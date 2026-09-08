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Medical records office

Get copies of your VA medical records online, by mail or fax, or in person at our VA New Jersey health care Release of Information office.

Get your records online

Sign in to find, review, print, and download your VA medical records online.

Get your records in person

We can help you get copies of your VA medical records. We can also help you update your records. Call or visit one of our Release of Information offices.

What to bring

  • A signed, written request for a copy of your records. You can download and complete an “Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information” (VA Form 10-5345a) now. Or we can give this form to you when you arrive. 
    Get VA Form 10-5345a to download
  • Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Release of Information office locations

385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018-1023

Release of Information (136D)
Main Phone
Release of Information
Release of Information
Release of Information
Requesting records maintained by VA New Jersey

151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939-5001

Main Phone
Release of Information
Requesting records maintained by VA New Jersey

Get your records by mail or fax

Send a signed and completed Individuals' Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a) to our Release of Information office.

Get VA Form 10-5345a to download

Note: Requests may take up to 20 business days to process. Remember, you can also review, print, and download your medical records online.  

Mail your signed form to

385 Tremont Ave
Release of Information (136D)
East Orange , NJ 07018

Fax your signed form to

How we share your records with providers outside VA

We securely share your electronic health information with participating non-VA health care providers and federal partners when they’re treating you. 

If you want us to share your electronic health information, you don’t have to do anything. We automatically include you in electronic sharing. If you don’t want us to share your electronic health information, you can opt out at any time. You can manage your sharing options online, by mail, or in person.

Learn about electronic health information sharing at VA

Questions about medical records

In most cases, no. But you can get access to another person’s medical records if at least one of these descriptions is true for you:

  • You have a signed, written authorization from the person that gives you their permission to get their medical records, or
  • You’re listed as the person’s legal personal representative, and you have the legal documents needed to prove this

If you request someone else’s medical records, you’ll need to provide this information:

  • Your valid, unexpired government-issued photo ID (like a passport or driver’s license), and
  • Required legal documents, such as Power of Attorney (POA) or guardianship documentation, a death certificate, or a marriage certificate

You can get the medical records of a deceased patient only if you’re that person’s personal representative or next of kin. You’ll need to provide this information:

  • A copy of the person’s death certificate, and
  • Your valid, unexpired, government-issued photo ID (like a passport or driver’s license), and
  • Any paperwork or legal documents that show you’re the person’s personal representative (such as their will or legal executor of estate document) or their next of kin (such as a marriage license or birth certificate)

Yes. If you make the request in person, you can tell us what format you’d like to get the records in. If you use VA Form 10-5345a, check the CD-ROM or Other box (and write in “DVD”).

Get VA Form 10-5345a to download

Yes, we provide all available images on DVD.

You can also access and download many types of radiology images as part of your medical records online. You’ll need an identity-verified ID.me or Login.gov account. 

Learn more about reviewing your medical records online

Yes. Ask at the Register for Care office at your local VA health facility. The staff can give you documentation of your VA coverage.

More information

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

  • Update your personal, financial, or insurance information with VA Form 10-10EZR.

  • Apply for a printed Veteran ID card, get your VA benefit letters and military service records, and learn how to apply for a discharge upgrade.

  • As a Veteran, you may be eligible to get care outside VA. This means we’ll pay for the cost of your care from a health care provider in our community care network. Find out if you’re eligible for community care.

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