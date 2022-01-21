Benefits of Adaptive Sports

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Adaptive Sports Program was developed to provide active involvement in adaptive sports, outdoor recreation and fitness programs for our Veterans with disabilities. The program provides opportunities to learn adaptive skills and be oriented to adaptive equipment for a variety of sports. Partnerships with local community partners and national sports organizations help to offer ongoing programs throughout the year.

There are a multitude of benefits of Adaptive Sports, to include improved health and physical wellness, teach teamwork, building relationships, empower leadership, improve self-confidence, along with creating or inventing adaptive sports equipment for Veterans to utilize in order to return to their favorite sport.

Sports currently available all over the NF/SG area as well as participation opportunities in National VA Events, and more. Come out and defy your limitations!

To learn more about National VA Events go to https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/