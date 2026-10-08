Health services
VA Palo Alto health care provides a comprehensive range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans throughout the Palo Alto, California area. Select a service below to learn more, including which clinic or medical center offers it.
In the spotlight
Mental health at VA Palo Alto health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work.
Women Veterans health care
Our women's health program offers comprehensive health care for women Veterans of all ages.
Influenza Program
We offer influenza and RSV vaccines for Veterans enrolled in VA care.
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Reach out to the VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center to speak with a clinical triage nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.
The clinical triage registered nurses in our VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center are available to provide you an evaluation of symptoms and concerns, and answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
You can reach the 24-hour triage nurse line at 833-983-0487, option 3.
- To speak with a pharmacy staff member, choose option 1, then option 2
- To speak with a primary care scheduler, choose option 2, then option 2
- To speak with a nurse, choose option 3
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
During a medical emergency, VA encourages all Veterans to seek immediate medical attention without delay.
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We evaluate your unique situation and condition to determine the most appropriate outpatient geriatric services for you or the senior Veteran in your care. Afterward, we coordinate the necessary care. Our team of specialists offers a range of geriatric services, including:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our pharmacy makes it easy for Veterans to get the medications and medical supplies they need quickly and conveniently. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We offer specialty services at the comprehensive Women’s Health Center in building 5 at the Palo Alto VA, as well as through the broader health care system and community care. If you're interested in a specialty care referral, speak with your Women’s Health Primary Care Provider (WHPCP).
Additionally, there are numerous specialty care services that may be of interest to women Veterans.
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We offer a variety of outpatient and inpatient services to Veterans to help them in their journey to recovery. Our residential facility provides 24-hour support, therapy, and education to Veterans who may be struggling with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, or unemployment issues.
Programs include:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health and specialty clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Treatment for co-occurring disorders (including addictive behaviors)
- PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) offering specialized outpatient treatment for PTSD
- Trauma Recovery Services (TRS), including:
- PTSD Intensive Outpatient Program (PTSD-IOP)
- Men’s Trauma Recovery Program (MTRP): Men’s residential treatment
- Women’s Trauma Recovery Program (WTRP): Women’s residential treatment
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Partnerships with various clinics and programs
- S.A.V.E. training and other training programs by request of the site/service within VA and at a community level
- Community outreach activities
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Allergy, asthma and immunology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:
- Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust, and other allergies
- Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction
- Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe
- Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways
- Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our audiology clinical staff provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services to include:
- Hearing and balance evaluations including ototoxic monitoring and auditory brain stem response testing
- Tinnitus management (ringing, buzzing, and/or noises in the ear)
- Hearing conservation
- Selection, evaluation, programming, and management of hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone-anchored implants, and assistive listening devices
- Aural rehabilitation for patients and family members
- Evaluation and treatment for central auditory processing disorder
Bariatric surgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Bariatric surgery, also known as weight-loss surgery, reduces the size of your stomach, limits the amount of food you can eat, and provides metabolic benefits. There are several methods to perform bariatric surgery, like:
- Gastric bypass surgery, which reduces the size of your stomach and re-routes your digestive system, decreasing the amount of food you absorb
- Sleeve gastrectomy, which involves removing a portion of your stomach, leaving behind a narrow "sleeve" that holds less food
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
The Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC) is a 32-bed residential facility located on the Palo Alto VA campus. WBRC provides comprehensive and specialty vision rehabilitation programs for Veterans with visual impairments. Outpatient services are also available at multiple sites including Palo Alto.
Services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments and training to help you best use remaining vision
- Orientation and mobility assessment and training
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
- Counseling and support for adjustment to sight loss including outpatient support
Family member or caregiver training is also available.
Visit the national Blind Rehabilitation Services (BRS) website for more information.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Comprehensive cardiovascular care including diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease, valvular and other structural heart disease, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms
- Cardiac imaging including echocardiography, MRI and CT coronary angiography and calcium scoring
- Women's heart clinic focused on diagnosing and treating heart disease specifically in our female Veterans
- Preventive cardiology clinic focused specifically on managing risk factors for heart disease such as cholesterol and blood pressure
- Advanced heart failure services including pre and post heart transplant management
- Interventional cardiology and structural heart procedures such as coronary angiography and stenting, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair/replacement, left atrial appendage closure, and ASD/PFO closure
- Complex heart rhythm procedures including ablations, pacemaker and defibrillator placement and lead extractions
- Other specialized programs such as aortic disease and amyloid cardiomyopathy clinics
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints and reduce inflammation
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
- Patient education and active rehabilitation
- Acupuncture to support management of pain
Instructional videos for patients
These video are for training purposes only. If you need additional instructions or have any concerns, please discontinue use and contact your provider as soon as possible. Please verify which device you were issued and follow the corresponding video below for instructions.
