The Villages VA Clinic
The Villages Outpatient Clinic provides a broad range of general medical services for the primary care patient, as well as a variety of specialty care services. This clinic serves acute and chronically ill eligible Veterans. Veterans requiring hospitalization are assessed, stabilized and transferred to either local facilities or to the Gainesville VA Medical Center according to the urgency of their needs. Procedures or specialty care not provided by this clinic are referred to the Gainesville VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
8900 Southeast 165th Mulberry Lane
The Villages, FL 32162-5884
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Substance Use Disorder - Specialty Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Team offers services designed to assist Veterans overcome addiction and mental illness through psychotherapy, education, support, and medication-assisted treatment. They also treat Veterans with co-occurring substance use disorder and PTSD. Veterans can be seen by a Case Manager as a walk in during business hours and then provided with an assessment to determine which level of care listed below is the most appropriate within this clinic. Areas without separate SUD Specialty Clinics can also access services for Substance Use Disorders either within Mental Health Clinics or via Telehealth Services. Some of the SUD programs listed below may not be available within each location and Veterans may be eligible to utilize community providers/programs, if necessary. Substance Use Disorders has 4 programs: Ambulatory Detox, Intensive Outpatient, Outpatient, Residential Rehab.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Option 2 then option 1
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
If you are eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, x-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations, and dentures.
Dental
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
HCHV Program
HCHV Program
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families, and VA employees.
Main Phone
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
Intimate Partner Violence Support
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees. The goal of the program is to focus on health and safety in relationships.
Types of Intimate Partner Violence
Men and Women experience intimate partner violence. The number could be twice as high for the veteran population. Intimate Partner Violence consists of the following:
- Physical Abuse-Intentional Use of Physical Force
- Emotional Abuse-Trauma caused by acts, threats of acts or coercive tactics.
- Sexual Abuse-Unwanted sexual activity or sexual touching; nonphysical such as sexting where consent is not given.
- Stalking(Cyberstalking)-A pattern of unwanted attention; in person or virtually that causes fear for safety.
- Financial Abuse-Controlling Money & Ruining Credit.
Intimate partner violence can affect both women and men. North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinators who can assist Veterans, significant others, caregivers and VA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence in their relationships by linking them with VA or community resources.
For questions or support, contact your local Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator(s) at
Resources
- Read more about the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program on the national page at https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/About.asp
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) General Program Fact Sheet
- Video: Women’s Health: Relationship Health Safety Screening Information
- Video: Health Safety Screening Information Safety Screening Information
- Video: Relationship Health and Safety
Florida domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Georgia domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Tue: 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Wed: 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Thu: 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Fri: 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Surgical pathology (study of biopsy tissue and tissue removed during surgery)
- Cytopathology (study of cells, pap tests, body fluids)
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services for hospital patients
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Mental Health
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Same day access: A Veteran Walk In to be assessed/triaged by a Provider, for non-life threatening/non-emergent needs within any clinic location (during regular business hours).
Primary care is the preferred entry point for accessing mental health services at the VA to enhance coordination of care. However, a Veteran may also be seen in any of the Mental Health clinics.
Contact the Veterans Primary Care Provider to inquire as to PCMHI (Primary Care Mental Health Integration) care.
(If unsure of Veterans Primary Care Provider, contact
The PCMHI Team may be a separate specialty clinic of providers or may be within the Veterans Primary Care team or Mental Health Clinic. Veterans may be seen within PCMHI for 4-8 weeks of services at this access point. Additional referrals can be made from PCMHI to MH Clinic services and Other Specialty Clinics.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
PACT PC
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first. Routine appointment walk ins are not accepted.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Patient advocates
Appointments
If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Main Phone
Patient advocate direct line
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Learn more and connect with a patient advocate
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Call in Refills
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Podiatry 2 Clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. M-F Podiatry Clinic 1 is open 7:00 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Primary Care Direct Scheduling Line
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Walk - In Clinic Hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- COVID-19 vaccinations
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
PTSD Care Contact Number
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health concern that can occur after a traumatic event like war, physical or sexual assaults, natural disasters, or accidents. Most people have some stress reactions after trauma. If the reactions disrupt your life and do not go away over time, you may have PTSD. PTSD does not need to be a lifelong problem. There is no single treatment that will work for every person, but help is available.
- Skill development
- Evidence-Based therapies to address your traumatic event(s) (Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy, Written Exposure Therapy)
- Focused therapy groups
- Psychiatric assessment and medication management
- Treatment for addictive disorders in combination with PTSD
Additional Resources
- Learn more about PTSD
- PTSD : Decision Aid (va.gov)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- Prolonged Exposure for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- About Face - National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
The Villages OPC Radiology Scheduling
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions.
The technologists who perform your exams are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and have undergone rigorous training to operate high technology equipment in the safest manner possible. To learn more about radiologic technologists and various specialty certifications, visit the ARRT.
The Radiologists who interpret your exams are highly trained specialist physicians who will work closely with your treatment team to make sure you receive an accurate and timely diagnosis. To learn more about Radiologists, click here.
