Health services

Allergy, asthma and immunology We offer services and treatment for Veterans with allergies, asthma and other immune system conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include: Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust, and other allergies

Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction

Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe

Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways

Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our audiology clinical staff provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services to include: Hearing and balance evaluations including ototoxic monitoring and auditory brain stem response testing

Tinnitus management (ringing, buzzing, and/or noises in the ear)

Hearing conservation

Selection, evaluation, programming, and management of hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone-anchored implants, and assistive listening devices

Aural rehabilitation for patients and family members

Evaluation and treatment for central auditory processing disorder Learn more about VA hearing aids

Bariatric surgery Bariatric surgery is an approach to help you improve your health and quality of life by losing weight. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Bariatric surgery, also known as weight-loss surgery, reduces the size of your stomach, limits the amount of food you can eat, and provides metabolic benefits. There are several methods to perform bariatric surgery, like: Gastric bypass surgery, which reduces the size of your stomach and re-routes your digestive system, decreasing the amount of food you absorb

Sleeve gastrectomy, which involves removing a portion of your stomach, leaving behind a narrow "sleeve" that holds less food

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care The Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC) is a 32-bed residential facility located on the Palo Alto VA campus. WBRC provides comprehensive and specialty vision rehabilitation programs for Veterans with visual impairments. Outpatient services are also available at multiple sites including Palo Alto. Services include: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments and training to help you best use remaining vision

Orientation and mobility assessment and training

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Counseling and support for adjustment to sight loss including outpatient support Family member or caregiver training is also available. Visit the national Blind Rehabilitation Services (BRS) website for more information.

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include: Comprehensive cardiovascular care including diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease, valvular and other structural heart disease, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms

Cardiac imaging including echocardiography, MRI and CT coronary angiography and calcium scoring

Women's heart clinic focused on diagnosing and treating heart disease specifically in our female Veterans

Preventive cardiology clinic focused specifically on managing risk factors for heart disease such as cholesterol and blood pressure

Advanced heart failure services including pre and post heart transplant management

Interventional cardiology and structural heart procedures such as coronary angiography and stenting, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair/replacement, left atrial appendage closure, and ASD/PFO closure

Complex heart rhythm procedures including ablations, pacemaker and defibrillator placement and lead extractions

Other specialized programs such as aortic disease and amyloid cardiomyopathy clinics

Chiropractic Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like: Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints and reduce inflammation

Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves

Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue

Patient education and active rehabilitation

Acupuncture to support management of pain Instructional videos for patients These video are for training purposes only. If you need additional instructions or have any concerns, please discontinue use and contact your provider as soon as possible. Please verify which device you were issued and follow the corresponding video below for instructions. Intensity TWIN STIM III TENS-EMS unit instructions (video link) Ultima5 TENS unit instructions (video link)

Colon and rectal surgery We offer compassionate, expert care and surgical services to Veterans with conditions affecting the small bowel, colon, rectum and pelvic floor. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Surgical procedures for both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions of the colon, rectum, and anus are provided by surgical specialists including open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery.

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for both acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal infections

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment for cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology, a telehealth resource, provides patients with rapid access to expert opinions

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Diabetes care is available to all Veterans through virtual services. In-person dietitian and clinical pharmacist appointments are available at these locations: Palo Alto, Marina, San Jose, Livermore. We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy, non-insulin therapy, and glucose monitoring training

Diabetes management skills that include lifestyle changes and nutrition advice

MOVE! weight management program

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We diagnose and treat medical conditions affecting your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. Additionally, we can test and treat conditions related to your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department offers services like: Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures which use an endoscope — a long, flexible tube equipped with a small camera — to allow us to thoroughly examine your digestive system

Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to generate images, aiding in the diagnosis and evaluation of digestive and lung diseases

Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that captures images as it travels through your digestive system

24-hour pH study, which measures the amount of stomach acid flowing into your esophagus, helping us evaluate conditions such as severe heartburn and acid reflux

Hematology/oncology If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Hematology and oncology services at our Palo Alto VA include: Chemotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer

Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services

Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells We offer basic hematology services at our Marina Clinic.

