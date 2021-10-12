Internships and fellowships
VA North Florida/South Georgia health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
About the Program
The Dental General Practice Residency at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center is a one year program which accepts four residents per year and whose main goal is to provide the recent graduate with continued opportunity for professional growth and advancement. It prepares the residents to meet the oral health needs of a wide variety of medically compromised ambulatory and hospitalized patients, plus it advances their knowledge and skill in clinical dentistry by exposing them to a significant number of supervised, comprehensive treatment experiences. The program provides residents with the opportunity to interact with dental specialists, physicians, nurses, social workers and other health care professionals as part of a multidisciplinary health care team.
The Facility
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center is an acute care medical, surgical and psychiatric facility which is situated adjacent to the University of Florida campus. It maintains affiliations with the University of Florida College of Dentistry. These affiliations result in the training of residents throughout 25 different medical, surgical, and dental specialties presently represented in the medical center. The most significant of these affiliations is with the University of Florida in which some of the professional staff of the VA hold faculty appointments.
This facility provides comprehensive primary, secondary, and tertiary care for Veterans in its service geographical area and is considered one of the most active medical centers within the VA system nationwide. It offers a wide range of specialized medical, surgical, and dental treatment modalities in such specialties as: orthopedics, vascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, ENT, neurosurgery, cardiac catheterization, nuclear medicine, renal dialysis, organ transplant, CT and MRI scanning, hematology/oncology, oral/maxillofacial surgery, fixed and removable prosthodontics, endodontics, dental implants, and periodontics. These treatment programs are complemented by research programs in the fields of cancer, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, gastroenterology, aging, and numerous other areas of patient healthcare.
The hospital dental clinic is located on the second floor of the five-story medical center building. It consists of 16 dental operatories, oral hygiene and preventive dentistry suites, central sterilizing room, conference room and a large fully equipped dental laboratory.
Staff Dentists
Professional Staff Dentists consisting of an Oral Surgeon, Prosthodontist, Periodontist, part-time Endodontist, and General Dentists:
Timothy M. Campbell, DMD FACP
Service Chief, Prosthodontist
Rene A. Brignoni, DMD, FACP, FAMP
Oral & Maxillofacial Prosthodontics, Oral Oncology
Kevin MacNeil, DMD
General Dentistry, Asst General Practice Residency Director
Lewis A. Caputa, Jr., DMD
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Oral Pathology
Patrick S. McCulla, DDS
General Dentistry
Dr. Corey Canavan, DMD
General Dentistry, General Practice Residency Director
Mary Kuhns, DMD, MS
Periodontics
Andrew Alamar, DDS
General Dentistry, Prosthodontist
Residents
If you would like to visit or shadow the doctors, please contact Dr. Canavan and we will coordinate a date.
Mailing Address:
Dr. Corey Canavan, DMD
Director, General Practice Residency
Dental Service (160)
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 SW Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
Phone:
352-376-1611 ext 106335
Curriculum
The program curriculum is conducted at the postgraduate level (PGY1) and consists of didactic and clinical instruction in all areas of modern dental treatment modalities under the guidance of experienced professionals. Emphasis is made in the treatment planning and comprehensive treatment of medically compromised patients through frequent formal case presentation sessions where all aspects of patient management are discussed. Ward rounds, operating room cases, and assignment to other services listed below are some of the activities that complement the clinical curriculum. The didactic phase of the program consists of formal postgraduate courses and lectures at the University of Florida College of Dentistry, plus journal clubs, conferences, and demonstrations at the VA Medical Center.
- Anesthesiology - 2 weeks
- Medicine (Primary Care, E.R., Urgent Care, Inpatient Care) - 2 weeks
- ENT - 1 week
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Trauma Rotation (University of Florida) - 1 week
- Community Care Dental Clinic - 1 day/month
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (includes OR cases) - 6 weeks
- Special Needs Dental Clinic (Tacachale) - 1 week
- OR General Dentistry days - 2 or 3 full days (not including oral surgery)
- Implant/Prosthodontics at VA and Dental Student Prosthodontic Clinic Coverage at UF - once per month
- Periodontics - 3 weeks
Hours and Salary
Residents’ salaries are established each year and are competitive amongst the First Year GPR (PGY-1) programs. Residents are entitled to 13 days annual leave as well as sick leave. Administrative leave can be granted to attend CE courses or to take State Board Exams.
Tour of Duty
Patients are scheduled to be seen between the hours of 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Application
All applicants should meet the following requirements:
- Be a graduate (by June 30 of start year) of an ADA accredited dental school
- Be a U.S. Citizen
To Apply:
Please apply via the PASS (Postdoctoral Application Support Service) website (see below). Once you have submitted your application, please send a small (approx. 2" x 2") color photo (head & shoulders) via email to Corey.Canavan@va.gov.
PASS:
We do participate in PASS (Postdoctoral Application Support Service). If you are enrolled in this service, you may send the required documents by identifying our program as one to which you want a completed PASS application sent. We do not require the Advanced Dental Admissions Test (ADAT).
