Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees.

The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees. The goal of the program is to focus on health and safety in relationships.

Types of Intimate Partner Violence

Men and Women experience intimate partner violence. The number could be twice as high for the veteran population. Intimate Partner Violence consists of the following:

Physical Abuse-Intentional Use of Physical Force

Emotional Abuse-Trauma caused by acts, threats of acts or coercive tactics.

Sexual Abuse-Unwanted sexual activity or sexual touching; nonphysical such as sexting where consent is not given.

Stalking(Cyberstalking)-A pattern of unwanted attention; in person or virtually that causes fear for safety.

Financial Abuse-Controlling Money & Ruining Credit.

Intimate partner violence can affect both women and men. North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinators who can assist Veterans, significant others, caregivers and VA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence in their relationships by linking them with VA or community resources.

For questions or support, contact your local Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator(s) at / or .

Resources

Florida domestic violence hotline

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Georgia domestic violence hotline