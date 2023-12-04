Traveling Veteran Program
If you plan on traveling or relocating this year, with some planning, VA will be with you every mile of the way. To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) or specialty care provider/team or access My HealtheVet.
Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans
Traveling Veteran Responsibilities
Prior to traveling
- Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number
- Discuss any specific health concerns with your primary care team
For non-urgent care during travel
- Contact your home VA primary care team for routine care needs so your team can contact their facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator.
- Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of your/Veteran’s choice.
Seamless Care Coordination
- Facilitate enrollment into local system and transition of Veteran re-locating
- Efficient communication with other VA’s and your Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite your care
- Communicate with your preferred VA of any care requests and needed care upon return home
- Receive and forward requests from your preferred VA
- Local New Mexico VA Health Care System 24hour VA Nurse advice line for any new medical concerns 877-252-4866
Pharmacy Information
- Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications
- Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip
- Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications
- Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
- If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled
Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 41, 1st Floor, across Service Elevator
Map of New Mexico campus
Phone: 505-265-1711, press 1
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT
My HealtheVet/VA.gov
You can login to your My HealtheVet account to make, change or manage your upcoming scheduled appointments. You will have to sign in or create an account using ID.me, Login.gov, DS Logon or your My HealtheVet login and password.
Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center
My HealtheVet Office
Building 41, 1A-276
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 4342
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT
Veteran's Foreign Medical Program
Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.
For assistance regarding foreign health care services contact
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
Phone: 303-331-7590
VA & Urgent Care Locator
Find a VA location or in-network community care provider. For same-day care for minor illnesses or injuries, select Urgent care for facility type on our VA Locator Page.
What if I am relocating, need to change address, or need care while traveling?
Change of address
When you change the address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:
- VA health care (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Claims and appeals
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
Relocating or traveling?
Let us know in advance so we can plan for your care at a VA location near where you’ll be staying. Please give us at least 4 to 6 weeks’ notice if you can.
Give your VA primary care team as much advance notice of:
- Your travel destination(s) and temporary address,
- A telephone number where we can reach you while you’re away,
- Your arrival and departure dates, and
- Any specific care concerns.
We can also mail prescription refills to you at your temporary address. Just be sure to allow about 2 weeks for the refills to arrive. Refill medications here.
Traveling Abroad?
If traveling internationally, you’ll need to sign up for our Foreign Medical Program. Learn more about our Foreign Medical Program
How do I sign up for My HealtheVet?
How to sign up
Login to My HealtheVet, select “Register” button. Fill out the required fields and submit. Contact the My HealtheVet Coordinator, 505-265-1711 x4342 or see the following documents to request a premium account.
For assistance, contact 800-327-0022 or 800-877-8339 (TTY) Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Central Time.
How do I know what location I should use?
VA has a regularly updated Access to Care website that provides useful information that can help you to decide the best VA location for you to receive your care. Before making an appointment, you can find out the following information for a VA location:
- Wait times for primary care, mental health, and some of the commonest specialties
- If same day services are available in primary care and mental health
- If Telehealth is available in primary care and mental health
- If it has an emergency room
- Facility contact information
- Veteran satisfaction scores
- Quality information comparing each VA and local area non-VA healthcare facilities
VA is committed to give Veterans the access to care they need, when they need it. When you’re planning your care at VA, you can rely on us to give you the information you need to make informed health care decisions.
Resources for traveling Veterans
-
Where You Go For Care
More information on seamless care for traveling Veterans
-
Free Lifetime Pass to National Parks
While traveling, take advantage of the United States’ 400+ National Parks; disabled Veterans are eligible for a free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass.
-
VHA Emergency Management
Emergency preparedness resources to assist Veterans before, during and after an emergency can be found here: Veterans & Emergency Management–VHA Office of Emergency Management (va.gov).