Medical records office
Get copies of your VA medical records online, by mail or fax, or in person at our VA Palo Alto health care Release of Information (ROI) office.
Get your records online
Access your VA medical records online with VA Blue Button. Sign in to view, organize, and share your VA medical records and other personal health information. We don't charge any fees to send copies directly to health care providers.
VA Blue Button
Get your records in person
We can help you get copies of your VA medical records. We can also help you update your records. Call or come to the Release of Information office at our Palo Alto campus.
What to bring
- Request for a copy of your own health information: A completed and signed Individuals’ request (VA Form 10-5345a). Download VA Form 10-5345a
- Request to send your health information to a 3rd party: A completed and signed authorization form (VA Form 10-5345). About VA Form 10-5345 | Veterans Affairs
- Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
Release of Information office locations
Palo Alto VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
Building 100
First floor
Room D1-100
Map of Palo Alto campus
Phone: 855-780-7962
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
VA Menlo Park
Release of Information Office
Building 334
First floor
Room A102A
Map of Menlo Park campus
Phone: 650-614-9997 ext 22899
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
VA Livermore
Release of Information Office
Building 62
Second floor
Room 230
Phone: 925-373-4700 ext 35217
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
San Jose Clinic
Release of Information Office
First floor
Room 170
Phone: 408-574-9215
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Monterey Clinic
Release of Information Office
First floor
Room 180
Phone: 831-884-1098
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Get your records by mail or fax
VA Palo Alto Health Care System
Release of Information Office
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Fax your signed form to
650-617-2603 or 650-849-1270 (alternate)
We process mailed or faxed requests within 10-20 days. For privacy reasons, we can’t accept requests for medical records by email.
How we share your records with providers outside VA
The Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE) program lets us electronically share your health information with health care providers who treat you, including participating non-VA providers if you receive care outside of VA.
This program is voluntary, and you can choose not to share your information (opt out of sharing).
To opt out of sharing
Fill out, sign, and date VA Form 10-10164 (Opt out of sharing protected health information).
Mail the signed, completed form to our ROI office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.
Download VA Form 10-10164 (PDF)
Note: If you had revoked your permission to share before September 30, 2019, your opt out status will stay active. You don’t need to submit form 10-10164.
To allow sharing after opting out
If you change your mind and want to share your health information, you’ll need to submit VA Form 10-10163 (Request for and Permission to Participate in Sharing Protected Health Information).
Mail the signed, completed form to our Release Of Information office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.
Questions about medical records
You can get another person's medical records if you’re listed as having Power of Attorney (POA) or you’re the patient’s next of kin.
You can get the records of a deceased patient if you have:
- A copy of their death certificate
- A valid photo ID for yourself
- Any POA paperwork or will showing you have a legal right to their record
Yes. If you’re making the request in person, you can tell us what format you would like. If you’re using VA Form 10-5345a, check the “CD-ROM” or “Other” box (and write in DVD).
Yes, we provide all available images on DVD.
If you have a My HealtheVet Premium account, you can also view or download many kinds of radiology images online. A Premium account is one where you’ve gone through extra identity authentication.
Please ask at a patient registration office, and they will provide you documentation of your VA coverage.