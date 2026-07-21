Military sexual trauma care

Coping During Especially Difficult Times

The experience of MST may continue to impact some individuals in significant ways, even many years later. Survivors of trauma may experience particularly distressing emotions at certain times or because of current events. For example, public discussion and media coverage related to sexual assault, harassment, physical violence and other issues may bring up painful memories and feelings for MST survivors. Harassment and discrimination related to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender can further impact experiences of and recovery from MST. Increasingly, many Veterans and Servicemembers have been speaking out about their experiences. Discussion and sharing about the reality of these experiences is important; and, it is often still emotionally painful to hear.



During stressful times, you may notice more sudden, strong emotions; unwanted thoughts or images of experiences of MST; trouble concentrating; poor sleep or nightmares; feeling helpless, anxious, or depressed; or other changes. These are normal reactions, and it does not mean there is something wrong with you or you’ve had a setback in your recovery. If you are experiencing increased distress, please take your reactions seriously. The coping ideas on this page may help. There are additional coping and support resources available in the Beyond MST mobile app. Please know it is possible to heal and is never too late to seek help.

Here are some coping strategies that may help:

Remind yourself it is okay to feel upset. It is important to spend more time doing things that help you support and care for yourself right now. Try to eat healthy, leave enough time to sleep, and do relaxing or fun activities. You might consider downloading a smartphone app that teaches coping strategies. See examples at the VA App Store App Store | VA Mobile

It is important to spend more time doing things that help you support and care for yourself right now. Try to eat healthy, leave enough time to sleep, and do relaxing or fun activities. You might consider downloading a smartphone app that teaches coping strategies. See examples at the VA App Store App Store | VA Mobile Inspire yourself. You may want to find an inspiring quote or write a letter to yourself that reminds you of the great challenges you have already overcome. It may also help to view inspiring quotes or stories about others who have experienced similar difficulties, like those available on the VA websites Make the Connection and AboutFace.

You may want to find an inspiring quote or write a letter to yourself that reminds you of the great challenges you have already overcome. It may also help to view inspiring quotes or stories about others who have experienced similar difficulties, like those available on the VA websites Make the Connection and AboutFace. Do what works for you. Try things that have helped you cope during difficulty times in the past. As long as you stay safe, whatever works is okay. Know that you may need to try more than one thing, and it may take more energy or effort than usual.

Try things that have helped you cope during difficulty times in the past. As long as you stay safe, whatever works is okay. Know that you may need to try more than one thing, and it may take more energy or effort than usual. Limit exposure to media. Notice how social media or new stories affect you, limit time spent on them if needed. It’s okay to balance being informed and speaking out with caring for your own emotional needs. You can also focus more on reading stories that give you hope or help you feel seen and supported.

Notice how social media or new stories affect you, limit time spent on them if needed. It’s okay to balance being informed and speaking out with caring for your own emotional needs. You can also focus more on reading stories that give you hope or help you feel seen and supported. Get Support. Spend time with supportive people by phone, text, email, or in person. Even if you do not tell others about your own experience of MST, it can still help to connect with others. You can say, “I’m having a rough time right now,” without sharing details if that feels right to you. Or, you can spend some time with someone without telling them you are struggling.

Spend time with supportive people by phone, text, email, or in person. Even if you do not tell others about your own experience of MST, it can still help to connect with others. You can say, “I’m having a rough time right now,” without sharing details if that feels right to you. Or, you can spend some time with someone without telling them you are struggling. Remind yourself recovery is a journey. You will have ups and downs, and there will be some times that are harder than others. It may help to recognize the positive steps you’ve taken so far, and remember that over time, you can continue to move forward and feel better.

Other General Coping Strategies

Be kind to yourself. Remind yourself that you are doing as much as you can. Ask yourself what gives you joy and meaning, and increase the amount of time you spend doing those activities. Practice being compassionate toward yourself, like how you might treat a friend or loved one.

Remind yourself that you are doing as much as you can. Ask yourself what gives you joy and meaning, and increase the amount of time you spend doing those activities. Practice being compassionate toward yourself, like how you might treat a friend or loved one. Maintain good health habits. As stress increases, your healthy habits often understandably take a hit. It may take more effort to eat healthy meals, avoid substance misuse, prioritize exercise, and get some sunlight each day, but these actions can be especially important during stressful times.

As stress increases, your healthy habits often understandably take a hit. It may take more effort to eat healthy meals, avoid substance misuse, prioritize exercise, and get some sunlight each day, but these actions can be especially important during stressful times. Get rest. Strive for seven or more hours of sleep each night. Less sleep than that can make you tired and less able to manage stress.

Strive for seven or more hours of sleep each night. Less sleep than that can make you tired and less able to manage stress. Increase mindful movement. Physical activity is vital for stress reduction. It doesn’t have to be extreme activity, either. Activities that help you mindfully reconnect to your body in a safe way may help you feel particularly strong and steady right now. Join VA Whole Health groups such as yoga or tai chi. You can find resources to use on your own here: Moving the Body - Whole Health (va.gov)

Physical activity is vital for stress reduction. It doesn’t have to be extreme activity, either. Activities that help you mindfully reconnect to your body in a safe way may help you feel particularly strong and steady right now. Join VA Whole Health groups such as yoga or tai chi. You can find resources to use on your own here: Moving the Body - Whole Health (va.gov) Try breathing, relaxation and meditation activities. Mindful breathing, guided imagery and meditation can reduce stress, improve sleep, reduce pain, generate confidence and enhance focus. VA’s Whole Health Library offers many educational materials and relaxation exercises.

Mindful breathing, guided imagery and meditation can reduce stress, improve sleep, reduce pain, generate confidence and enhance focus. VA’s Whole Health Library offers many educational materials and relaxation exercises. Pace yourself. Monitor yourself for fatigue, irritability, poor focus, anxiety, or other signs you might be feeling stressed or overwhelmed. This can be a sign that you need to slow down, simplify, or take a break. If you run on empty, you can’t care for yourself, your loved ones, or your communities.

Focus on what you can control and try to let go of what you can’t. Focus on what you can do now, today.