Address:
Completed application and materials should be sent to the following address:
Dr. Cory Canavan, DMD
Director, General Practice Residency Dental Service (160)
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 S.W. Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
352-376-1611 ext. 106335
Deadline:
For the Residency class of July 1, 2020 - June 2023;
the application deadline is September 15, 2021
Interviews will be held October 18 and 28, 2021.
Selection of residents and letters of notification will be sent no later than January 1, 2022.
Be aware that, if you are applying through PASS, the deadline for submitting all required material to them is approximately two weeks prior to our program’s deadline.
The pharmacy residency program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System consists of both postgraduate year one (PGY1) and postgraduate year two (PGY2) programs. All programs are accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists.
The PGY1 pharmacy residency programs at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System are based at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida and the Lake City VA Medical Center in Lake City, FL. These programs provide a broad foundation including acute care and ambulatory care experiences while still allowing for tailoring of the program for the resident based on their interests. Residents will have learning experiences in both medical centers as well as other facilities throughout North Florida/South Georgia VHS.
The PGY2 pharmacy residency programs are specialized residency programs that build expertise in a variety of areas of pharmacy practice. The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System offers PGY2 programs in Health System Pharmacy Administration, Psychiatric Pharmacy, Palliative Care and Pain Management, Ambulatory Care and Critical Care. All PGY2 residency positions are based at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville and may include experiences at other facilities in the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
About the Program
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida is pleased to announce nurse practitioner residency positions within the Primary Care setting. The program is one year in length and offers a stipend and limited benefits. Successful participants will be eligible, and encouraged, to apply for nurse practitioner vacancies in the Veterans Health System.
The Nurse Practitioner Residency program is designed to provide new nurse practitioner graduates the opportunity to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, operational services, and to further the development of leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex needs of the Veteran population in any practice setting. The curriculum includes rotations in a variety of clinical settings including inpatient, outpatient, and specialty programs comprised of clinical and didactic experiences throughout North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS).
Eligibility
Applicants must meet the following program requirements:
- Recent graduate (within 12 months) of a master’s or doctoral NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN
- United States Citizen
- No previous work experience as a licensed advanced practice nurse. This excludes nurse practitioners who have obtained additional post certifications and are seeking residency in their new role
- Must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner Board Certification
- Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse AND nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior the start of the NPR program
Appointments and Benefits
This is a one-year appointment, with limited benefits. Participants will be protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
Stipend and Benefits
- Stipend: $ 74,984
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits
- Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency
- Active and ongoing professional development which includes recruitment into open positions in the NF/SGVHS and other VA facilities
Application Process
The forms below are required of all clinical trainees and are located on the Office of Academic Affiliations website at https://www.va.gov/oaa/
- Application Health Professions Trainees VA 10-2850d
- Declaration for Federal Employment OF 306
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official graduate transcripts
- Two letters of reference from clinical faculty
- Current BLS Card (Signed)
- One-page essay describing your nursing career goals
Please keep a copy of any application documents you submit, for your reference.
All applications/forms were due by June 18, 2021- stay tuned for future due dates
Submit completed application materials in person, by mail, or via e-mail to:
Dr. Janette Dunlap DNP, APRN – Primary Care
Family Nurse Practitioner, Geri PACT
Primary Care NPR Program Director
1536 North Jefferson Street
Jacksonville Florida 32209
Janette.Dunlap@va.gov
Robynn Scott, RN BSN RN Care Manager
Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic – Geriatric PACT
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Coordinator
1536 North Jefferson Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32209
Robynn.scott@va.gov
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center's Physical Therapy Department is offering an opportunity for individuals interested in applying for a post-professional residency in Gainesville, Florida.
Professionally, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) has identified the establishment of residency programs as critical for the advancement of physical therapy care. The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center continues to establish itself as a leader in the professional development of physical therapists in line with the goals of the APTA and instilling the core values established by the VA.
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center is one of the largest VA medical facilities in the United States, maintaining a complexity level of 1A (the highest). It serves a veteran population hailing from 33 Florida and 19 Georgia counties. It is also an active teaching hospital with an extensive array of specialty services, which are enhanced and supported through education and research.
The Physical Therapy Residency Program at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center was established in 2013 as a part of a national pilot program expansion through the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center provides an excellent location for training expert clinicians as the framework, faculty, and motivation for a successful physical therapy residency is well entrenched. Further, the health care structure within this facility promotes unique contact between clinicians from multiple disciplines, allowing for truly collaborative patient care.
Important dates for the 2022 application cycle:
Application deadline: March 1, 2022
Interviews: April 2020
Notification of Status: May 2022
Projected Start Date: July 1, 2022
Important dates for the 2023 application cycle:
Application deadline: March 2023
Interviews: April 2023
Notification of Status: May 2023
Projected Start Date: July 2023
Listed below are current specialty trainings offered at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center.