Intensity TWIN STIM III TENS-EMS unit instructions (video link)
Ultima5 TENS unit instructions (video link)
Colon and rectal surgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Surgical procedures for both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions of the colon, rectum, and anus are provided by surgical specialists including open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for both acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal infections
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment for cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology, a telehealth resource, provides patients with rapid access to expert opinions
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Diabetes care is available to all Veterans through virtual services. In-person dietitian and clinical pharmacist appointments are available at these locations: Palo Alto, Marina, San Jose, Livermore.
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy, non-insulin therapy, and glucose monitoring training
- Diabetes management skills that include lifestyle changes and nutrition advice
- MOVE! weight management program
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions affecting your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. Additionally, we can test and treat conditions related to your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department offers services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures which use an endoscope — a long, flexible tube equipped with a small camera — to allow us to thoroughly examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to generate images, aiding in the diagnosis and evaluation of digestive and lung diseases
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that captures images as it travels through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures the amount of stomach acid flowing into your esophagus, helping us evaluate conditions such as severe heartburn and acid reflux
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Hematology and oncology services at our Palo Alto VA include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
We offer basic hematology services at our Marina Clinic.
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include:
- HIV testing and treatment
- Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
- Diagnosis of viral hepatitis, acute or chronic
- Treatment of hepatitis B or C, if clinically indicated
- Monitoring of patient with inactive chronic hepatitis B
- Screening for hepatic fibrosis as a result of chronic viral hepatitis
- Specialty care referrals
- One-to-one patient education
Hospital medicine
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our hospitalists are Internal Medicine physicians who will oversee your care during your hospital stay, caring for a wide range of medical diagnoses on the inpatient wards. Our hospitalists are able to:
- Evaluate and diagnose medical issues
- Order and interpret blood work and other medical testing
- Prescribe and manage medications and other treatments
- Consult and coordinate care with subspecialty services
Infectious disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We evaluate and treat Veterans for serious or complex infections, including:
- Bone/joint infections
- Heart and vascular infections
- Complex lung, kidney/bladder infections
- Serious or recurrent skin and soft tissue infections
- Brain/spinal cord (central nervous system) infections
- Infections in immunocompromised persons
- Travel-related infection/illness
- Tuberculosis
- Valley fever
- Sexually transmitted infections
We also provide services for those seeking pre-travel vaccine/prevention recommendations, and HIV prevention counseling and treatments (PrEP).
State-of-the art care for Veterans with HIV/AIDS is delivered in the VA Palo Alto Immune Clinic (see “HIV/hepatitis care”).
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our laboratories provide a comprehensive range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (the study of abnormal cells) and surgical pathology (the examination of tissues removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. Virtual appointments are available. The program’s comprehensive approach focuses on healthy eating, staying physically active, and strategies to make and maintain these healthy lifestyle habits. The MOVE! program offers:
- Comprehensive lifestyle education to support successful weight loss in conjunction with weight loss medications and other medical/surgical interventions for weight loss
- Group classes, where you will learn and discuss in a positive, supportive environment
- Individual, self-led options with Home Telehealth
- An evidence-based curriculum based on sound science
- Behavioral change strategies that focus on your long-term health and well-being
- A team of clinicians and health coaches who work throughout VA Palo Alto health care
Virtual classes and appointments are offered via VA Video Connect (VVC). Learn more and get started with the MOVE! Introduction class at VA Palo Alto.
You can also learn more about the MOVE! program and access weight management and healthy living resources on VA’s MOVE! weight management program website.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We provide both inpatient and outpatient care for chronic conditions that impact your brain, spine, and the nerves linking them. Our neurologists specialize in interpreting electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which track the electrical signals used by brain cells to communicate. We diagnose and treat a wide range of neurological illnesses and disorders like:
- Nerve damage (neuropathy), spinal cord injuries like myelopathy, and pinched nerves (radiculopathy)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Neurosurgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like:
- Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders
- Brain and spinal tumors
- Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg)
- Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our registered dietitians can help you stay healthy or become healthier. We offer nutrition advice and counseling in person, over the phone, or in a group setting that is tailored to your individual needs in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Digestive health
- Eating disorders
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
- Wound care
Learn about our group classes in collaboration with Whole Health
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We provide thorough assessment and treatment for any issues related to the eyes, such as illnesses, injuries, and more. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our optometrists offer a variety of services and treatments for the eyes:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Brain injury vision rehabilitative services for those dealing with vision issues due to head injuries and strokes
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
- Medically indicated contact lenses
Our Optical Shop offers the following services to keep your eyewear in top shape:
- Adjustments and custom frame fitting
- Frame repairs
- Frame selection and ordering
- Lens neutralization and optical guidance
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our service deals with musculoskeletal problems of the arms and legs that may need surgery. These include fractures of bones, joint problems such as arthritis, injuries to tendons and ligaments, and orthopedic tumors in any location. Presently, spine problems are addressed by either physical medicine and rehabilitation (non-surgical) or neurosurgery (surgical). Hand problems are addressed by the Hand Service that is run by Plastic Surgery.
