East Orange VA Medical Center

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19

We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.

Contact information

East Orange Vaccine clinic 385 Tremont Avenue Building 17 Center for Health and Wellness

Hours

day hours Mon. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET Fri. Sat. Sun.

Lyons Vaccine clinic 385 Tremont Avenue Building 143 Multipurpose room

Hours

day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET Sat. Sun.

Appointments

Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.

Referral required? No

Walk-ins accepted? Yes