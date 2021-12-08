Community Partners set to spread holiday cheer to Veteran inpatients at the Lake City VA Medical Center with 9th annual large-scale donation drop off

PRESS RELEASE

December 8, 2021

Lake City , FL — Community partners from south Georgia will spread holiday cheer as they will be bringing donations of personal hygiene items, books, greeting cards, card games, and more to Veteran inpatients at the Lake City VA Medical Center (VAMC) on Friday, December 10, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m.

“Our Hahira Ga. community partners are very generous. This is their ninth-year caravanning to drop off their annual holiday donation,” said Nicky Adams, Chief Voluntary Service, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS). “These important partnerships make all the difference to our Veteran in-patients this time of year.”

Community partners from the American Legion Post 218, the Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain, Hahira Public Works Department, Hahira Police Department, Hahira Historical Society, Hahira Honeybee Committee, the Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, the Lowndes Sheriff’s Department, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Valdosta Police Department, and others will be onsite to drop off the donation of goods, gifts, and supplies. Last year the group gave over $15,000 in gifts and donations.

For additional information about the donation drop off, please contact Voluntary Service at 386-755-3016, ext. 392135, or to learn more about how you can give to America’s heroes this holiday season, please visit: Volunteer Or Donate | VA North Florida Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

Media interested in covering the event are encouraged to contact the NF/SGVHS, Office of Communication and Outreach at: vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov or at 352-283-4735 for assistance with coordinating interviews.

About the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

NF/SGVHS is the nation’s largest VA healthcare system employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 14 facilities to include two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a domiciliary and clinics located throughout a 50-county service area.