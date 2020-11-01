Health services

We offer compassionate, expert care and surgical services to Veterans with conditions affecting the small bowel, colon, rectum and pelvic floor.

Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care

Colonoscopy: A colonoscopy is a screening exam used to detect changes or abnormalities in the colon and rectum. Cancer of the colon and rectum is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Screening of this cancer can prevent many deaths.

Endoscopic Retrograde CholangioPancreatography (ERCP): An ERCP is an examination to study the draining system of the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas by injecting dye and taking an x-ray.

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD): An EGD is an examination that allows your doctor to examine the lining of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum (beginning of small intestine).

Endoscopic Ultrasonography (EUS): Endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) allows your doctor to examine your esophageal and stomach linings as well as the walls of your upper and lower gastrointestinal tract. The upper tract consists of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum; the lower tract includes your colon and rectum. EUS is also used to study other organs that are near the gastrointestinal tract, including the lungs, liver, gall bladder and pancreas.

Sigmoidoscopy: A sigmoidoscopy is an examination of your rectum and the first part of your sigmoid colon (lower intestine) with a flexible tube.

Instructional videos for patients

Colonoscopy at VA Palo Alto (video link)

What to expect and how to prepare for your colonoscopy