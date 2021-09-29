Medical records office

Get your records in person

We can help you get copies of your VA medical records. We can also help you update your records. Call or come to the Release of Information office at our Palo Alto campus.

What to bring

Request for a copy of your own health information: A completed and signed Individuals’ request (VA Form 10-5345a). Download VA Form 10-5345a

Request to send your health information to a 3rd party: A completed and signed authorization form (VA Form 10-5345). About VA Form 10-5345 | Veterans Affairs

Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Release of Information office locations

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Release of Information Office

Building 100

First floor

Room D1-100

Map of Palo Alto campus

Phone: 855-780-7962

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

VA Menlo Park

Release of Information Office

Building 334

First floor

Room A102A

Map of Menlo Park campus

Phone: 650-614-9997 ext 22899

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

VA Livermore

Release of Information Office

Building 62

Second floor

Room 230

Phone: 925-373-4700 ext 35217

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

San Jose Clinic

Release of Information Office

First floor

Room 170

Phone: 408-574-9215

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Monterey Clinic

Release of Information Office

First floor

Room 180

Phone: 831-884-1098

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Download VA Form 10-5345a

VA Palo Alto Health Care System

Release of Information Office

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Fax your signed form to

650-617-2603 or 650-849-1270 (alternate)

We process mailed or faxed requests within 10-20 days. For privacy reasons, we can’t accept requests for medical records by email.

How we share your records with providers outside VA

The Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE) program lets us electronically share your health information with health care providers who treat you, including participating non-VA providers if you receive care outside of VA.

This program is voluntary, and you can choose not to share your information (opt out of sharing).

Learn more about VHIE

To opt out of sharing

Fill out, sign, and date VA Form 10-10164 (Opt out of sharing protected health information).

Mail the signed, completed form to our ROI office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.

Download VA Form 10-10164 (PDF)

Note: If you had revoked your permission to share before September 30, 2019, your opt out status will stay active. You don’t need to submit form 10-10164.

To allow sharing after opting out

If you change your mind and want to share your health information, you’ll need to submit VA Form 10-10163 (Request for and Permission to Participate in Sharing Protected Health Information).

Mail the signed, completed form to our Release Of Information office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.

Download VA Form 10-10163 (PDF)