About the Program
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is proud to offer a one-year paid traineeship to support new graduate nurses in their first year of practice. The program is designed for the new graduate nurse who has completed an entry level nursing degree at the baccalaureate or master’s level. The site of the program is the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. New Graduate nurses with no previous experience as a registered nurse are eligible to apply. The BSN or MSN degree must be conferred within one year prior to start date for the program. The program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
Nurse Residents participate in a structured clinical nursing program under the guidance of a qualified preceptor, which includes a qualified preceptor throughout the program year. Residents develop core competencies necessary for practice in any environment on a home unit; additional learning rotations expose residents to a variety of practice settings throughout the health system. Didactic classroom lectures and experiential learning activities are scheduled throughout the year to facilitate successful transition. Residents are guided through the completion of an evidence-based practice project, utilizing critical thinking and professional presentation skills, enhancing future leadership skills.
Eligibility
Applicants must meet the following requirements to be accepted into the program:
- Recent graduate (within 12 months of program start date) of a baccalaureate or master’s degree program leading to initial licensure as a registered nurse
- Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted license to practice as a registered nurse in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia
- No previous work experience as a registered nurse, paid or unpaid
- United States citizen
Appointment and Benefits
Program participants are appointed to a federal traineeship, for 2,080 hours, to be completed within one year of start date. Limited benefits are provided. Program participants are protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
Stipend and Benefits
- Stipend: $55,888
- Benefits: Health and dental benefits; paid vacation, holidays, and sick leave
- Active recruitment into open positions within NF/SG VHS and other VA facilities
The Malcom Randall and Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Center's, in conjunction with the Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry and the University of Florida Department of Ophthalmology, offers a one-year residency program in primary care optometry. The mission of the program is to provide qualified post-doctoral practitioners with an advanced educational experience that will enhance clinical skills in the areas of primary eye care and ocular disease. Individuals completing the program will be able to deliver an advanced level of optometric care in a clinical setting, practice in co-management and multidisciplinary practices, and serve as clinical instructors at optometry schools.
About the Program
The program is designed to support the new graduate in acquiring the competencies needed for successful independent practice as an advanced practice nurse within a complex, Veteran-centric health care environment. Specifically, the program provides training in culturally sensitive, patient-centered care using empirically based best practices and interprofessional collaboration.
Training domains include:
- Professional role development and career management
- Clinical assessment and case formulation
- Clinical Documentation
- Treatment planning and patient engagement
- Mental Health Treatment, including evidence-based pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy, alternative and complementary approaches
- Consultation and Interprofessional Communication Skills
- Patient-Centered Cultural Competency (with a particular emphasis on Military and Veteran culture)
- Clinical Scholarship, Leadership, and Program Development and Evaluation
Residents will primarily rotate through clinics in Gainesville, Florida and receive preceptorship from Nurse Practitioners and Psychiatrists in multiple settings, including:
- Outpatient mental Health
- Substance Use Disorders Clinic
- Primary Care/Mental Health Integration
- Inpatient Psychiatry
- Mental Health Intensive Case Management
Each resident will manage a panel of patients in a year-long continuity clinic while also rotating through specialty mental health care settings, providing a comprehensive experience designed to prepare the graduate to work and lead in a complex healthcare environment. In addition to pharmacotherapeutic treatment, residents will be provided supervised experience in evidence-based psychotherapy and have the opportunity to develop case management skills.
Stipend and Benefits
- Stipend: $ 74,984
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits
- Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency
- Active and ongoing professional development which includes recruitment into open positions in the NF/SGVHS and other VA facilities
Application Qualifications
- U.S. Citizenship
- Graduate of an accredited advanced practice psychiatric-mental health nursing program within the past 12 months
- Currently serving in their first Nurse Practitioner role within the specialty (Note: nurse practitioners who have obtained additional post certification and are seeking residency in their new role ARE eligible as long as you meet all other eligibility criteria)
- Hold national credentialing as PMHNP through ANCC or eligible for ANCC board exam completion
- Licensure: Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a registered nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia. Current DEA with prescriptive authority/furnishing license (or eligibility to apply for as above)
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Pass a background/security investigation as required by the Veterans Health Administration
- Pass a pre-trainee physical examination
- Random drug testing may be required
Application Requirements
- Curriculum vitae or professional resume (including graduation and board certification completion/test dates)
- Cover letter describing interest in completing a PMH residency and how it fits with career aspirations. Please include specific interests in Veterans health care, if any.
- Three (3) letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor; one from a preceptor and one from a place of employment
- Official graduate school transcripts in a sealed envelope
Please send the CV, Cover letter, an unofficial transcript with sensitive information redacted, Application for Health Professions Trainees VA form 10-2850D (with social security number omitted, you can call that in later for security reasons), Declaration for Federal Employment VA form OF 306, and letters of recommendation, COMBINED INTO ONE PDF, and via email to the program director, Kerry Rae Creasy, PhD, APRN, PMHNP-BC, Kerry.Creasy@va.gov.
The program runs for one year. The exact starting date may change from year to year, so please contact the program director for the specific date pertaining to the year you wish to apply for. Applications are always due May 1st.
Please mail the official transcripts, if asked to do so, AFTER your interview to:
Kerry Rae Creasy (116A)
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 SW Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Psychology Training Program offers APA-accredited internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 520 direct contact hours in assessment and intervention. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.