or be in treatment to use the app. Any personal information entered in the app is not shared with anyone, including the VA.
- Resources
- Go to our VA mental health website to learn more about our programs and services.
Learn more about MST and VA's services
- Play a video about MST, its effects on survivors, and VA services available to assist in recovery from MST.
Play the video (YouTube)
- Go to the Make the Connection website to hear stories from Veterans about their recovery from MST, and find more resources and support.
Go to the Make the Connection website
- Visit the Veteran Training self-help portal for free tools to work on problem-solving, manage anger, develop parenting skills and more.
If you're a current service member, please consider visiting the Department of Defense (DoD) Safe Helpline website, a crisis support service for members of the DOD community affected by sexual assault. When you contact the Safe Helpline, you don't have to give your name and can remain anonymous. You can get 1-on-1 advice, support, and information 24/7—by phone, text, or online chat. You can also connect with a sexual assault response coordinator near your base or installation.
Visit SafeHelpline.org
Fact Sheets
Below are downloadable brochures for survivors, educational tools for providers, and articles that help survivors and providers learn more about MST and VA’s free MST-related services.
- Military Sexual Trauma Fact Sheet (see below)
Background information about MST, including what it is, how it can affect survivors, and help available through VA.
- Brochure for MST Survivors (English / Spanish)
An overview of issues related to MST and how to access VA services.
- Men and MST — Educational Brochure (English / Spanish) and Infographic (English / Spanish)
Information on men’s recovery from MST.
- Women and MST — Infographic (English | Spanish)
Information on women’s recovery from MST.
- VA’s Health Care Services for MST
Summary of eligibility requirements and types of MST-related health care services available through VA.