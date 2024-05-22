PACT Act Claims Clinic
VA PACT Act benefits claims clinic in Prescott, Arizona.
When:
Thu. May 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
U.S. Vets
120 N. Marina St. Suite B
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) will host a PACT Act benefits claims clinic for Veterans on Thursday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, Veterans will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with VA representatives who can file their claim on the spot.
Veterans should bring copies of their DD214 documents to make the process easier. These are available online or viewable at the event.
WHO: Veterans interested in speaking with VA Benefits reps face-to-face
WHAT: PACT Act Benefits Claims and Open House
WHERE: U.S. Vets, 120 N. Marina St. Suite B, Prescott, AZ 86301
WHEN: Thursday, May 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No appointment necessary)
CONTACT: If you have questions about the event, please call 602-921-0867