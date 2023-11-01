Health services

*Advice nurse is now the VISN triage line: If you have any questions or problems, please call VA Tele-Nurse at 1-888-VET-OHIO or 1- (Available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week)

The registered nurses on our VA Tele-Nurse Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We're here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can: