PACT Act VetFest at Milwaukee’s Lakefront War Memorial Center
When:
Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
War Memorial Center
750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Coinciding with the Milwaukee Air and Water Show, the Milwaukee VA will host a VetFest to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.
The event will be a casual lakefront gathering by the War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 22-23. At the event, VA staff will be ready to help Veterans with PACT Act-related benefits.
VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to file a claim — or submit their intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits now. Most Veterans who do so by August 9 will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the bill into law.
This event is a part of a nationwide VA campaign in July, when VA will host more than 50 VetFest events across the country.
