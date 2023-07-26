PACT Act and Women Veterans Empowerment Event - Online

Virtual event on PACT Act benefits and services geared toward women Veterans

Register Register now to attend. When your registration is approved, you'll receive an invitation to join.

Join us for a PACT Act Event Virtual Exchange and Women Veterans Empowerment on Friday, August 4 at 2:00 P.M. ET. Subject Matter Experts from the Veterans Benefits Administration will discuss all aspects of the PACT ACT, women Veterans, and survivors.

Signed into law on August 10, 2022, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. It will benefit millions of Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxins while serving our country — and their survivors. The Center for Women Veterans and the Veterans Benefits Administration will provide an update on PACT Act Benefits and services geared toward women Veterans during this virtual event.

Learn how to apply for PACT Act-related benefits or submit an intent to file, enroll in VA health care, where to get screened for toxic exposures, and more.