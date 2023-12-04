Traveling Veteran Program

Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans

Traveling Veteran Responsibilities

Prior to traveling

Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number

Discuss any specific health concerns with your primary care team

For non-urgent care during travel

Contact your home VA primary care team for routine care needs so your team can contact their facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator.

Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of your/Veteran’s choice.

Seamless Care Coordination

Facilitate enrollment into local system and transition of Veteran re-locating

Efficient communication with other VA’s and your Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite your care

Communicate with your preferred VA of any care requests and needed care upon return home

Receive and forward requests from your preferred VA

Local New Mexico VA Health Care System 24hour VA Nurse advice line for any new medical concerns 877-252-4866

Pharmacy Information

Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications

Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip

Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications

Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining

If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled

Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

Building 41, 1st Floor, across Service Elevator

Map of New Mexico campus

Phone: 505-265-1711, press 1

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT

My HealtheVet/VA.gov

You can login to your My HealtheVet account to make, change or manage your upcoming scheduled appointments. You will have to sign in or create an account using ID.me, Login.gov, DS Logon or your My HealtheVet login and password.

Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center

My HealtheVet Office

Building 41, 1A-276

Map of New Mexico campus

Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 4342

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT

Veteran's Foreign Medical Program

Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.

For assistance regarding foreign health care services contact

VHA Office of Community Care

Foreign Medical Program

PO Box 469061

Denver, CO 80246-9061

Phone: 303-331-7590

VA & Urgent Care Locator

Find a VA location or in-network community care provider. For same-day care for minor illnesses or injuries, select Urgent care for facility type on our VA Locator Page.