We personally see patients in Palo Alto, Livermore, San Jose, and Monterey. We also provide orthopedic consultations for Veterans in their own homes with VA telemedicine technology. Telemedicine visits can be done for Veterans in any location as long as they have a computer and an adequate internet connection.
Contact us
A consult from your primary care physician is required to schedule a clinic appointment. Our main number is 650-493-5000 ext. 66101.
Instructional videos for patients
Joint replacement surgery pre-op class (video link)
What to expect when having joint replacement surgery
Feedback survey / Question form
Total knee replacement at VA Palo Alto (video link)
What to expect when having total knee replacement surgery
Physical therapy after total knee replacement (video link)
Exercises you should do before and after surgery
Total hip replacement surgery at VA Palo Alto (video link)
How to prepare for surgery and what to expect before, during and after your hospitalization
Nerve block system regional anesthesia (video link)
Learn more about the procedure
Resources
- Total hip replacement (orthoinfo.org)
- Total knee replacement (orthoinfo.org)
- Other orthopedic injuries and surgeries (orthoinfo.org)
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists specialize in helping you improve all aspects of your health, such as managing your pain, becoming more independent, and having a better quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot and ankle health preventive care
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
The Polytrauma System of Care - PSC and Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRC) - provides inpatient, transitional, and outpatient rehabilitation tailored to individual patterns of impairment sustained in trauma and/or resulting from medical conditions or surgery.
Our programs include:
- Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC)
- Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRC)
- Stroke Specialty Program (SSP)
- Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP)
- Intensive Evaluation & Treatment Program (IETP)
- Polytrauma Network Site (PNS)
- Headache Center of Excellence (HCoE)
- Assistive Technology (AT) Center
- Post-911 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
If you find it difficult to breathe, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider.
We offer diagnostic testing, education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Breathing and walking tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, airway inflammation, exercise capacity, and oxygen and carbon dioxide levels
- Remote monitoring of lung function
- Chest imaging, including X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans
- Bronchoscopy to diagnose various lung conditions including ultrasound to biopsy lymph nodes
- Drainage of fluid around the lungs
- Overnight home oxygen level evaluation
- Oxygen therapy for low oxygen levels
- Non-invasive ventilation to support breathing
- Pulmonary rehabilitation and recreational therapy to build your strength and increase lung capacity
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray (available at Palo Alto, Livermore, Marina, San Jose)
- Ultrasound (available at Palo Alto, Marina)
- Mammography (available at Palo Alto, Marina)
- Computer tomography CT (available at Palo Alto)
- Positron emission tomography PET (available at Palo Alto)
- Magnetic resonance imaging MRI (available at Palo Alto)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. Our sleep specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider.
We offer diagnostic testing, education, and treatments like:
- Group education classes at multiple locations that provide insight into common sleep disorders as well as classes focusing on sleep apnea
- Home sleep testing to diagnose sleep apnea by tracking your breathing, oxygen levels, and breathing effort
- Treatment of sleep apnea with positive airway pressure therapy (such as CPAP) along with necessary supplies, including masks and tubing
- Specialized respiratory therapist clinics (CPAP clinics) to maximize the effectiveness and comfort of CPAP, available either in person, over the phone, or by video visits
- Remote monitoring of CPAP data and remote adjustments to settings
- Individual clinics with nurse practitioners (NPs) and sleep physicians
- Coordination with other doctors if you need surgery, dental appliances, or additional specialty care to help you get a good night’s sleep
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- Our TeleQuit Program (650-493-5000, ext. 60557, or direct line 650-849-0557) to quit smoking or stop using nicotine products including cigarettes, vape, and smokeless tobacco. Patients may self-refer.
