Okaloosa County Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as symptoms consistent with depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Okaloosa County Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Please call 850-651-1000 to make or change an appointment.
Appointments are available 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Non-traditional appointments are available by request.
We welcome same-day or walk-in visits.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
An EZ Rider bus stop is located at the Okaloosa County Courthouse Annex at 1250 N. Eglin Parkway.
Check the route map for Okaloosa Route 14
Parking is available in front of and behind the Vet Center building.
You can access additional parking in the surrounding parking lots.
In the spotlight at Okaloosa County Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Career source hiring fair
We're partnering with Career Source to host a Veterans hiring fair.
- Location: American Legion Post 235, 105 Hollywood Blvd NW, FWB, FL
- Date: Friday January 27, 2023
- Time: from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Creative expressions group
In this weekly group, Veterans use creative art skills to help treat PTSD symptoms.
- Location: Vet Center, 6 11th Avenue, Shalimar
- Date: Every Monday
- Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
If interested, please call Jeff at 850-651-1000.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We meet with couples and families to offer support and counseling for military-related concerns. We work to establish clear lines of communication and emotional expression to facilitate development, growth, and sustainment of a healthy relationship. We also conduct groups to support the spouses of Veterans.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Whether it is the death of a spouse, child, or parent who is a Veteran or service member, we can provide support and assistance. We offer services such as these:
- Bereavement counseling for family members of service members who died while serving on active duty or to family members of Veterans who were receiving services at the time of their death
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial
- Referral to a Veterans Service Officer for survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We provide individual and group-based counseling, focusing on a whole health approach to recovery and growth. We offer services such as these:
- One-to-one counseling, including but not limited to proven methods like Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Group therapy for needs, like anger or stress management, or combat support
- Group therapy for Veterans or service members who served in certain combat zones or who’ve been through similar traumas
- Support for PTSD symptoms
- Movement-based support (yoga or referral to VA Whole Health Program)
- Recreation-based support (creative expressions groups)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We recognize the impact of sexual assault or harassment during military service. We use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Whether you just returned from a deployment or have been home for 40 years, it’s never too late to get help for PTSD. Getting counseling or treatment can help you manage your symptoms and keep them from getting worse.
We provide individual and group-based counseling for PTSD, focusing on a whole health approach to recovery and growth. We offer services such as these:
- One-to-one counseling, including but not limited to proven methods like Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Group therapy for needs, like anger or stress management, or combat support
- Group therapy for Veterans or service members who served in certain combat zones or who’ve been through similar traumas
- Support for PTSD symptoms
- Movement-based support (yoga or referral to VA Whole Health Program)
- Recreation-based support (creative expressions groups)
The National Center for PTSD (NCPTSD) is a resource for information, including PTSD basics, assessment, and treatment information, to include professional research and literature.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Our team is knowledgeable on federal and state benefits for Veterans and their families. We can help you navigate and connect with services related to these topics:
- Enrollment in VA health care
- VA compensation and pension claims
- Retirement benefits
- Survivor benefits
We can connect you with community services and resources if you require additional assistance.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based groups and individual treatment.
We can offer assessments and referral for addictions and substance use. We maintain an active relationship with substance abuse counselors at the VA Medical Center, in the community, and local substance use programs.
We also assist the Okaloosa County Vet Court program with referrals in support of Veterans' recovery.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Your safety comes first and foremost. We are here to support you as you recover, grow, and overcome the challenges you face. Please reach out to us. You are not alone.
The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached by calling their phone number, texting 838255 or using the chat feature on their website.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge.
We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Help with housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with various VA, Department of Defense (DoD), and community organizations to support our clients with employment, homelessness resources, medical benefits, and claims.
We conduct outreach and education, including Post-Deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) and community events.
We have established relationships with organizations such as these:
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.