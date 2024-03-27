North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Justice Program
The Veterans Justice Programs (VJP) consist of two programs that serve Justice Involved Veterans and are components of VHA’s Homeless Prevention Program that provides a gateway to the VA and community services for this Veteran population.
The purpose of the Veteran Justice Outreach (VJO) initiative is to avoid the unnecessary criminalization of mental illness and extended incarceration among Veterans by ensuring that eligible justice-involved Veterans have timely access to VHA mental health and substance abuse services when clinically indicated, and other VA services and benefits as appropriate.
Health Care for Re-entry Veterans (HCRV) Program The HCRV Program is an outreach based program to address community reentry needs of Veterans in their last year of a state or federal prison sentence. The goals of HCRV are to prevent homelessness, reduce the impact of medical, psychiatric, and substance abuse problems upon community readjustment, and decrease the likelihood of rearrest for those leaving prison.
NF/SGA HCRV staff:
State/Federal Prison Outreach
Karen Israel, LCSW
HCRV Program Specialist
Phone:
Karen.Israel3@va.gov
Taylor J. Savage, LCSW
HCRV Program Specialist
Phone:
Taylor.Savage@va.gov
Homeless Veteran Care | VA North Florida/South Georgia Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Help for Homeless Veterans hotline: 1-877-4AID-VET
Florida: Leon*, Calhoun, Jackson, Gulf, Franklin, Liberty, Gadsden, Wakulla, and Jefferson counties
Daniel Knippel, LCSW -
Daniel.Knippel@va.gov
Civil Legal Resources:
Tallahassee Veterans Legal Collaborative
American Legion, Post 13
229 Lake Ella Drive
Tallahassee FL 32303
Thursdays from 3:00 until 5:00
Direct Line to Legal Clinic:
Email: tvlc-helpline@tvlc.legal
Florida: Duval*, Clay* counties
Wendy Snee, LCSW -
Wendy.Snee@va.gov
Civil Legal Resources:
Jacksonville Legal Aid
Location: Jacksonville 1 CBOC
1536 North Jefferson St.
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phone:
Email: aaron.irving@jaxlegalaid.org
Law firms, pro bono bar associations, legal aid organizations, Civil related (non-criminal) legal assistance VA benefits, discharge upgrades, Social Security, estate planning, housing law, bankruptcy and consumer law issues, micro business and non-profit assistance, naturalization and immigration, guardianship, domestic violence, other civil matters Walk-in clinic. May contact VJO for referral to legal assistance on emergency basis 2nd Fridays: Walk-in 11:30-1:00, Room 2L103
Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA)
Contact Person: Jacalyn Crecelius, Veteran Service Unit
Phone:
Website: https://www.jaxlegalaid.org/apply/
If you are seeking assistance with a civil legal matter with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA), please click on the link above and fill out the online intake form or contact Jacalyn Crecelius, Veterans Service Unit, at
Three Rivers Legal Services
(Serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties)
Phone:
Website: Apply online at https://www.trls.org/#.
Florida: St Johns*, Putnam and Flagler counties
Isabelle Vincent Valeus, LCSW - (352) 284 -4440
Isabelle.VincentValeus@va.gov
Civil Legal Resources:
Florida: Alachua*, Baker, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union counties
Reva Scippio, LCSW -
Reva.Scippio@va.gov
Civil Legal Resources
Three Rivers Legal Service (Alachua, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union Counties):
100 NE 16th Ave Bldg. 1,
Gainesville, FL 32601
Phone:
Florida: Marion*, Sumter* counties
Mary McNeloms, LCSW -
Mary.McNeloms@va.gov
Civil Legal Resources
Community Legal Services of Mid FL
1610 SE 36th Ave.
Ocala, FL 34471
Phone: Toll-Free: 1-
Website: www.clsmf.org
Online Intake: Online Intake (legalserver.org)
Services are for ALL civil legal matters and includes Veteran and Family Services, help with military discharge upgrades, Veterans benefits, Veteran and survivor appeals, and survivor benefits of Veterans.
Florida: Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee, and Taylor counties
Dianne Wiley, LCSW -
Dianne.Wiley@va.gov
Georgia: Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Echols, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, and Thomas counties
Florida Civil Legal Services:
Three Rivers Legal Service
334 NW Lake City Ave
Lake City, FL 32055
Phone:
(Serving Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor Counties)
Georgia Civil Legal Services:
Racheal G. Henderson (Social Security/SSI/Veterans Specialist Attorney)
Georgia Legal Services Program
https://www.glsp.org
Florida: Nassau*, and Duval county outreach to jails. Georgia: Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Pierce, and Ware counties
Heather Murphy, LCSW -
Heather.Murphy1@va.gov
Civil Legal Resources:
Georgia Civil Legal Resources:
Racheal G. Henderson (Social Security/SSI/Veterans Specialist Attorney)
Georgia Legal Services Program
https://www.glsp.org
Additional Florida Civil Legal Services:
The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program provides assistance with discharge upgrades. Please apply for services at Legal Help | Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org)