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco cessation quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Speech pathology
Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our speech pathology clinical staff provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of speech pathology services to include:
- Swallowing disorders including GERD (gastro-esophageal reflux disorder)
- Cognitive, memory, attention, visual/spatial deficits
- Executive functioning and problem solving management
- Speech, language, and articulation difficulties
- Voice deficits including gender-affirming therapy and voice restoration
- Stuttering therapy
Our speech pathologists commonly work with patients who have experienced traumatic brain injuries, neurological conditions like ALS, MS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and stroke, as well as head and neck cancer, and those who have undergone a laryngectomy.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Comprehensive rehabilitation care
- Annual wellness checks
- Medical and surgical care for spinal cord injury complications
- Wound management
- Bowel, bladder, and sexuality management
- Evaluation of medication, supplies, and equipment needs
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:
- Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
- Varicose veins
- Trauma or injury
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Healing your wounds is an important step in your recovery and rehabilitation. Our wound care team will assess your wound, determine where you are in the healing process, and provide a treatment plan for your care. If you’ve had ostomy surgery and are living with either a temporary or permanent stoma (a surgical opening to allow urine, feces, or body fluids to exit your body), we can help you manage the care of your stoma, make good product choices, and cope with the effects of ostomy surgery. We provide care and support for:
- Open, non-healing, and hard-to-heal wounds
- Localized incisions and infected or draining wounds
- Pressure injuries (also known as bedsores, pressure ulcers or decubitus ulcers)
- Amputations
- Wounds or leaking seals around your stoma
- Skin rashes
- Ostomy skin complications
- Ostomy marking
- Ongoing ostomy management
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Adaptive sports
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
The VA’s Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events offers Veterans opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports and therapeutic art programs. These specialized rehabilitation events aim to optimize Veterans' independence, community engagement, well-being, and overall quality of life.
The programs are built on clinical expertise within VA and are supported by Veteran Service Organizations, individual donors, and community partners.
The Palo Alto VA Adaptive Sports Medicine Program aims to connect local Veterans with these resources and additional care, including a monthly on-site integrative clinic that addresses individual medical needs and treatments.
This program is supported by a team of professionals consisting of PM&R and sports medicine physicians, recreation therapists, and physical therapists, all specializing in the treatment of adaptive athletes.
We treat injuries, pain, and functional issues, and also provide athletic training and sports performance support for Veteran athletes participating in adaptive sports. In addition, we introduce Veterans to new adaptive sports to increase recreation and leisure options and meaningful pursuits.
If you are interested in participating, please call Huy Diep at 650-493-5000 ext. 67538.
Chaplain services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
At VA Palo Alto, we offer a safe and confidential space for Veterans of all faiths to find spiritual well-being. Our clinically trained chaplains come from diverse backgrounds and are here to support you through life's journey, providing connection, companionship, and community.
We honor every Veteran's humanity and aim to support you, no matter your past or present challenges.
Our services include bereavement care, comfort and counseling (individual and group), end of life issues, hospice and palliative care, military sexual trauma, moral injury, post-traumatic stress, sacramental ministry, suicide prevention, support before and after surgery, telechaplaincy, whole health, and women Veterans.
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact us to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Residential rehabilitation
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our patient advocates are dedicated to ensuring you get the best care possible. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Ensuring patients and family members understand their rights and responsibilities
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Recreation and creative arts therapists provide non-traditional and innovative techniques that assist Veterans in reaching their treatment goals and obtaining improved health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Assess leisure functioning
- Develop programs based on assessed needs
- Implement and evaluate programs
- Discharge planning
- Community reintegration outings
- Public transportation education and utilization
- Community resource development
- Adaptive sports participation
- Evaluation of adaptive equipment
- Leisure education with Veterans and their families
- Water and land-based fitness and wellness programs
- Use of therapy dogs
- Art therapy
- Music therapy
- Massage therapy
- Stress management
- Relapse prevention
- Coping techniques
For any questions regarding our pools and fitness facilities at VA Palo Alto and Menlo Park, please call 650-493-5000, Palo Alto ext. 65531, or Menlo Park ext. 22841.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Social Workers help Veterans and families navigate the health care system by providing counseling and crisis assistance and connecting them with needed resources and services. They collaborate with care teams, advocate for patient needs, and guide safe discharge planning to promote recovery and well-being.
Care we provide:
- Supporting self-care and well-being
- Managing relationships, loss, and life events
- Navigating healthcare and benefits
- Helping you understand available services and resources
- Navigating changes in health and living needs
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer real-time video visits, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Specialty care
Speak with your clinical provider and ask if telehealth is right for your needs.
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Whole health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. A plan that you and your health care team will use to guide and plan your care throughout your VA experience. Whole health integrates not only traditional clinical care, but helps to activate you on self-care skills and tools to keep you healthy and doing the things that work for you. In addition, whole health is helping to make more complementary and integrative health offerings available.
Call 650-849-0131 to speak with a Whole Health Coach today!
Well-being:
- Tai chi / Qi gong
- Yoga
- Meditation
- Guided imagery
Treatment
- Chiropractor and acupuncture
- Biofeedback
- Clinical hypnosis
- Massage therapy
View our whole health offerings