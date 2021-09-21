Community care
The MISSION Act gives Veterans greater access to health care in VA facilities and the community, expands benefits for caregivers, and improves VA’s ability to recruit and retain the best medical providers.
Information for Veterans
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides care to enrolled Veterans through community providers when VA Medical Centers cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. This care is provided and paid for by VA. Community care must be first authorized by VA before a Veteran can receive care from a community provider. To learn more about the types of care available click here.
As with care provided directly by VA, Veterans are charged a copayment for nonservice-connected care. In addition, VA may bill Veterans’ health insurance for medical care, supplies, and prescriptions related to treatment of nonservice-connected conditions. Learn how to pay your bill and alternative payment options.
Emergency Care
Watch this VA video on receiving emergency medical care in the community.
VA MISSION Act of 2018
Learn how VA is transforming Veteran community care under the VA MISSION Act of 2018 and what to expect by visiting the following links:
- VA MISSION Act of 2018 website
- Fact Sheet – Veteran Community Care – Eligibility (VA MISSION Act of 2018)
- Fact Sheet – Veteran Community Care – General Information (VA MISSION Act of 2018)
- Enhanced VA Options Under the MISSION Act brochure
- Health Care Options Through VA brochure
Community Care Provider Resources
Are you a clinical or administrative staff member? Visit the following links for more information on Referral Coordination Teams:
If you are a provider seeking information related to providing care to VA patients, please check out the following information below:
The VA Northern California Health Care System's Office of Community Care is available to assist providers and Veterans when needed. If you have questions, please call 707-562- 8430 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.
Hours of Operation
Monday to Friday excluding Federal Holidays
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Claims and Billing Telephone Numbers:
Veteran inquiries
877-881-7618
VA Staff inquires
877 -226 -8749 or chat with a TriWest agent via TriWest portal
Community Provider Inquiries
877-881-7618 or TriWest Region 866- 286-4174