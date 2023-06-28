PACT Act Summer VetFest - Hattiesburg, MS

When: Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby Building 850, Forrest Avenue Hattiesburg, MS Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and Jackson VA Regional Benefits Office are proud to announce the upcoming PACT Act Summer VetFest event to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby.

Throughout July, VA will host 50+ Summer VetFest events across all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico. The events will be casual summer gatherings featuring Veterans, their families, Veteran advocates, and the VA health care and benefits professionals who serve them. At the events, VA staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits (or submit an intent to file), enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures, and more.

VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to apply for their earned PACT Act-related health care and benefits now. Veterans and survivors can apply or learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT, by calling 1-800-MYVA411, or by attending the Summer VetFest on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum on Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, MS.