Internships and fellowships

About the Program

The Dental General Practice Residency at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center is a one year program which accepts four residents per year and whose main goal is to provide the recent graduate with continued opportunity for professional growth and advancement. It prepares the residents to meet the oral health needs of a wide variety of medically compromised ambulatory and hospitalized patients, plus it advances their knowledge and skill in clinical dentistry by exposing them to a significant number of supervised, comprehensive treatment experiences. The program provides residents with the opportunity to interact with dental specialists, physicians, nurses, social workers and other health care professionals as part of a multidisciplinary health care team.

The Facility

The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center is an acute care medical, surgical and psychiatric facility which is situated adjacent to the University of Florida campus. It maintains affiliations with the University of Florida College of Dentistry. These affiliations result in the training of residents throughout 25 different medical, surgical, and dental specialties presently represented in the medical center. The most significant of these affiliations is with the University of Florida in which some of the professional staff of the VA hold faculty appointments.

This facility provides comprehensive primary, secondary, and tertiary care for Veterans in its service geographical area and is considered one of the most active medical centers within the VA system nationwide. It offers a wide range of specialized medical, surgical, and dental treatment modalities in such specialties as: orthopedics, vascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, ENT, neurosurgery, cardiac catheterization, nuclear medicine, renal dialysis, organ transplant, CT and MRI scanning, hematology/oncology, oral/maxillofacial surgery, fixed and removable prosthodontics, endodontics, dental implants, and periodontics. These treatment programs are complemented by research programs in the fields of cancer, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, gastroenterology, aging, and numerous other areas of patient healthcare.

The hospital dental clinic is located on the second floor of the five-story medical center building. It consists of 16 dental operatories, oral hygiene and preventive dentistry suites, central sterilizing room, conference room and a large fully equipped dental laboratory.

Staff Dentists

Professional Staff Dentists consisting of an Oral Surgeon, Prosthodontist, Periodontist, part-time Endodontist, and General Dentists:

Timothy M. Campbell, DMD FACP

Service Chief, Prosthodontist

Rene A. Brignoni, DMD, FACP, FAMP

Oral & Maxillofacial Prosthodontics, Oral Oncology

Kevin MacNeil, DMD

General Dentistry, Asst General Practice Residency Director

Lewis A. Caputa, Jr., DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Oral Pathology

Patrick S. McCulla, DDS

General Dentistry

Dr. Corey Canavan, DMD

General Dentistry, General Practice Residency Director

Mary Kuhns, DMD, MS

Periodontics

Andrew Alamar, DDS

General Dentistry, Prosthodontist

Residents

If you would like to visit or shadow the doctors, please contact Dr. Canavan and we will coordinate a date.

Mailing Address:

Dr. Corey Canavan, DMD

Director, General Practice Residency

Dental Service (160)

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

1601 SW Archer Road

Gainesville, FL 32608-1197

Phone:

352-376-1611 ext 106335

Curriculum

The program curriculum is conducted at the postgraduate level (PGY1) and consists of didactic and clinical instruction in all areas of modern dental treatment modalities under the guidance of experienced professionals. Emphasis is made in the treatment planning and comprehensive treatment of medically compromised patients through frequent formal case presentation sessions where all aspects of patient management are discussed. Ward rounds, operating room cases, and assignment to other services listed below are some of the activities that complement the clinical curriculum. The didactic phase of the program consists of formal postgraduate courses and lectures at the University of Florida College of Dentistry, plus journal clubs, conferences, and demonstrations at the VA Medical Center.

Anesthesiology - 2 weeks

Medicine (Primary Care, E.R., Urgent Care, Inpatient Care) - 2 weeks

ENT - 1 week

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Trauma Rotation (University of Florida) - 1 week

Community Care Dental Clinic - 1 day/month

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (includes OR cases) - 6 weeks

Special Needs Dental Clinic (Tacachale) - 1 week

OR General Dentistry days - 2 or 3 full days (not including oral surgery)

Implant/Prosthodontics at VA and Dental Student Prosthodontic Clinic Coverage at UF - once per month

Periodontics - 3 weeks

Hours and Salary

Residents’ salaries are established each year and are competitive amongst the First Year GPR (PGY-1) programs. Residents are entitled to 13 days annual leave as well as sick leave. Administrative leave can be granted to attend CE courses or to take State Board Exams.

Tour of Duty

Patients are scheduled to be seen between the hours of 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Application

All applicants should meet the following requirements:

Be a graduate (by June 30 of start year) of an ADA accredited dental school

Be a U.S. Citizen

To Apply:

Please apply via the PASS (Postdoctoral Application Support Service) website (see below). Once you have submitted your application, please send a small (approx. 2" x 2") color photo (head & shoulders) via email to Corey.Canavan@va.gov.

PASS:

We do participate in PASS (Postdoctoral Application Support Service). If you are enrolled in this service, you may send the required documents by identifying our program as one to which you want a completed PASS application sent. We do not require the Advanced Dental Admissions Test (ADAT).

Address:

Completed application and materials should be sent to the following address:

Dr. Cory Canavan, DMD

Director, General Practice Residency Dental Service (160)

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

1601 S.W. Archer Road

Gainesville, FL 32608-1197

352-376-1611 ext. 106335

Deadline:

For the Residency class of July 1, 2020 - June 2023;

the application deadline is September 15, 2021

Interviews will be held October 18 and 28, 2021.

Selection of residents and letters of notification will be sent no later than January 1, 2022.

Be aware that, if you are applying through PASS, the deadline for submitting all required material to them is approximately two weeks prior to our program’s deadline.