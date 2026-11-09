Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic on Jefferson Street offers primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, dental services, surgery, nursing services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services offered at this location.
Location and contact information
Address
1536 North Jefferson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32209-6525
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Free valet parking is available.
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
More information here: VA Health Care Enrollment and Eligibility - Health Benefits
Request to release health information form available at VA Form 10-5345
Request for and consent to release of information from individual's records: VA Form 3288, REQUEST FOR AND CONSENT TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION FROM INDIVIDUAL'S RECORDS
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Clinical Contact Center
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
If you are eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, x-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations, and dentures.
Dental
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Dermatology offers essential diagnostic and therapeutic services to Veterans facing various skin-related conditions and diseases. Our dedicated team provides patients with a comprehensive range of general dermatological consultations, detailed evaluations, and effective treatments.
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Specialty Services
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our board-certified endocrinologists are dedicated to expertly diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions that impact the glands in your body, including osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, metabolic issues, and many more. We prioritize a collaborative approach, working closely with you to develop a personalized plan that enhances your overall health and strengthens your body, ensuring that you feel your best every day.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Gynecology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
for Scheduling, press 2
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our specialists offer full reproductive health care services for Women Veterans except for pregnancy care.
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Specialty Services
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
HCHV Program
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Infectious disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our specialist offers comprehensive care in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of infectious and communicable diseases.
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees. The goal of the program is to focus on health and safety in relationships.
Types of Intimate Partner Violence
Men and Women experience intimate partner violence. The number could be twice as high for the veteran population. Intimate Partner Violence consists of the following:
- Physical Abuse-Intentional Use of Physical Force
- Emotional Abuse-Trauma caused by acts, threats of acts or coercive tactics.
- Sexual Abuse-Unwanted sexual activity or sexual touching; nonphysical such as sexting where consent is not given.
- Stalking(Cyberstalking)-A pattern of unwanted attention; in person or virtually that causes fear for safety.
- Financial Abuse-Controlling Money & Ruining Credit.
Intimate partner violence can affect both women and men. North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinators who can assist Veterans, significant others, caregivers and VA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence in their relationships by linking them with VA or community resources.
For questions or support, contact your local Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator(s) at
Resources
- Read more about the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program on the national page at https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/About.asp
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) General Program Fact Sheet
- Video: Women’s Health: Relationship Health Safety Screening Information
- Video: Health Safety Screening Information Safety Screening Information
- Video: Relationship Health and Safety
Florida domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Georgia domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Appointments are required from 6:45am - 12:45pm. Walk in patients can be seen ONLY between 1:00pm - 3:00pm.
Lab
Service Hours
- Mon: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Surgical pathology (study of biopsy tissue and tissue removed during surgery)
- Cytopathology (study of cells, pap tests, body fluids)
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services for hospital patients
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
choose option 2, then 3
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Same day access: A Veteran Walk In to be assessed/triaged by a Provider, for non-life threatening/non-emergent needs within any clinic location (during regular business hours).
Primary care is the preferred entry point for accessing mental health services at the VA to enhance coordination of care. However, a Veteran may also be seen in any of the Mental Health clinics.
Contact the Veterans Primary Care Provider to inquire as to PCMHI (Primary Care Mental Health Integration) care.
(If unsure of Veterans Primary Care Provider, contact
The PCMHI Team may be a separate specialty clinic of providers or may be within the Veterans Primary Care team or Mental Health Clinic. Veterans may be seen within PCMHI for 4-8 weeks of services at this access point. Additional referrals can be made from PCMHI to MH Clinic services and Other Specialty Clinics.
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Nephrology specializes in diagnosing and treating disorders related to the kidneys. This specialty is a crucial when it comes to managing various kidney diseases, ensuring that patients receive the best care possible for their renal health. Whether it's chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, or other renal issues, our nephrologists are equipped with the knowledge and skills to provide effective treatment and support.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our specialists offer comprehensive care for brain and nerve disorders .
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
PACT PC
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our orthopedic specialists provide comprehensive care for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.
Pain management
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Direct Line
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Learn more and connect with a patient advocate
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- COVID-19 vaccinations
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Please note: Saturday hours for Radiology at this location are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions.
The technologists who perform your exams are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and have undergone rigorous training to operate high technology equipment in the safest manner possible. To learn more about radiologic technologists and various specialty certifications, visit the ARRT.
The Radiologists who interpret your exams are highly trained specialist physicians who will work closely with your treatment team to make sure you receive an accurate and timely diagnosis. To learn more about Radiologists, click here.
Our services include:
- General X-ray and Fluoroscopy - In the General X-ray section, you may receive x-rays of all the major bones in your body. These exams generally only take a few minutes to complete. We also perform more advanced imaging procedures such as arthrograms (joint evaluations with contrast), myelograms (spine evaluations with contrast), lumbar punctures (for testing of cerebrospinal fluids), and a variety of GI studies including Upper GIs, esophorias, barium enemas, and small bowel follow throughs. We use live x-ray (called fluoroscopy) to support the operating room and other departments that utilize image guided procedures. We also perform therapeutic joint injections using corticosteroids or viscosupplementation to alleviate pain in the shoulders, knees, and hips.
