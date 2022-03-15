Colonoscopies save lives - see giant colon exhibit at several NF/SGVHS facilities

PRESS RELEASE

March 15, 2022

Jacksonville , FL — March has been designated as National Colorectal Cancer awareness month. The Giant colon exhibit rolled out at the Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center on March 7 and will continue on to the Jacksonville VA Outpatient Clinic March 16-23.

The Giant Colon is a multimedia exhibition for all ages that features all the pathologies that may be found inside the human colon, including colorectal cancer. The exhibit weighs over 200lbs, 10 feet tall and 20 feet long and allows visitors a unique experience inside the human colon.

Colonoscopy screening is imperative for colon health. Colon cancer is recognized as the number 3 cancer killer, yet through proper screening it is the most preventable. Colonoscopies save lives.

Please contact your primary care provider to see if you are eligible for a colonoscopy.

Veterans may also view the Giant Colon Exhibit at Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” VA Clinic (April 1-8), Lake City VA Medical Center (April 11 -13, auditorium), and The Villages Outpatient Clinic (April 25).