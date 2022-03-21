NFSGVHS to recognize and celebrate Vietnam Veterans Tuesday, March 29

PRESS RELEASE

March 21, 2022

Gainesville , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will observe the fifth annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day (NVWVD) Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as part the Nation’s ongoing commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

The NF/SGVHS will host two drive-through appreciation events at the Malcom Randall and Lake City VA Medical Centers. On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Vietnam War era Veterans will have the opportunity to receive a special commemorative lapel pin and certificate of appreciation.



“This drive-through event is only one small token of our appreciation for their selfless service and sacrifice – a debt that we could never repay,” said David Isaacks, NF/SGVHS, executive director. “They are not forgotten, and it is our mission to make sure of that each and every day at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.”

Supplies are limited.

Living U.S. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one pin. Proof of service is not required. Former service members can simply identify as a Vietnam Veteran to receive a pin and certificate.

The specific information about the date, time and location of pin and certificate distributions are provided below.

Malcom Randall VAMC | Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. NF/SGVHS Leadership members of the NF/SGVHS executive team, VA staff and volunteers encourage Vietnam War Veterans to participate in a drive-through commemoration event held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Eligible Veterans can pick up their pins and certificates outside the Fisher House front lawn, located across from the Malcom Randall emergency room entrance.

NF/SGVHS Leadership members of the NF/SGVHS executive team, VA staff and volunteers encourage Vietnam War Veterans to participate in a drive-through commemoration event held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Eligible Veterans can pick up their pins and certificates outside the main entrance of the Lake City VA Medical Center.

Additional pins will be provided to all other NF/SGVHS facilities as supplies allow. NF/SGVHS is an official commemorative partner of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration authorized by Public Law 110-181 and by Presidential Proclamation.

For more information, please contact the Office of Communication and Outreach at 352-283-4735 or email vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov.

The NF/SGVHS is one of the nation’s leading VA healthcare systems, employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high-quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 15 facilities, including two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a Domiciliary and 12 outpatient clinics located throughout a 50-county catchment area.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by NF/SGVHS, please visit: https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/, “like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VANFSG or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/VANFSG/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/vanfsg.