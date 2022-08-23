PACT Act Veteran Town Hall

PACT Act, Town Hall

Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022

Attention Veterans:

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 has been signed into law.

This historic new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances and it empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned. I know you and your families will have questions about the PACT Act and what benefits and health care you may now be eligible for.

Please join me for an important Veteran Virtual Town Hall, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 1:00pm, where we’ll provide an overview of the PACT Act, how it will help VA serve Veterans, the new and expanded health care and benefits options outlined in the law, and answer questions you may have.

In the meantime, I encourage you to visit www.va.gov/PACT to learn more.

Sincerely,

John A. Griffith, RN, MSHA

Acting, Medical Center Director