North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Justice Program

Wendy Snee, LCSW -

Wendy.Snee@va.gov

Civil Legal Resources:

Jacksonville Legal Aid

Location: Jacksonville 1 CBOC

1536 North Jefferson St.

Jacksonville, FL 32206

Phone:

Email: aaron.irving@jaxlegalaid.org

Law firms, pro bono bar associations, legal aid organizations, Civil related (non-criminal) legal assistance VA benefits, discharge upgrades, Social Security, estate planning, housing law, bankruptcy and consumer law issues, micro business and non-profit assistance, naturalization and immigration, guardianship, domestic violence, other civil matters Walk-in clinic. May contact VJO for referral to legal assistance on emergency basis 2nd Fridays: Walk-in 11:30-1:00, Room 2L103

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA)

Contact Person: Jacalyn Crecelius, Veteran Service Unit

Phone: ext. 264

Website: https://www.jaxlegalaid.org/apply/

If you are seeking assistance with a civil legal matter with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA), please click on the link above and fill out the online intake form or contact Jacalyn Crecelius, Veterans Service Unit, at ext. 264. A member of the JALA staff with contact you either by email or telephone within the next 3 to 5 business days if using the link. If this is an emergency or if you have a deadline, please do not use this form and instead call the JALA office directly at .

Three Rivers Legal Services

(Serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties)

Phone:

Website: Apply online at https://www.trls.org/#.