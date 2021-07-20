 Skip to Content
East Orange VA Medical Center

Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including skin care (dermatology), dental care, digestive care (gastroenterology), cardiology, eye health and vision care (ophthalmology and optometry), and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at East Orange VA Medical Center. The new 2-digit calling prefix for this site is 20. Please dial 20-xxxx to reach the desired extension.

Location and contact information

Address

385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018-1023

Phone numbers

Main phone: 973-676-1000
Mental health clinic: 973-676-1000 x1421

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
