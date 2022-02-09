Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma, or MST, is the term used by VA to refer to experiences of sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service.

More concretely, MST includes any sexual activity that you are involved with against your will. Examples include:

Being pressured into sexual activities (such as with threats of negative treatment if you refuse to cooperate or promises of better treatment in exchange for sex)

Sexual contact or activities without your consent, including when you were asleep or intoxicated

Being overpowered or physically forces to have sex

Being touched or grabbed in a sexual way that made you uncomfortable, including during hazing experiences

Comments about your body or sexual activities that you found threatening

Unwanted sexual advances that you found threatening

The identity or characteristics of the perpetrator, whether you were on or off duty at the time, and whether you were on or off base at the time do not matter.