- Ultrasound (Sonography) - Ultrasound is another imaging test that does not use radiation, but instead utilizes sound waves from a probe or transducer to create pictures of the body’s internal organs and structures. Ultrasound can be used to help diagnose swelling, pain, and infection. It is also frequently used to provide guidance for needle biopsies and diagnose problems related to blood flow.
- Mammography (mammograms) - Mammography is an x-ray imaging method used to examine the breast of both men and women for early detection of cancer and other diseases related to the breast. It can be used as both a diagnostic and screening tool all while using very little radiation dose. Patients whose cancers are found and treated earlier have a better prognosis than those with late-stage cancers, typically undergoing less invasive treatments experiencing much higher survival rates. Some of the services we provide include screening and diagnostic mammograms, as well as breast biopsies. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional care and taking the initiative to make our patients as comfortable as possible during their time with us.
- Computer tomography (CT) - Computed tomography (commonly called CT or CAT scan) is a diagnostic imaging test used to create very detailed images of blood vessels and soft tissues, bones, and internal organs. The images created by a CT scanner are cross sectional, meaning they are thin slices, like a loaf of bread. These cross sectional images can then be reformatted in multiple planes and even be used to create three-dimensional images.
- Nuclear Medicine - Nuclear medicine is a specialized area of radiology that uses small amounts of radioactive materials, or radiopharmaceuticals, to examine the organ structure and function. With our state-of-the-art equipment we can help diagnose and treat abnormalities very early in the progression of a diseases, such as thyroid cancer. The positron emission tomography scan, or PET scan, is the most effective scan used to detect the stage of cancer. A PET scan relies on metabolic differences between malignant and non-malignant cells to detect cancer in the body. Some of our other common scans include: Bone Scans, Thyroid Scans, Gastric emptying study, Nuclear stress test. Some good resources to learn more about Nuclear Medicine: Nuclear Medicine Patient Topics; Nuclear Medicine Procedures and Therapies; Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Safety; "See the Future" Video Link
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, uses powerful magnetic fields instead of radiation to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures. MRI scans are ideal for evaluating the soft tissues of the body can see things that are not visible in CT scans. MRI scans generally take longer than CT scans and will require you to hold very still during the exam. If you are claustrophobic, you should tell your doctor or the technologist before being scheduled for this exam. Since MRI uses powerful magnets, it is important that you complete an accurate screening to ensure you do not have any implants or metallic fragments in your body that are not safe for MRI. For more information on MRI safety, this website is a good resource.
- Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry - DEXA or DXA stands for Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry. It is the most widely used study to test your bone density and to see how strong your bones are. This painless scan usually takes between 10-15 mins using small amounts of radiation, focusing on your hip, spine and occasionally your forearm. This service is offered at the Malcom Randall VAMC, The Villages OPC, Jacksonville OPC, and Tallahassee HCC locations.
- Interventional Radiology - Interventional Radiology (IR) consists of performing minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures using image-guidance to treat a broad range of diseases and other conditions. These procedures involve a collaborative effort of ultrasound (US), computed tomography (CT), and/or fluoroscopy in order to achieve a high standard of care for our Veterans. Some services include, but are certainly not limited to: Percutaneous Nephrostomy Tube Placement (PCN); Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS); Chemoembolization; and Radiofrequency Ablation.
Research
Diagnostic Imaging is involved in a variety of cutting-edge research projects including dual energy CT (DECT), artificial intelligence use in low-dose CT scans, cardiac myocardial perfusion imaging with coronary flow reserve, and new radiopharmaceutical trials for myocardial perfusion imaging.
Sites and Contact Information
Malcom Randall VAMC,
All modalities and services including Interventional Radiology
Lake City VAMC,
X-ray, CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic,
X-ray, CT, MRI
Tallahassee HCC,
X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, GI Studies
Jacksonville OPC, Jefferson St,
X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies, Nuclear Medicine
The Villages OPC,
X-ray, MRI, CT, DXA, US, Joint Injections
Disclaimer: Several links within this page will take you to non-VA websites and is provided for convenience only. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the sites to which you will be taken.
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Recreational therapy assists Veterans in returning to meaningful skills and activities. We engage in holistic wellness, assisting Veterans with the mental and physical aspects of their well being and empower Veterans with a sense of community. Therapeutic services are consult-based and provided by certified/credentialed clinicians in recreation therapy and creative arts therapies (art, drama, music).
In-patient programming is provided in the community living center, short-stay stabilization and rehab, specialty extended care, mental health unit and residential program, homeless domiciliary, med-surg unit, and substance abuse recovery program.
Out-patient programming includes adaptive sports, aquatic therapy, medical-fitness clinic, mindful warrior (VVC qigong, tai chi, adapted yoga), cancer exercise program (VVC), creative arts therapies (art, drama, music), rural veterans tele-rehab program (creative arts/VVC), and therapeutic gardening.
Therapeutic programs may be conducted face to face, individual, group, and virtually (where indicated).
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs.
Main Phone
M2VA program contact
M2VA program email
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions.
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Pulmonary
Main
2nd Floor
Main Phone
pulmonary
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Whole health
Appointments
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
- and much more.
Learn more about Whole Health at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health