North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Justice Program

The Veterans Justice Programs (VJP) consist of two programs that serve Justice Involved Veterans and are components of VHA’s Homeless Prevention Program that provides a gateway to the VA and community services for this Veteran population.

The purpose of the Veteran Justice Outreach (VJO) initiative is to avoid the unnecessary criminalization of mental illness and extended incarceration among Veterans by ensuring that eligible justice-involved Veterans have timely access to VHA mental health and substance abuse services when clinically indicated, and other VA services and benefits as appropriate.

Health Care for Re-entry Veterans (HCRV) Program The HCRV Program is an outreach based program to address community reentry needs of Veterans in their last year of a state or federal prison sentence. The goals of HCRV are to prevent homelessness, reduce the impact of medical, psychiatric, and substance abuse problems upon community readjustment, and decrease the likelihood of rearrest for those leaving prison.

NF/SGA HCRV staff:

State/Federal Prison Outreach 
Karen Israel, LCSW
HCRV Program Specialist 
Phone:
Karen.Israel3@va.gov 

Taylor J. Savage, LCSW
HCRV Program Specialist
Phone:
Taylor.Savage@va.gov
 

Help for Homeless Veterans hotline: 1-877-4AID-VET

Florida: Leon*, Calhoun, Jackson, Gulf, Franklin, Liberty, Gadsden, Wakulla, and Jefferson counties

Daniel Knippel, LCSW -   
Daniel.Knippel@va.gov

Civil Legal Resources:

Tallahassee Veterans Legal Collaborative 
American Legion, Post 13  
229 Lake Ella Drive
Tallahassee FL 32303

Thursdays from 3:00 until 5:00

Direct Line to Legal Clinic:  

Email: tvlc-helpline@tvlc.legal 

Florida: Duval*, Clay* counties

Wendy Snee, LCSW -
Wendy.Snee@va.gov

Civil Legal Resources: 

Jacksonville Legal Aid

Location: Jacksonville 1 CBOC 
1536 North Jefferson St. 
Jacksonville, FL 32206 
Phone:  

Email: aaron.irving@jaxlegalaid.org 

Law firms, pro bono bar associations, legal aid organizations, Civil related (non-criminal) legal assistance  VA benefits, discharge upgrades, Social Security, estate planning, housing law, bankruptcy and consumer law issues, micro business and non-profit assistance, naturalization and immigration, guardianship, domestic violence, other civil matters Walk-in clinic. May contact VJO for referral to legal assistance on emergency basis 2nd Fridays: Walk-in 11:30-1:00, Room 2L103

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA)

Contact Person: Jacalyn Crecelius, Veteran Service Unit
Phone: ext. 264

Website: https://www.jaxlegalaid.org/apply/

If you are seeking assistance with a civil legal matter with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA), please click on the link above and fill out the online intake form or contact Jacalyn Crecelius, Veterans Service Unit, at ext. 264. A member of the JALA staff with contact you either by email or telephone within the next 3 to 5 business days if using the link.  If this is an emergency or if you have a deadline, please do not use this form and instead call the JALA office directly at .  

Three Rivers Legal Services 
(Serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties)
Phone:
Website: Apply online at https://www.trls.org/#.

Florida: St Johns*, Putnam and Flagler counties

Isabelle Vincent Valeus, LCSW  - (352) 284 -4440
Isabelle.VincentValeus@va.gov 

Civil Legal Resources:

Jacksonville Legal Aid
Location: Jacksonville 1 CBOC 
1536 North Jefferson St. 
Jacksonville, FL 32206 
Phone:  

Email: aaron.irving@jaxlegalaid.org 

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA)
Contact Person: Jacalyn Crecelius, Veteran Service Unit
Phone: ext. 264

Website: https://www.jaxlegalaid.org/apply/

Three Rivers Legal Services 
(Serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties)
Phone:
Website: Apply online at https://www.trls.org/#.

Florida: Alachua*, Baker, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union counties

Reva Scippio, LCSW  -
Reva.Scippio@va.gov

Civil Legal Resources

Three Rivers Legal Service (Alachua, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union Counties): 
100 NE 16th Ave Bldg. 1, 
Gainesville, FL 32601
Phone:

www.trls.org

 

Florida: Marion*, Sumter* counties

Mary McNeloms, LCSW -
Mary.McNeloms@va.gov
 

Civil Legal Resources

Community Legal Services of Mid FL 
1610 SE 36th Ave.
Ocala, FL 34471
Phone: Toll-Free: 1-   Local:      Fax:

Website: www.clsmf.org
Online Intake: Online Intake (legalserver.org)
Services are for ALL civil legal matters and includes Veteran and Family Services, help with military discharge upgrades, Veterans benefits, Veteran and survivor appeals, and survivor benefits of Veterans.

Florida: Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee, and Taylor counties

Dianne Wiley, LCSW -
Dianne.Wiley@va.gov

Georgia: Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Echols, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, and Thomas counties

Florida Civil Legal Services: 

Three Rivers Legal Service
334 NW Lake City Ave 
Lake City, FL 32055
Phone:  
(Serving Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor   Counties)

Georgia Civil Legal Services:
Racheal G. Henderson (Social Security/SSI/Veterans Specialist Attorney)
Georgia Legal Services Program
https://www.glsp.org

Florida: Nassau*, and Duval county outreach to jails.  Georgia: Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Pierce, and Ware counties

Heather Murphy, LCSW -
Heather.Murphy1@va.gov

Civil Legal Resources:

Jacksonville Legal Aid
Location: Jacksonville 1 CBOC 
1536 North Jefferson St. 
Jacksonville, FL 32206 
Phone:  
Email: aaron.irving@jaxlegalaid.org 

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA)
Contact Person: Jacalyn Crecelius, Veteran Service Unit
Phone: ext. 264
Website: https://www.jaxlegalaid.org/apply/

Three Rivers Legal Services 

(Serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties)

Phone:  
Website: Apply online at https://www.trls.org/#.

Georgia Civil Legal Resources: 

Racheal G. Henderson (Social Security/SSI/Veterans Specialist Attorney)
Georgia Legal Services Program
https://www.glsp.org

Additional Florida Civil Legal Services:

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program provides assistance with discharge upgrades. Please apply for services at Legal Help | Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org)