Our services include:
- General X-ray and Fluoroscopy - In the General X-ray section, you may receive x-rays of all the major bones in your body. These exams generally only take a few minutes to complete. We also perform more advanced imaging procedures such as arthrograms (joint evaluations with contrast), myelograms (spine evaluations with contrast), lumbar punctures (for testing of cerebrospinal fluids), and a variety of GI studies including Upper GIs, esophorias, barium enemas, and small bowel follow throughs. We use live x-ray (called fluoroscopy) to support the operating room and other departments that utilize image guided procedures. We also perform therapeutic joint injections using corticosteroids or viscosupplementation to alleviate pain in the shoulders, knees, and hips.
- Ultrasound (Sonography) - Ultrasound is another imaging test that does not use radiation, but instead utilizes sound waves from a probe or transducer to create pictures of the body’s internal organs and structures. Ultrasound can be used to help diagnose swelling, pain, and infection. It is also frequently used to provide guidance for needle biopsies and diagnose problems related to blood flow.
- Mammography (mammograms) - Mammography is an x-ray imaging method used to examine the breast of both men and women for early detection of cancer and other diseases related to the breast. It can be used as both a diagnostic and screening tool all while using very little radiation dose. Patients whose cancers are found and treated earlier have a better prognosis than those with late-stage cancers, typically undergoing less invasive treatments experiencing much higher survival rates. Some of the services we provide include screening and diagnostic mammograms, as well as breast biopsies. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional care and taking the initiative to make our patients as comfortable as possible during their time with us.
- Computer tomography (CT) - Computed tomography (commonly called CT or CAT scan) is a diagnostic imaging test used to create very detailed images of blood vessels and soft tissues, bones, and internal organs. The images created by a CT scanner are cross sectional, meaning they are thin slices, like a loaf of bread. These cross sectional images can then be reformatted in multiple planes and even be used to create three-dimensional images.
- Nuclear Medicine - Nuclear medicine is a specialized area of radiology that uses small amounts of radioactive materials, or radiopharmaceuticals, to examine the organ structure and function. With our state-of-the-art equipment we can help diagnose and treat abnormalities very early in the progression of a diseases, such as thyroid cancer. The positron emission tomography scan, or PET scan, is the most effective scan used to detect the stage of cancer. A PET scan relies on metabolic differences between malignant and non-malignant cells to detect cancer in the body. Some of our other common scans include: Bone Scans, Thyroid Scans, Gastric emptying study, Nuclear stress test. Some good resources to learn more about Nuclear Medicine: Nuclear Medicine Patient Topics; Nuclear Medicine Procedures and Therapies; Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Safety; "See the Future" Video Link
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, uses powerful magnetic fields instead of radiation to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures. MRI scans are ideal for evaluating the soft tissues of the body can see things that are not visible in CT scans. MRI scans generally take longer than CT scans and will require you to hold very still during the exam. If you are claustrophobic, you should tell your doctor or the technologist before being scheduled for this exam. Since MRI uses powerful magnets, it is important that you complete an accurate screening to ensure you do not have any implants or metallic fragments in your body that are not safe for MRI. For more information on MRI safety, this website is a good resource.
- Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry - DEXA or DXA stands for Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry. It is the most widely used study to test your bone density and to see how strong your bones are. This painless scan usually takes between 10-15 mins using small amounts of radiation, focusing on your hip, spine and occasionally your forearm. This service is offered at the Malcom Randall VAMC, The Villages OPC, Jacksonville OPC, and Tallahassee HCC locations.
- Interventional Radiology - Interventional Radiology (IR) consists of performing minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures using image-guidance to treat a broad range of diseases and other conditions. These procedures involve a collaborative effort of ultrasound (US), computed tomography (CT), and/or fluoroscopy in order to achieve a high standard of care for our Veterans. Some services include, but are certainly not limited to: Percutaneous Nephrostomy Tube Placement (PCN); Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS); Chemoembolization; and Radiofrequency Ablation.
Research
Diagnostic Imaging is involved in a variety of cutting-edge research projects including dual energy CT (DECT), artificial intelligence use in low-dose CT scans, cardiac myocardial perfusion imaging with coronary flow reserve, and new radiopharmaceutical trials for myocardial perfusion imaging.
Sites and Contact Information
Malcom Randall VAMC,
All modalities and services including Interventional Radiology
Lake City VAMC,
X-ray, CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic,
X-ray, CT, MRI
Tallahassee HCC,
X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, GI Studies
Jacksonville OPC, Jefferson St,
X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies, Nuclear Medicine
The Villages OPC,
X-ray, MRI, CT, DXA, US, Joint Injections
Disclaimer: Several links within this page will take you to non-VA websites and is provided for convenience only. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the sites to which you will be taken.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with various programs.
Main Phone
M2VA program contact
M2VA program email
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Location
radiology room 320
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Check in with Dental Clinic
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Whole health
Appointments
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
- and much more.
Learn more about Whole Health at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our womens health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation