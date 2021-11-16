Programs

My HealtheVet

My HealtheVet is VA’s online personal health record. It was designed for Veterans, active duty Service members, their dependents and caregivers. My HealtheVet helps you partner with your health care team. It provides you opportunities and tools to make informed decisions and manage your health care. Specific features in My HealtheVet are available to you based on your account type. All users who have a Basic account are able to view their self-entered information. If you are a VA patient, you can upgrade your account to Premium. Among the newest features available to Veterans with a Premium Account is VA Notes. These are clinical notes that your health care team records during your appointments or hospital stays. Also available are your VA immunization records, radiology reports, more detailed lab reports and a list of your current medical issues. These features are in addition to prescription refills, VA Appointments and Secure Messaging. 505-265-1711, ext. 4342

Nutrition and Food Service

Nutrition and Food Service is committed to providing the best quality customer service to improve the health and satisfaction of our Veterans and their families. We will be recognized for the passion of our people and partners in providing quality, innovative service to the Veterans we serve in each community. Nutrition and Food Services prepares and provides nutritious meals, snacks and nourishments to our inpatients, outpatients and long-term care residents. Our inpatient Dietitians review patients' nutritional status and assist Veterans in meeting their nutritional goals to aid in their recovery. Diet education is also provided as needed. Our outpatient Dietitians provide a variety of services including individualized nutritional counseling, group classes on a variety of topics, weight management classes and diabetes education. Tele-Nutrition is also available. 505-265-1711, ext. 6054

Pathology and Laboratory

Our laboratory personnel collect blood samples and perform many tests that aid physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of conditions. If you need to bring any specimen to the laboratory, please ensure that your complete name and full social security number are legible and correct. To avoid delay, it is important to bring your laboratory order number with you. Any questions you may have about blood collection, or any of the tests that have been ordered, should be directed to your physician. In addition, specimen collection sites are also available at the Community Based Outpatient Clinics. The Lab is located in the medical center’s basement. 505-265-1711, ext. 2330

Patient Travel

Veterans Transportation Service is available to aid Veterans with travel assistance for those who qualify. Veterans who are visually impaired, elderly, or immobilized due to disease or disability face several challenges in traveling. VTS aids these Veterans; however, all Veterans eligible for VA medical benefits are eligible for this service.

Certain Veterans are also eligible to receive beneficiary travel to cover the costs of traveling from home to the medical center. 505-265-1711, ext. 2821

Police Service

The Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center has a Police Service. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. Report all suspicious and/or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, missing persons, property thefts/ losses on the facility grounds to the VA Police as soon as possible. Because the VA Medical Center is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted. The Police Service Office is located on the first floor at the east end of Bldg. 1. For general police assistance, please dial 505-265-1711, ext. 4222. In case of an emergency within the medical center, dial ext. 2222.

Recreation Therapy

Recreation Therapy provides a broad range of activities and programs to assist Veteran patients with learning how to best use their spare time, how to cope recreationally with injuries and how to select positive recreational activities. Many of our recreation therapy programs, such as yoga and adaptive kayaking, are conducted on our medical center campus. This includes our annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival. However, some programs, such as our annual fly fishing program and wheelchair basketball, are held off campus. 505-265-1711, ext. 4208