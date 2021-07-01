Oakland Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis for Veterans who are in crisis
- Please call 510-562-7906 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians
- Non-traditional hours are available upon request
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
The Oakland Vet Center is located in Suite 125 which is the corner office, next to the flag pole, just as you enter the parking lot to your left.
There are guards at the front gate that will allow you in for parking as long as you state that you are visiting the Oakland Vet Center. There is ample parking inside the gates of the business park. Parking is lit at night. Please feel free to park in any available space.
If there are any issues, please call us at 510-562-7906 and we can come out and assist you.
The Oakland Vet Center is near the Oakland Coliseum, and as such, near the Coliseum Bart Station.
From that station, you can take the 98 AC Transit bus to drop you off at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Pardee Lane which is across the street from our Vet Center.
Visit Bart and AC Transit for up to date transit information and schedules.
In the spotlight at Oakland Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
New Adult Art Workshops and Art Kits!
We are excited to launch a new series of adult online art workshops at 2PM on September 20 and running every other Monday through December 13. Supplies available for all events! Contact us for more information.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Oakland Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
The Oakland Vet Center has counselors trained to provide evidence-based support for those that are experiencing or have experienced abusive or violent relationships.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Oakland Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Oakland Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Oakland Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Oakland Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At the Oakland Vet Center, we can connect you with the VA HUD-VASH at the Oakland Behavioral Health Clinic or other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Oakland Vet Center supports local Veterans and promotes community awareness and education through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Peralta Colleges, Los Positas Colleges, UC Berkeley, CSU East Bay as well as smaller colleges in the area
- Northern California, San Francisco & Palo Alto VA Health Care Systems
- Oakland Regional Veterans Benefits Administration
- Swords to Plowshares
- Local National Guard and Reserve components
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Our preferred platform to facilitate counseling services is Cisco WebEx. Staff is available to assist in installing software and testing your equipment.
Veterans in rural communities may be able to connect remotely with Oakland Vet Center counselors and staff to receive services.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.