HIV/hepatitis care Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include: HIV testing and treatment

Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV

Diagnosis of viral hepatitis, acute or chronic

Treatment of hepatitis B or C, if clinically indicated

Monitoring of patient with inactive chronic hepatitis B

Screening for hepatic fibrosis as a result of chronic viral hepatitis

Specialty care referrals

One-to-one patient education

Hospital medicine Our team of hospital physicians (hospitalists) oversees your care during your hospital stay. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our hospitalists are Internal Medicine physicians who will oversee your care during your hospital stay, caring for a wide range of medical diagnoses on the inpatient wards. Our hospitalists are able to: Evaluate and diagnose medical issues

Order and interpret blood work and other medical testing

Prescribe and manage medications and other treatments

Consult and coordinate care with subspecialty services

Infectious disease We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We evaluate and treat Veterans for serious or complex infections, including: Bone/joint infections

Heart and vascular infections

Complex lung, kidney/bladder infections

Serious or recurrent skin and soft tissue infections

Brain/spinal cord (central nervous system) infections

Infections in immunocompromised persons

Travel-related infection/illness

Tuberculosis

Valley fever

Sexually transmitted infections We also provide services for those seeking pre-travel vaccine/prevention recommendations, and HIV prevention counseling and treatments (PrEP). State-of-the art care for Veterans with HIV/AIDS is delivered in the VA Palo Alto Immune Clinic (see “HIV/hepatitis care”).

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our laboratories provide a comprehensive range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (the study of abnormal cells) and surgical pathology (the examination of tissues removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. Virtual appointments are available. The program’s comprehensive approach focuses on healthy eating, staying physically active, and strategies to make and maintain these healthy lifestyle habits. The MOVE! program offers: Comprehensive lifestyle education to support successful weight loss in conjunction with weight loss medications and other medical/surgical interventions for weight loss

Group classes, where you will learn and discuss in a positive, supportive environment

Individual, self-led options with Home Telehealth

An evidence-based curriculum based on sound science

Behavioral change strategies that focus on your long-term health and well-being

A team of clinicians and health coaches who work throughout VA Palo Alto health care Virtual classes and appointments are offered via VA Video Connect (VVC). Learn more and get started with the MOVE! Introduction class at VA Palo Alto. You can also learn more about the MOVE! program and access weight management and healthy living resources on VA’s MOVE! weight management program website.

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We provide both inpatient and outpatient care for chronic conditions that impact your brain, spine, and the nerves linking them. Our neurologists specialize in interpreting electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which track the electrical signals used by brain cells to communicate. We diagnose and treat a wide range of neurological illnesses and disorders like: Nerve damage (neuropathy), spinal cord injuries like myelopathy, and pinched nerves (radiculopathy)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Neurosurgery We provide expert care and surgical services for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine and nervous system. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like: Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders

Brain and spinal tumors

Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg)

Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our registered dietitians can help you stay healthy or become healthier. We offer nutrition advice and counseling in person, over the phone, or in a group setting that is tailored to your individual needs in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Digestive health

Eating disorders

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Wound care Learn about our group classes in collaboration with Whole Health

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We provide thorough assessment and treatment for any issues related to the eyes, such as illnesses, injuries, and more. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our optometrists offer a variety of services and treatments for the eyes: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Brain injury vision rehabilitative services for those dealing with vision issues due to head injuries and strokes

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Medically indicated contact lenses Our Optical Shop offers the following services to keep your eyewear in top shape: Adjustments and custom frame fitting

Frame repairs

Frame selection and ordering

Lens neutralization and optical guidance

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists specialize in helping you improve all aspects of your health, such as managing your pain, becoming more independent, and having a better quality of life with services like: Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation

Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief

Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain

Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills

Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot and ankle health preventive care

Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury We provide a thoughtful, wide-ranging approach to treating Veterans who have injuries to multiple body systems caused by a single event. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care The Polytrauma System of Care - PSC and Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRC) - provides inpatient, transitional, and outpatient rehabilitation tailored to individual patterns of impairment sustained in trauma and/or resulting from medical conditions or surgery. Our programs include: Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC)

Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRC)

Stroke Specialty Program (SSP)

Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP)

Intensive Evaluation & Treatment Program (IETP)

Polytrauma Network Site (PNS)

Headache Center of Excellence (HCoE)

Assistive Technology (AT) Center

Post-911 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care If you find it difficult to breathe, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider. We offer diagnostic testing, education, exercises, and treatments like: Breathing and walking tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, airway inflammation, exercise capacity, and oxygen and carbon dioxide levels

Remote monitoring of lung function

Chest imaging, including X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans

Bronchoscopy to diagnose various lung conditions including ultrasound to biopsy lymph nodes

Drainage of fluid around the lungs

Overnight home oxygen level evaluation

Oxygen therapy for low oxygen levels

Non-invasive ventilation to support breathing

Pulmonary rehabilitation and recreational therapy to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray (available at Palo Alto, Livermore, Marina, San Jose)

Ultrasound (available at Palo Alto, Marina)

Mammography (available at Palo Alto, Marina)

Computer tomography CT (available at Palo Alto)

Positron emission tomography PET (available at Palo Alto)

Magnetic resonance imaging MRI (available at Palo Alto)

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness Learn more about VA long-term care

Sleep medicine Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. Our sleep specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider. We offer diagnostic testing, education, and treatments like: Group education classes at multiple locations that provide insight into common sleep disorders as well as classes focusing on sleep apnea

Home sleep testing to diagnose sleep apnea by tracking your breathing, oxygen levels, and breathing effort

Treatment of sleep apnea with positive airway pressure therapy (such as CPAP) along with necessary supplies, including masks and tubing

Specialized respiratory therapist clinics (CPAP clinics) to maximize the effectiveness and comfort of CPAP, available either in person, over the phone, or by video visits

Remote monitoring of CPAP data and remote adjustments to settings

Individual clinics with nurse practitioners (NPs) and sleep physicians

Coordination with other doctors if you need surgery, dental appliances, or additional specialty care to help you get a good night’s sleep

Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations











Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include: Our TeleQuit Program (650-493-5000, ext. 60557, or direct line 650-849-0557) to quit smoking or stop using nicotine products including cigarettes, vape, and smokeless tobacco. Patients may self-refer.

FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke

Counseling in person or by phone

Tobacco cessation quitline for individual counseling and strategies

SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support

Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free Learn more about how to quit

Speech pathology Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function) If you have difficulty speaking or understanding what other people are saying, we diagnose and treat problems with fluency, voice, understanding, and other communication disorders. We also diagnose and treat problems that affect your ability to swallow. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our speech pathology clinical staff provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of speech pathology services to include: Swallowing disorders including GERD (gastro-esophageal reflux disorder)

Cognitive, memory, attention, visual/spatial deficits

Executive functioning and problem solving management

Speech, language, and articulation difficulties

Voice deficits including gender-affirming therapy and voice restoration

Stuttering therapy Our speech pathologists commonly work with patients who have experienced traumatic brain injuries, neurological conditions like ALS, MS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and stroke, as well as head and neck cancer, and those who have undergone a laryngectomy.

Spinal cord injuries and disorders If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. Comprehensive rehabilitation care

Annual wellness checks

Medical and surgical care for spinal cord injury complications

Wound management

Bowel, bladder, and sexuality management

Evaluation of medication, supplies, and equipment needs Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: General surgery

Anesthesia

Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)

Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)

Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)

Organ and tissue transplants

Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect: Kidneys

Bladder

Ureter and urethra

Male reproductive organs

Vascular surgery Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include: Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)

Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease

Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit

Varicose veins

Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)

Varicose veins

Trauma or injury